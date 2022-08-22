Infinity Stone to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd

Virtual Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE:GEMS) (OTC:TLOOF) (FSE:B2I) (“Infinity Stone” the “Company”) is pleased to today announce that Zayn Kalyan, CEO and Michael Townsend, Executive Chairman will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23rd, 2022. This battery metals focused event is co-sponsored by Virtual Investor Conferences and Independent Investment Research LLC.



DATE: August 23rd, 2022

TIME: 3:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE



Available for 1x1 meetings: August 24-26, 2022

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Updates

Infinity Stone Provides Update on Soil Sampling at Zen-Whoberi and Announces Appointment of Case Lewis to Board of Directors

Infinity Stone Announces Acquisition of Thor Manganite Project, Quebec

Infinity Stone Enters into Option Agreement to Acquire Galaxy Pegmatite Project, Quebec

Infinity Stone Begins Work Program at Buda Lithium Pegmatite Project

Key Company Highlights

The Galaxy Pegmatite Project – 30 identified, highly prospective, pegmatite dikes with historical lithium bearing surface samples, located very close to infrastructure.

Rockstone Graphite Project with existing core samples of graphite reaching 25% Cg – located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Zen-Whoberi Project located 30km north of Mont-Laurier, Quebec, has discovered significant (>1%) mineralization in copper, gold, platinum, and palladium samples from historic drillings.

The Buda Pegmatite Project – consisting of seven LCT pegmatites worthy of economic consideration – located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Extensive drilling and exploration programs are in place for the summer/fall of 2022 on these four core projects.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone’s mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. The Company’s primary business units include HealthCheck (Stratum Health Technologies LLC) and its energy metals portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures .

