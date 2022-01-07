Infinitus Wins Best Companies to Work for in Asia Award

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 30, human resources magazine HR Asia announced its list of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021. Infinitus (China) Company Ltd., along with 42 companies including KPMG, Kimberly-Clark and Coach, were selected from 278 candidates to receive the coveted honor.

The Best Companies to Work for in Asia Award

Organized by HR Asia, Asia's largest human resources publication, the Best Companies to Work for in Asia award is the most significant recognition of employer brands in 11 countries across the Asia-Pacific region.

Based on HR Asia's Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM) research, the award focuses on three metrics: core culture, employees and organization, and invites employees of participating companies to assess from their own perspectives their respective companies' performance in terms of how it treats its employees.

In these times of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity, often referred to as the VUCA era, an agile strategy is key for companies that want to make breakthroughs. In light of the impact of the post-pandemic era, companies not only need to demonstrate flexibility in responding to changes, but also must take better care of their employees. This requires companies to look at what's happening in their offices and hallways through the employee's eyes, while, at the same time, encouraging employees to enhance their capabilities and awareness, so as to facilitate the implementation of agile strategies.

The judging panel of the award was of the opinion that Infinitus excels in the following areas:

Culture and values

From the core value of "The interest of all concerned should be considered before taking any action", to its Code of Conduct, and to the education and development programs for cognitive and competency enhancement, Infinitus' employees have taken to heart and put into practice the company's warm values and strong commitment to education and development.

Diverse lineup of development opportunities

In the face of the changing external environment, Infinitus' employees have been proactive in taking advantage of the growth resources and in accelerating their development both horizontally and vertically through the various available channels, including the company's Flowing Water Program and market missions, as well as through internal and external training opportunities.

Organization and working style

Infinitus has forged a diverse and inclusive work environment and a multi-generational workplace that includes both employees born in the 1960's and members of Generation Z. It is one in which employees are free to communicate and express themselves, creating a "cool" office experience, where a collaborative mindset among employees assures strong team cohesiveness.

On the heels of the Top Employers China 2021 award that was won on January 25, 2021, Infinitus went on to garner the Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021 award, constituting yet another recognition of the company's efforts to build its employer brand.

The year 2022 marks Infinitus' 30th anniversary. This year, the company will have more responsibilities on its shoulders and missions to fulfill. Winning the Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021 award is not in any way an end point for Infinitus, but rather an important moment on an everlasting journey, during which the company will continue to inspire its employees' sense of pride and identity and motivate them to share responsibilities, seek common development, and work together with their colleagues and business partners for a better future.

*Flowing Water Program: a competition for new job roles open to individuals currently working at Infinitus. The program aims to select talented people, prevent the development of silos within the organization, and allow the right people to flow to the parts of the organization that need them the most, while motivating them, providing them development opportunities and helping them flourish in all aspects, while enhancing organizational vitality.

SOURCE Infinitus (China) Company Ltd.