U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,756.58
    +6.95 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,491.65
    -25.09 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,911.43
    +102.21 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,709.45
    -5.15 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.23
    -0.70 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.90
    -17.90 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    -0.34 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0436
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    +0.0820 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2021
    -0.0114 (-0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8090
    +0.4030 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,636.85
    -843.86 (-3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.22
    +11.97 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Infinitus Systems Wins Google Cloud Social Impact Partner of the Year - Healthcare 2021 Award

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinitus Systems, Inc., the leading VoiceRPA company focused on reducing time to therapy for patients via automation, today announced that it has received the 2021 Google Cloud Social Impact Partner of the Year - Healthcare award. Infinitus was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, creating and promoting initiatives that made a positive and lasting impact on the world.

Infinitus helps patients get access to therapies as quickly as possible by automating the tedious, manual communications that happen between various healthcare backoffices. This automation enables its customers to support more patients and to focus on the more creative and empathetic parts of their healthcare businesses by reducing administrative burden. Infinitus built a SOC 2 Type II compliant automation platform that transforms its customers' phone calls into API calls. Infinitus receives requests for a variety of routine, healthcare phone calls via secure, HIPAA compliant APIs and then completes the entire call process, from initiating calls, sitting on hold, interacting with humans on the other end of the line, to returning required information back to its customers via secure APIs. Through its platform, Infinitus is Taking Healthcare Off HoldTM.

In early 2021, the team learned that VaccinateCA volunteers were calling hundreds of local pharmacies daily to check for vaccine availability and were seeking help to improve their coverage of Covid-19 sites. "We immediately asked ourselves: how can our platform help this volunteer effort? Four days later we were automating calls to more than 2500 pharmacies per day across eight states and increasing the efficacy of the volunteer callers by an order of magnitude", said Shyam Rajagopalan, Infinitus Co-Founder and CTO. "We are proud to be recognized for this effort and glad that our platform could help our community in this time of need."

"Over the last year, Infinitus Systems has demonstrated its continued commitment to helping drive positive outcomes across healthcare with innovative technology and solutions, resulting in long-lasting and impactful outcomes for customers and their communities," said Bronwyn Hastings, VP of Global ISV Partnerships and Channels, Google Cloud. "We're proud to recognize Infinitus Systems as Social Impact Partner of the Year for Healthcare."

To meet the needs of its existing and growing customer base, including three of the four Fortune 10 companies in healthcare, Infinitus is continuing to invest in hiring diverse top talent across the entire organization. Today, Infinitus is also excited to announce the appointment of Renee Covi as Operations Lead. Covi brings more than 20 years of experience leading teams of leaders and tens of thousands of employees across Operations and Product groups at companies like Amazon and Wells Fargo. She has a BA from Harvard University and an MBA from UCLA.

"We're delighted to welcome Renee Covi to Infinitus' leadership team at this exciting time for our company and industry," said Ankit Jain, Infinitus CEO and Co-Founder. "Renee is a proven leader with an impressive track record driving operational rigor and growing teams. Given her experience with both enterprises and fast-growing companies, I am confident that Renee will scale our operations and help us deliver on our mission to reduce time to therapy for patients."

Despite clear and growing evidence that diverse teams contribute to better financial outcomes, women in tech hold less than 28% of the leadership positions according to a 2021 report by BCG. With the addition of Covi to the leadership team, women now make up more than half of the Infinitus leadership team and more than 56% of people managers at the company are women.

In addition to the new Operations Lead position, Infinitus plans to further expand its leadership team and double its overall employee headcount by the end of the year to meet growing demand for its healthcare automation. For more information about open positions, please visit infinitus.ai/careers.

About Infinitus

Infinitus Systems is a healthcare-focused conversational AI company. Infinitus' automation platform is SOC 2 Type II compliant and leverages HIPAA compliant APIs. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the Great Place to Work® certified company was founded in 2019 by Ankit Jain and Shyam Rajagopalan, leaders in scalable AI responsible for Google Play, Google Login and Snapchat Security. The company has raised over $50M to date and is backed by top tier VCs including Kleiner Perkins, Coatue Management and GV (formerly Google Ventures) as well as many healthcare and tech industry veterans.

Learn more at www.infinitus.ai

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infinitus-systems-wins-google-cloud-social-impact-partner-of-the-year---healthcare-2021-award-301567690.html

SOURCE Infinitus Systems, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • What will Musk say in his address to Twitter employees? 5 key agenda points worried staff will be desperate to know

    The polarizing CEO has numerous questions to answer over his true intentions, his hate-speech policies, working from home, job cuts, and whether he can effectively lead the company.

  • Binance cofounder: Bitcoin selloff is not 'so terrible'

    Bitcoin has dropped 25% in the last seven days and lost nearly two-thirds of its value since its early November peak.

  • Microsoft axes Internet Explorer web browser after 27 years

    Microsoft will shut down its Internet Explorer browser after 27 years on Wednesday, closing the book on what was many people’s first introduction to the web.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Are Down 75% and Ready to Pop

    The sell-off in the crypto market has created attractive entry points into some of the top projects in the space.

  • Private Wireless Helps Schools Close the Digital Divide

    When the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surged in January 2022, schools and campuses across the US had to decide once again whether to revert to online learning to protect the health of students, teac...

  • Google Suspends Engineer Who Claimed AI Bot Had Become Sentient

    (Bloomberg) -- Blake Lemoine, a software engineer on Google’s artificial intelligence development team, has gone public with claims of encountering “sentient” AI on the company’s servers after he was suspended for sharing confidential information about the project with third parties.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Highs: Markets WrapCrypto

  • Google outlines infrastructure investment in Brazil, announces new office

    Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud announced on Tuesday it has invested 1.6 billion reais ($312.65 million) in technical infrastructure since 2017 in Brazil, as well as the opening of a new office and engineering center in the country. Google Cloud investments have been aimed at "helping the company's customers diversify their service portfolios, extend their digital capabilities, and drive new business," the company said at the Google for Brazil event in Sao Paulo, the country's financial capital. "During this (five-year) period, an amount of 1.6 billion reais was allocated to improve Google Cloud's technical infrastructure in Brazil."

  • Shiba Inu Could Have Turned Your $3 Into $1 Million in 2021. Can It Do It Again?

    Last year was a blockbuster for cryptocurrencies, with an influx of tokens hitting investors' radars beyond the market leaders Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Controversial meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) delivered a return of 43,800,000% between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. Unfortunately for investors who were late to the party, Shiba Inu hasn't fared so well in 2022.

  • Fortunes of Crypto Billionaires Are Melting With Bitcoin Crash

    Their fortunes soared with cryptocurrency price records in 2021. It is also shrinking with the price crash.

  • Nigeria’s internet regulator releases draft to regulate Google, Facebook, TikTok and others

    Nigeria has announced plans to regulate internet companies like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram (all owned by Meta), Twitter, Google and TikTok in a draft shared by the country’s internet regulator. This information, released by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on Monday, can be viewed on its website and Twitter page. Just six months ago, Nigeria lifted the ban on Twitter, six months after it first declared a crackdown on the social media giant in the country.

  • More BlackRock Investors Opt to Vote Their Own Shares

    The asset manager’s voting-choice platform has added investors representing $120 billion in assets since October.

  • Sunak hails supercomputers as key to making UK leader of next generation technology

    The chancellor was speaking at the opening of London's Tech Week.

  • Amazon to Make Deliveries by Drone in California Later This Year

    The e-commerce giant said it has developed a sense and detection system so drones can avoid midair or ground collisions.

  • Bitcoin drops to lowest level since December 2020

    Almost $80 billion has been wiped off the value of the global cryptocurrency market in the past 24 hours

  • Nigeria to require social media platforms to open local offices

    Online platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Tiktok will be required to register and open offices in Nigeria and appoint contact persons with the government, draft regulations from the information technology development agency show. The code of practice for "interactive computer service platforms/internet intermediaries" was meant to curb online abuse, including disinformation and misinformation, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said in the regulations posted on its website. A statement from the agency's spokesperson dated June 13 said the regulations were developed with input from Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google and TikTok, among others.

  • Here's How Amazon Aims To Evade EU's Hefty Antitrust Penalties

    Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) looks to share marketplace data with sellers and boost the visibility of rival products on its platform, Reuters reports. Amazon proposed to allow sellers access to some marketplace data. Its commercial arm will not be able to use seller data collected by its retail unit. Amazon also aimed to form a second buy box for rival products if an Amazon product appears in the first buy box. Also Read: Amazon's Business Practices Catches SEC's Attention Amazon strived to do

  • Here's the Level to Zero In on for UnitedHealth Group

    Shares of the diversified healthcare company have held up fairly well despite the decline in the broader market but soon could be put to the test.

  • MicroStrategy’s Losses on Its Bitcoin Bet Near $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael Saylor’s big bet on Bitcoin has backfired in a major way as the paper loss for his firm’s holdings of the largest digital asset has reached roughly $1 billion.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession

  • What's fuelling China's lithium rush in Zimbabwe? The long game on zero carbon

    Zimbabwe holds Africa's largest lithium reserves, the fifth-largest globally, with its province of Masvingo home to the Bikita mine - site of the world's largest-known deposit of the metal at around 11 million tonnes. The resource, however, has remained largely untapped for decades due to a lack of investment. But the growing global demand for electric vehicles has seen Bikita and other Zimbabwean mines attract more Chinese companies in recent years, turning the southern African nation into Chin

  • Cathie Wood's Zoom Price Target is Amazing

    Zoom Video Communications was a big winner during the early part of the covid pandemic. Shares of the video conferencing company shot higher through 2020 as office workers hunkered down at home and started holding all their meetings online. In fact, her open-source research shop came out recently with some eye-popping expectations for Zoom over the next four years.