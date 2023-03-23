Infinitus Yingkou Production Base named "Green Factory" by Liaoning Authorities

GUANGZHOU, China, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinitus' production facilities in Yingkou have been awarded the provincial-level title of "Green Factory" by the Liaoning Department of Industry and Information Technology.

Unveiling Ceremony of Infinitus' Green Factory in Liaoning Province

On December 5, 2022, Infinitus held a ceremony to unveil the new factory in Bayuquan, Yingkou's Bayuquan District. Yuan Peng, Standing Committee Member and Deputy Director of Bayuquan District, and Liu Fengsong, Head of Infinitus (Yingkou) Co., Ltd., attended the event.

The Green Factory designation marks a key step forward in the construction of Infinitus' green system, a network of production facilities that will serve as a demonstration model for advanced green manufacturing and the promotion of environmentally responsible industrial development.

In line with Lee Kum Kee Group's firm commitment to environmental protection and sustainable growth, Infinitus has implemented the concept of green and low-carbon development into all aspects of production, operations and R&D. Grounded in technological innovation, the company has always been dedicated to the rational use of resources in production, to create a virtuous cycle of symbiotic development between the company and the environment. In his speech, Liu Fengsong said that in response to climate change, China has set the goal of achieving CO2 emissions peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. In support of the initiative, Infinitus started its greenhouse gas management efforts this year to lay the foundation for the next step in setting carbon goals. Infinitus expects to serve as an example of how to achieve CO2 emission peaking and carbon neutrality and meet the carbon reduction goals by building environmentally responsible factories, and by working with industry players to build a green supply chain.

The reasons cited by the government authority for assigning the "Green Factory" designation were the factory's efforts in saving energy and reducing carbon emissions across the board through the renovation of engineering equipment, implementation of lean manufacturing, use of recycled packaging boxes, optimization of electric vehicles, and deployment of clean energy facilities. In 2021, Infinitus reduced greenhouse gas emissions by putting in place a series of energy saving and emission reduction measures such as waste heat recovery and air compressor unit renovation.

Story continues

In order to further achieve the carbon emission reduction target and meaningfully respond to China's carbon peaking and carbon neutrality strategy, Infinitus is systematically planning to build green, waste-free and water-saving factories. With such factories as its long-term goal, Infinitus has already started integrating green development and ESG concepts into its business roadmap, and will continue the green and intelligent upgrading of its manufacturing facilities, in order to meet the goal of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality. The company aims to work together with all stakeholders for a better and more sustainable future with lower carbon emissions.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/infinitus-yingkou-production-base-named-green-factory-by-liaoning-authorities-301778097.html

SOURCE Infinitus (China) Company Ltd.