Infinity Bank Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Infinity Bank (OTCQB:INFT) (the "Bank") today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Financial Highlights for the third quarter of 2021:
The Bank realized its fourth consecutive profitable quarter
Reversed $1.98 million valuation allowance on our deferred tax asset
Total securities available for sale increased by $52.5 million
Total deposits increased by $123.1 million
Loans
For the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, total loans were relatively flat at $153.6 million and $153.5 million, respectively. However, during the third quarter of 2021, $7.2 million Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans were forgiven bringing the balance of PPP loans down to $5.6 million, which means that non-PPP loans grew by approximately $7.3 million for the quarter. Non-PPP loans generally yield significantly more than PPP loans, so this is an important growth point for the Bank in terms of income generation. Total loans increased by $17.7 million, or 13% when compared to December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank recorded a year-to-date increase of $88.4 million in new loan commitments. The loan to deposit ratio decreased to 51.3% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 87.1% as of June 31, 2021. The decrease in the loan to deposit ratio was due to an increase in total deposits during the third quarter of 2021. Given the current economic conditions, the Bank increased its allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") to 1.4% from 1.3% on all non-PPP loans. The ALLL was 1.38%, 1.20% and 1.16% of total loans as of September 30, 2021, June 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. PPP loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Government and, therefore, do not require an ALLL amount to be allocated to them and therefore as the total PPP loans outstanding decrease, the ALLL as a % of total loans increases.
The yield on average loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was 6.39%, an increase of 69 basis points when compared to the previous quarter and 110 basis points when compared to the same quarter in 2020. The yield on average loans increased 47 basis points to 5.94% from the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. The increases in the yields are directly related to the amount mix of loans. As PPP loans decrease as a percentage of total loans, the yield will increase as noted above.
Deposits
Total deposits increased by $123.1 million, or 69.8% to $299.4 million when compared to second quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $127.0 million or 73.7% when compared to December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts increased by $103.0 million, or 105.8% during the third quarter of 2021 to $200.3 million as of September 30, 2021 and comprises 67% of total deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts increased $99.6 million, or 98.9% when compared to December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits grew by $10.7 million, or 13.5% when compared to June 30, 2021, and by $18.0 million, or 25.1% from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the Bank purchased $9.4 million of brokered time deposits. These deposits bear interest at 0.08% and mature in the third quarter of 2022. The drivers behind this dramatic increase were the seasonal growth in the amounts our clients hold with the Bank as well as the growth in the number of clients already at the Bank.
The cost of funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was 21 basis points, a decrease of 5 basis points when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and a decrease of 18 basis points when compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The low cost of funds is a result of the Bank's continued focus on long-term deposit relationships that are not solely based on pricing as well as the large increase in non-interest bearing demand during the third quarter of 2021.
Net-Interest Income
Net-interest income in the third quarter of 2021 was $2.3 million, up $318 thousand, or 16.0% from the second quarter of 2021 and up $736 thousand, or 46.8% over the third quarter of 2020. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 the Bank's net-interest income equaled $6.2 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 56.7% from the nine-months ended September 30, 2020. The Bank's primary source of net-interest income was driven by interest income from loans. The Bank's net interest margin decreased by 50 basis points to 3.49% during the third quarter 2021 when compared to the previous linked quarter. The decrease in the net interest margin was due to the mix of interest earning assets. At September 30, 2021, 38% of the interest earning assets were held in lower yielding cash and due from banks versus 19% as of June 30, 2021 which was driven by the rapid growth of deposits during the third quarter of 2021. The Bank's net interest margin increased 17 basis points when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due to the decrease in PPP loans as of September 30, 2021 as compared to the prior year. PPP loans earn interest at 1% and comprised 21% of the Bank's total loans as of September 30, 2020 versus 4% as of September 30, 2021.
Non-Interest Income
For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, total non-interest income totaled $92 thousand, an increase of $11 thousand, or 13.6%, from the previous quarter ended June 30, 2021. Non-interest income increased $41 thousand, or 80.4% when compared to the like period ended September 30, 2020. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 total non-interest income equaled $224 thousand, an increase of $66 thousand or 41.8% when compared to the nine-months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest income for all periods was driven equally by service charges and other income.
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense increased by $275 thousand, or 19.2% versus the previous quarter ended June 30, 2021. Non-interest expense increased $163 thousand, or 10.5% when compared to the same period ended September 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to incentives which are based on increases in loans and deposits. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 non-interest expense totaled $4.8 million, an increase of $607 thousand or 14.4% from the like period in 2020 and was primarily related to the addition of staff to support the Bank's asset growth of 73% year over year.
Income Tax Expense
Due to the net operating losses incurred during the Bank's first few years of operation, the Bank realized a deferred tax asset primarily related to net operating loss carryforwards. As there had been uncertainty related to the realization of the deferred tax asset, a valuation allowance was recorded against the full value of the deferred tax asset. Since the Bank has been profitable for the past twelve consecutive months and believes that the net operating losses will be fully utilized, the Bank reversed the $1.89 million valuation allowance during the third quarter of 2021, resulting in a tax credit. The tax credit is offset by the current year tax expense at a rate of approximately 31%.
Net Income
The Bank realized its fourth consecutive quarter of profitability and recorded net income of $2.2 million, or $0.66 per share which includes the tax credit of $1.89 million ($0.57) for the period ending September 30, 2021. This represents an increase in profitability of 622% from previous linked quarter of $302 thousand, or $0.09 per share and $2.3 million increase over the net loss of $165 thousand, or ($0.05) per share when compared to September 30, 2020. Net income for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 totaled $2.7 million, or $0.82 per share, an increase of $3.3 million as compared to the same period in 2020.
The income before taxes for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $405 thousand, a decrease of $17 thousand, or 4.0% when compared to the previous quarter. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, income before taxes increased $570 thousand over the loss before taxes of $165 thousand when compared to the same quarter in 2020. Income before taxes for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 was $1.1 million, an increase of $1.6 million over the $548 thousand loss before taxes for the same period in 2020.
The return on average assets increased 264 basis points to 3.24% (2.81% is related to the reversal of the deferred tax asset) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 0.60% for the previous linked quarter and 358 basis points from (0.34%) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The return on average assets was 1.63% (1.13% is related to the reversal of the deferred tax asset) for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 as compared with (0.46%) for the same period last year.
The return on average equity increased to 30.85% (26.81% is related to the reversal of the deferred tax asset) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 4.59% for the previous quarter and (2.56%) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The return on average equity was 13.62% (9.44% is related to the reversal of the deferred tax asset) for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to (2.85%) for the same period in 2020.
Capital
As of September 30, 2021, the Bank remained well-capitalized under the regulatory capital ratio guidelines with a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.96%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.42%, and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.53%.
The book value of the Bank's common stock was $8.57, $7.98 and $7.70 as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
ABOUT INFINITY BANK
Infinity Bank is a community bank that commenced operations in February, 2018. The Bank is focused on serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, professional service entities, their owners, employees and families. The Bank offers a broad selection of depository products and services as well as business loan and commercial real estate financing products uniquely designed for each client. For more information about Infinity Bank and its services, please visit the website at www.goinfinitybank.com.
Contact Information:
Bala Balkrishna
CEO
Phone: (657) 223-1000
Bala@goinfinitybank.com
Victor Guerrero
President, COO & CFO
Phone: (657) 223-1000
Victor@goinfinitybank.com
INFINITY BANK
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks
$
107,900
$
37,126
$
44,647
Securities available for sale
65,090
12,557
23,014
Total Loans
153,593
153,529
135,866
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(2,124
)
(1,841
)
(1,582
)
Net Loans
151,469
151,688
134,284
Premises and equipment, net
1,324
1,375
1,561
Other assets
3,528
1,547
1,376
TOTAL ASSETS
$
329,311
$
204,293
$
204,882
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
200,332
$
97,329
$
100,710
Interest bearing
89,685
78,993
71,706
Time certificates of deposit
9,391
-
-
Total deposits
299,408
176,322
172,416
Other liabilities
1,444
1,533
1,638
FHLB borrowings
-
-
5,000
TOTAL LIABILITIES
300,852
177,855
179,054
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
33,143
33,072
32,944
Accumulated deficit
(7,184
)
(7,184
)
(6,866
)
Net income (loss)
2,733
553
(318
)
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
(233
)
(3
)
68
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
28,459
26,438
25,828
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
329,311
$
204,293
$
204,882
INFINITY BANK
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Interest Income:
Loans
$
2,361
$
2,071
$
1,688
$
6,418
$
4,154
Investment securities
23
10
29
46
142
Other short-term investments
48
23
17
90
102
Total interest income
2,432
2,104
1,734
6,554
4,398
Interest expense:
Deposits
125
115
163
345
436
Borrowed funds
-
-
-
1
-
Total interest expense
125
115
163
346
436
Net interest income
2,307
1,989
1,571
6,208
3,962
Provision for loan and lease losses
283
212
239
542
464
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
2,024
1,777
1,332
5,666
3,498
Non-interest income:
Service charges and other fees
46
36
26
110
69
Other income
46
45
25
114
80
Gain (loss) on securities
-
-
-
-
9
Total non-interest income
92
81
51
224
158
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
1,159
941
1,076
3,282
2,873
Occupancy
93
89
86
269
268
Furniture, fixture & equipment
32
33
43
118
136
Data processing
110
101
88
306
235
Professional & legal
122
109
107
314
261
Marketing
19
16
18
48
38
Other expense
176
147
130
474
393
Total non-interest expense
1,711
1,436
1,548
4,811
4,204
Income (loss) before taxes
405
422
(165
)
1,079
(548
)
Income tax expense
(1,775
)
120
-
(1,654
)
-
Net Income (Loss)
$
2,180
$
302
$
(165
)
$
2,733
$
(548
)
Earnings (loss) per share: Basic
$
0.66
$
0.09
$
(0.05
)
$
0.82
$
(0.17
)
Common shares outstanding
3,319,287
3,312,858
3,312,858
3,319,287
3,312,858
INFINITY BANK
At and For the Three Months Ended
At and For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Performance Ratios:
Net interest margin
3.49
%
3.99
%
3.32
%
3.78
%
3.42
%
Cost of funds
0.21
%
0.26
%
0.39
%
0.24
%
0.44
%
Loan to deposit ratio
51.30
%
87.07
%
89.12
%
51.30
%
89.12
%
Yield on total loans
6.39
%
5.70
%
5.29
%
5.94
%
5.47
%
Return on average assets
3.24
%
0.60
%
(0.34
%)
1.63
%
(0.46
%)
Return on average equity
30.85
%
4.59
%
(2.56
%)
13.62
%
(2.85
%)
Book value of common stock
$
8.57
$
7.98
$
7.70
Asset Quality Summary:
Allowance for loan loss/Total loans
1.38
%
1.20
%
1.02
%
Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.42
%
15.29
%
15.67
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.53
%
16.36
%
16.52
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.96
%
13.00
%
13.28
%
