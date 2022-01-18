U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.15
    +0.33 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.60
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1422
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5400
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,401.73
    -622.83 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.95
    -5.78 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,455.74
    +122.22 (+0.43%)
     

Infinitus named one of top 500 manufacturing enterprises in Guangdong for 2021

·3 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/-- Infinitus, a leading provider of high-quality Chinese herbal health products and services, has been shortlisted as one of "2021 Top 500 Manufacturing Enterprises in Guangdong Province", joined by Huawei and Gree, among other Chinese name brands on the list. In 2021, manufacturing worldwide experienced a slow-down in its recovery while facing increasing challenges brought about by the ongoing pandemic, putting a brake on the overall growth rate. The growth of the Chinese manufacturing sector relies on strong development and innovation capabilities. As a major player in the healthcare sector, Infinitus continues to increase its investment in innovative research and approaches to resolving challenges, differentiating itself from rivals.

Infinitus values its investment in scientific research. With a strong in-house R&D team, the company invested over 100 million yuan in developing proprietary and core technologies, while collaborating with world-renowned universities led by Cambridge University and French Academy of Sciences Paris Diderot, as well as with several domestic institutions, most notably the National Resource Center for Chinese Materia Medica, a branch of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences (CACMS). The unique R&D ecosystem consisting of a strong lineup of research platforms supports the company's ongoing efforts in creating state-of-the-art, innovative technologies and products.

In 2021, Infinitus further expanded its investment in innovative research. The 10,000-square-meter Infinitus Global Research Center was opened in the newly-established Infinitus Plaza. The center, with more than 60 professional labs and equipped with over 60 million yuan worth of the advanced instrumentation and equipment, was designed for the development, as well as the quality and stability testing of health and personal care products.

The enhanced efforts in innovative research and the resultant technologies also ensure quality of product. The company has set a filling standard for its popular oral liquid brand Zengjian of a maximal error of less than 0.2ml, equivalent to a drop of water. In terms of sterilization, a key factor of product quality, the company focuses on three indicators - a constant sterilization temperature of 119±1 degrees Celsius, a minimum sterilization time of 26 minutes, and a level of free chlorine in the cooling water between 1.3ppm and 1.9ppm. In addition, advanced auto light inspection machines are also used to ensure product quality. As part of Infinitus's "100-1=0" quality management principle, no defects are tolerated across all product lines.

With the transition from traditional to smart manufacturing, Infinitus is accelerating its business transformation. In 2017, the company invested 360 million yuan in building an intelligent production line, which supports the automation and continuous production of oral liquid in 10mL glass containers backed by digital technologies. The project greatly increased productivity, reduced manual intervention, and improved quality by monitoring key metrics throughout every step of the manufacturing process.

In 2019, Infinitus partnered with Danish robot manufacturer MiR to deploy three autonomous mobile robots within the oral liquid intelligent production line at the firm's Xinhui Production Base, optimizing the internal logistics and significantly increasing production capacity.

In 2021, Infinitus undertook a capacity expansion project at its Yingkou Production Base. As part of the project, the company plans to invest 147 million yuan to optimize production lines, including the introduction of intelligent technologies to transform workshops.

According to the report, one of the challenges facing Guangdong province's manufacturing sector is to improve innovation capability, as, to date, the sector failed to address the need to increase productivity. By leveraging its advantages in the healthcare industry, Infinitus has created a unique brand culture and continues to strengthen its competitiveness with the combination of its legacy and leading technologies, while helping to boost innovation across the ecosystem by providing resources for innovation in R&D to deal with challenges as they arise.

SOURCE Infinitus (China) Company Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Is Winning The War For EV Batteries

    As the global market for electric vehicle batteries continues to explode, firms headquartered in Asian countries are taking the lead, accounting for 80% of global production

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • Activision Blizzard fires more people in sexual harassment probe

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Activision Blizzard Inc said on Monday it has fired or pushed out more than three dozen employees and disciplined another 40 since July to address allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct at the videogame company. After completing reviews, "37 employees have exited the company and another 44 received written reprimands, formal warnings or other discipline," the company said, confirming a report in the Wall Street Journal. But Activision denied Chief Executive Bobby Kotick held back a summary of the information which had been scheduled for release "before the winter holidays," as the Journal reported.

  • Up to three-quarters of the $800 billion PPP flowed to business owners instead of workers, study finds

    The benefits of the landmark small-business relief program designed at the height of the pandemic mostly went to business owners rather than its employees, a study from leading economists finds.

  • The Oil Market Is Already Looking Beyond Omicron

    The global supply versus demand situation in physical oil markets is very tight in early 2022, and with OPEC+ undershooting its production quota, oil prices could go even higher in the short term

  • Oil Prices May Rise Even More on Tight Supply, Vitol Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest independent oil trader said crude prices, already up more than 10% this year, could rise even further because of tight supplies.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DiePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia City“Thes

  • Metaverse, NFTs and Cryptos Are the Next Big Thing for Retail Giant – Walmart

    Walmart has filed several trademark applications, one of which is “Verse to Store,” “Verse to Curb” and “Verse to Home” for the shopping category.

  • Day Traders as ‘Dumb Money’? The Pros Are Now Paying Attention

    Last year, an army of day traders turned markets upside down. This year, professional fund managers are finding that they had better keep tabs.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • How the U.S. Ranks on the Global Retirement Index

    America ranked as the 17th best country for retirement in 2021. Here's why it's only in the middle of the pack.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • Natural Gas Markets Quiet During Holiday

    Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States certainly will wipe out a lot of liquidity, as the market is trying to figure out where to go next.

  • Victoria’s Secret Executive Talks International Expansion

    Understanding local markets, return on investment, and customer needs are all important tools for retailers to consider before expanding.

  • Oil climbs as supplies expected to remain tight

    (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday with investors betting that global supply will remain tight, although restraint by major producers was partially offset by a rise in Libyan output. Trade was subdued due to the U.S. holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. "The bullish sentiment is continuing as (producer group) OPEC+ is not providing enough supply to meet strong global demand," said Fujitomi Securities analyst Toshitaka Tazawa.

  • Activision Blizzard continues to remove employees amid misconduct allegations

    But CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly tried to keep a lid on the exact figures.

  • Bitmain Adds Liquid Cooling Technology to Its Latest Bitcoin Mining Rigs

    Antminer S19 Pro+ Hyd. will deliver 198 terahashes per second (TH/s) of computing power, a 41% increase from Bitmain’s previous model S19 XP.

  • 9 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like

    In this article, we will be looking at some 3D printing stocks bought by hedge funds. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis on the 3D printing industry, you can go directly to the 5 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like. 3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing is the process of creating a three-dimensional object through […]

  • How HarbisonWalker's new plant fits amid big growth in steel industry

    HWI, which is privately held, doesn't make steel itself. But its products, advanced refractories, are essential to the steelmaking process.

  • Giant Stock Swings Kick Off 2022

    Hundreds of U.S.-listed companies are off more than 20% from highs. Many are in a bear market.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Says 'No' 3 Times

    Rejects Unilever's offers for its consumer health care business, claiming undervaluation