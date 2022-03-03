U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.50
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,812.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,206.25
    -33.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.50
    -5.60 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.92
    +1.32 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.30
    +9.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.14 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1106
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • Vix

    30.74
    -2.58 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3380
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6100
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,984.71
    -307.95 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.15
    -7.39 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,626.35
    +233.32 (+0.88%)
     

Infinitus opens its first healthy drinks concept store in Guangzhou

·3 min read

The store marks a first for the firm in the experience arena

GUANGZHOU, China, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinitus recently launched its first healthy drinks concept store at Guangzhou Infinitus Plaza in Guangzhou. The store provides shoppers a fast, convenient way to buy Infinitus' health products and serves as a new outlet that connects with and serves consumers.

Infinitus&#39; first healthy drinks concept store connects with young consumers
Infinitus' first healthy drinks concept store connects with young consumers

The concept store is a first for Infinitus in the experience space

The health-oriented concept store sells more than ten kinds of tea drinks, all of which were created based on Infinitus' many years of experience in the manufacture of health products.

Most notably, the store's flagship product, Health-Enhancing Milk Tea, looks very much like a popular caramel-favored milk tea, yet comes with mushroom powder and crisp toppings that boost the immune system and, at the same time, enhance the taste through the addition of rich aromas. Other popular healthy drinks available at the store include the full-flavored Yam Nourishing Milk Tea and the refreshing Balsam Pear Slim Tea.

The store's health-oriented approach is complemented by its Chinese-style interiors that highlight an eye-catching wall featuring an entertaining interplay between a depiction of traditional Chinese medicine cabinets and a large three-dimensional milk tea cup. The store's blend of the traditional and the modern in its design serves to convey the benefits of a wellness culture.

With competitive differentiation, the concept store delivers a unique experience to shoppers

Over the past few years, China's health sector has witnessed a mindset shift towards a healthier lifestyle, further boosting the growth of the sector. Infinitus has built a comprehensive health and wellness solution that combines products with services, a combination that is one of the three competitive advantages differentiating the firm from its competitors. The establishment of the concept store reflects the company's innovative approach to entering a new market.

Despite the boom in online shopping, Infinitus never stopped opening physical outlets in order to always maintain close and personal contact with the consumers who buy their products. To date, the company has set up a global experience center as well as 30 service/experience centers and nearly 7,000 specialty/experience stores across China, and is continuing to upgrade these facilities based on the evolving expectations of shoppers. Unlike the one-stop experience centers and shops that integrate modern and traditional design elements as well as the culture and concept of wellness, the healthy drinks concept store demonstrates the firm's commitment to further understanding and adapting to the experience-based consumption patterns that are closely related to people's daily lives.

According to available data, the number of consumers of new-style tea drinks across China is anticipated to grow to 365 million in 2021. With entertaining, social and immersive experiences becoming the core elements of popular offline consumption scenarios, meeting up with friends in a venue that serves refreshing milk tea has become a preferred choice for young consumers. At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic has raised public awareness about health, leading to healthy drinks gaining increasing popularity. Given these factors, Infinitus' healthy drinks concept store more than meets the expectations of young consumers by serving healthy tea drinks that reflect the firm's wellness culture and help to strengthen the connections between the brand and the younger generation.

The newly opened concept store is a model outlet reflecting Infinitus' new market plan that is in the process of being expanded to many other Chinese cities. The plan is the result of the firm's study of new offline consumption patterns which was undertaken by leveraging its extensive experience in building an offline experience store network.

SOURCE Infinitus (China) Company Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Can Wendy's Knock McDonald's Off the Breakfast Thrown?

    McDonald's pioneered the fast-food breakfast. Starbucks has been on the national scene only since 1992, but the high-end Seattle coffee chain changed the equation in the morning, It used coffee as its core draw, capturing a higher ticket price than McDonald's could and sort of opening up the idea that breakfast could be a competitive part of the day. It has been a case of if it's not broke, don't fix it -- which opened the door for Wendy's to try to become a player in the morning.

  • Amazon Is Closing Some Physical Stores. All the Bookstores Will Go.

    The company said it would focus instead on its Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods, Amazon and Amazon Style stores, as well as its “Just Walk Out” technology.

  • Starbucks Adds Another Milk Alternative Beverage to Its Menu

    With the alternative dairy industry expected to reach about $48 billion by 2028, Starbucks is continuing its efforts to retain those plant-based customers with interesting menu options: the Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is hitting the coffee chain's menus on March 1. A Starbucks Blonde espresso made on ice with hints of caramelized vanilla, the newest Starbucks offering joins the Shaken Espresso duo that the chain unveiled last year. "Spring has officially sprung at Starbucks with the introduction of the new Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso on Tuesday," the company said in a statement announcing the new drink.

  • Amazon to shutter its 4-star, Books, and Pop Up stores to focus on grocery, Go and fashion

    Amazon has decided to close a number of its chains, including Amazon Books, in order to focus on other brick-and-mortar endeavors.

  • 19 American Foods That Non-Americans Love (And 18 That They Find Disgusting)

    Apparently root beer tastes like medicine to a lot of non-Americans!View Entire Post ›

  • How to Store Cucumbers to Help Them Last

    Because no one wants a mushy cucumber.

  • French Toast Is Having a Moment, But Make It Almond

    Meet your new brunch superstar.

  • Pro Chef Turns Canned Soup Into 3 Meals For Under $9

    Chef Dan Giusti returns to show us what's possible in the kitchen with a few cans of soup and some culinary dexterity. Watch as Dan prepares a day's worth of meals, each elevating cans of Campbell's Soup into something unexpectedly delicious. The best part? All 3 come in for under $3 a serving.Dan Giusti, formerly the head chef of Noma, is the founder of Brigaid, a company that places professional chefs into institutional food spaces like public schools. Brigaid chefs bring their experience, knowledge and technique to institutional kitchens to improve food quality. Similar to how Brigaid works--by bringing professional chefs into institutional spaces to apply their knowledge to new environments-- The Smart Cook intends to do the same by bringing Chef Dan's experience and knowhow into your home with delicious recipes prepared on a budget.Learn more at https://www.chefsbrigaid.comFollow Dan on Instagram at @dan.giusti and @brigaidLooking for more cooking inspiration? Gain unlimited access to over 50,000 recipes across Bon Appétit and Epicurious https://bit.ly/3GyNmAb

  • Costco Is Selling a Bulk Size of This Award-Winning Breakfast Food

    Costco has quite the selection of frozen foods, many of which become household favorites. But did you know that one of the beloved breakfast items on the warehouse freezer aisle was also named one of the best new grocery foods in the 2022 Eat This, Not That! Food Awards?The Folded JUST Egg was named the "Best Healthy Plant-Based Breakfast" in this year's awards, which were announced in early January. While these folded plant eggs are available at stores like Walmart and Whole Foods, Costco is no

  • Oreos Maker Wants to Find the Future of Snacks

    As the debate on what will be the next viral sandwich, drink or other snack rages on, the creator of the Oreo cookie is taking matters into its own hands and investing in 10 startups that could help set the next trends — companies selected for Mondelez International 's startup engagement select program are making mushroom jerky, West African chips, and popcorn made by people with autism. In the second year of its SnackFutures hub program, Mondelez chose 10 food startups for a 12-week mentorship program and $20,000 grant to continue making what could become the next popular snack. Startups selected by Mondelez include banana bread makers Morgan Lerner and Annie Slabotsky (GoNanas), carbon-neutral crackers from Moonshot and Popcorn for the People, which employs over 50 people with autism and other special needs to make gourmet popcorn.

  • As A Boxed Mac 'N' Cheese Fanatic, I Blind Taste-Tested The 9 Most Popular Ones — Turns Out I've Been Buying The Wrong Brand For 28 Years

    IDK who needs to hear this, but you're probably buying the wrong box too.View Entire Post ›

  • Amazon to close Raleigh store, scraps plans in Durham amid nationwide move

    E-commerce giant Amazon is closing the bulk of its brick-and-mortar stores, including one in Raleigh, and ditching plans for another in Durham.

  • Amazon Tries to Take Over the Grocery Shopping Experience

    Almost five years after buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, Amazon is launching the promised revolution in the grocery shopping experience.

  • Amazon shuttering its physical bookstores and 4-star shops

    Amazon is closing all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, as well as its 4-star shops and pop up locations, as the online retail behemoth reworks its physical footprint. The Seattle-based company said Wednesday that the move, which affects 66 stores in the U.S. and two in the United Kingdom, will enable it to concentrate its efforts on Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, its convenience concept called Amazon Go and its upcoming Amazon Style stores. Amazon Style, which will sell fashion and accessories, is set to open in a Southern California mall later this year.

  • Experts say you should replace your pillows every 1 to 2 years: Here are the 8 best picks

    To make shopping easier, we've broken them down into categories: most affordable, best for side sleepers, most supportive and more.

  • Myrtle Beach has so much shopping. But residents still wonder why these stores are missing

    Apple store anyone? Nobody wants to drive to Charleston to get their shattered iPhone screen fixed.

  • Full Plate: Real estate magnate bringing California chicken chain to Colorado

    Plus, Next Door American Eatery rebrands, an Elvis-themed eatery is closing and TAG is back — for one night.

  • This Is Not a Drill: Dr Pepper Berries & Cream Soda Is Back

    Dr Pepper Berries & Cream is coming back after first appearing on shelves in 2006. The limited-edition flavor, 2022 version, combines the taste of blueberry, raspberry, and vanilla.

  • The Best Low-Cost Meals, Courtesy of the Reddit Hive Mind

    A few weeks ago, Redditor jennyBobenny230 posed a question in the r/foodhacks subreddit: What groceries can I buy to make $50 last a week? The post mentioned that the user wasn’t a great cook, and was specifically looking for easy recipes. The result was a grand thread of the hive mind brainstorming the best cheap foods to get on a budget—the internet at its best.

  • Meet Hendrick’s Neptunia, a New Limited-Edition Gin Inspired by the Ocean

    Hendrick's Neptunia is priced at $42 a bottle and can be paired with a special Magic-of-the-Sea spa kit.