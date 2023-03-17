GUANGZHOU, China, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 11, 2023, the 5th High-Quality Development Exchange Meeting and Quality Golden Shield Case Collection event hosted by China Quality News (www.cqn.com.cn) took place in Beijing.

Infinitus named Model Brand for Quality Reputation in 2022

Infinitus (China) Co., Ltd. attended the event together with leaders and professionals from the Science and Technology Research Center of China Customs, the China Quality Certification Center, and the Technology Innovation Research Institute at China's National Institute of Metrology. Top management executives from Mengniu Dairy, Miniso and other leading companies were also present. At the event, Infinitus was named the Model Brand for Quality Reputation in 2022 for its outstanding performance in quality management.

The award was designed to recognize companies and organizations that have made significant contributions to quality improvement actions by promoting improvements in the quality of Chinese-made products.

In a move to jointly advance China's modernization drive, the meeting, themed "Promoting Quality Development, Building a Quality Power", aimed to explore new opportunities for quality development given the latest emerging trends and industries, and the government's recently issued Outline for Building a Powerful Country with Quality.

At the exchange meeting, Li Gang, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of China Quality News, said that quality is not a matter of a single person, nor is it a matter of a single department or a single organization. The only way to build China into a country where quality becomes a key focus of every industry, product and service is to raise the awareness among all participants as to the importance of quality, to mobilize all parties to participate in the campaign, and to implement measures that drive the development of a quality-oriented mindset.

Mei Kebao, former Deputy Secretary of the Party Group and Deputy Director of the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, said that currently, China's economy has shifted from a focus on high-speed growth to one of quality development, and that "quality" has become a key element of economic and social development. Quality is not only essential to national modernization, but is also an important symbol of a country's competitiveness.

Infinitus was present at the exchange meeting and garnered the Model Brand for Quality Reputation in 2022 award, fully reflecting the recognition for the company's quality management by authoritative institutions and industry watchers. Infinitus will, by remaining true to its "100-1=0" approach (when it comes to quality, even 99% won't do), create qualitative value at every level across the industry chain, make the quest for quality a key component of the direction of the industry, and contribute to China's modernization.

