Infinity Stone to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd

·4 min read
In this article:
  • TLOOF
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE:GEMS) (OTC:TLOOF) (FSE:B2I) (“Infinity Stone” the “Company”) is pleased to today announce that Zayn Kalyan, CEO and Michael Townsend, Executive Chairman will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23rd, 2022. This battery metals focused event is co-sponsored by Virtual Investor Conferences and Independent Investment Research LLC.

DATE: August 23rd, 2022

TIME: 3:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 24-26, 2022

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Updates

Infinity Stone Provides Update on Soil Sampling at Zen-Whoberi and Announces Appointment of Case Lewis to Board of Directors

Infinity Stone Announces Acquisition of Thor Manganite Project, Quebec

Infinity Stone Enters into Option Agreement to Acquire Galaxy Pegmatite Project, Quebec

Infinity Stone Begins Work Program at Buda Lithium Pegmatite Project

Key Company Highlights

The Galaxy Pegmatite Project – 30 identified, highly prospective, pegmatite dikes with historical lithium bearing surface samples, located very close to infrastructure.

Rockstone Graphite Project with existing core samples of graphite reaching 25% Cg – located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Zen-Whoberi Project located 30km north of Mont-Laurier, Quebec, has discovered significant (>1%) mineralization in copper, gold, platinum, and palladium samples from historic drillings.

The Buda Pegmatite Project – consisting of seven LCT pegmatites worthy of economic consideration – located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Extensive drilling and exploration programs are in place for the summer/fall of 2022 on these four core projects.

  • 30 identified, highly prospective, pegmatite dikes with historical lithium bearing samples.

  • 7 large LCT Pegmatites with historic grade are currently being explored on Buda Project.

  • Zen-Whoberi Copper Project well positioned with existing drill results showing significant mineralization of copper, gold, platinum, and palladium + 1%.

  • Government tax incentives and grants, including Canada 30% Critical Mineral Flow-Through Tax Credit.

  • 43-101 and metallurgical work to refine to battery grade is underway on the previous drilling from the Rockstone Graphite Project.

  • Current and projected deficits in the production of both graphite and lithium have resulted in a bull market for battery metal.

  • Management team has deep exploration experience and been successful in raising hundreds of millions for projects over the past 20 years.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone’s mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. The Company’s primary business units include HealthCheck (Stratum Health Technologies LLC) and its energy metals portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.
To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.
Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
zayn@altuscapital.ca
Direct: 778-938-3367

John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


