Infinix and Royal Observatory Greenwich Renew Corporate Partnership Ahead of ZERO ULTRA Launch

·4 min read

Corporate partnership continues to celebrate cutting-edge technologies and pay tribute to the spirit of exploration

SHANGHAI, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global smartphone company, Infinix and the Royal Observatory Greenwich are thrilled to announce the renewal of their corporate partnership and co-operation with shared ambitions and spirit. The partnership aims to give the younger generation more opportunities to enjoy cutting-edge technologies and explore beyond the limits of their imagination. The move comes as Infinix ramps up for the launch of its most advanced flagship smartphone to date, ZERO ULTRA, which is set to hit the global market with an industry-first 180W Thunder Charge on October 5th.

Explore Beyond
Explore Beyond

"Infinix is honored to continue its partnership with the Royal Greenwich Observatory, to keep empowering younger generations, especially in emerging markets and to encourage them to actively explore and discover more possibilities. Following the success of our collaboration in 2021, we are very pleased to see the partnership enter a new stage of development. The upcoming flagship smartphone, ZERO ULTRA, is an extension of our ongoing shared mission to constantly challenge ourselves to bring a series of groundbreaking new technologies to the world," said Skye Chen, Head of Global Public Relations at Infinix.

"We're delighted to be continuing our partnership with Infinix, who support the enrichment of people's understanding of the universe. Infinix's support helps us continue our work enabling everyone to explore our place in the universe, and to actively promote astronomy among younger generations and the wider public," said Lucy Cooke, Head of Development at Royal Museums Greenwich.

The Corporate Partnership Continued

The stated goal of Infinix and Royal Observatory Greenwich's partnership last year was to inspire and empower younger generations to see beyond, and to celebrate the spirit of exploration. In terms of concrete actions taken toward that goal, Infinix became a major sponsor of the Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope, a project which aims to widen access to astronomy among the public. The partners also held an event to launch ZERO X Pro with a panel discussion, focusing on the device's innovative Super Moon Mode camera capabilities with 60x zoom.

This year, Infinix is set to launch its most advanced flagship smartphone to date, and the ZERO ULTRA. With groundbreaking technologies such as 180W Thunder Charge, the smartphone is a major asset in the partners' mission to inspire and empower younger generations with advanced tech.

Infinix has always adhered to the brand mission of empowering young people, and continues to explore new frontiers in the field of technology and innovation. On October 5, 2022, the most powerful new ZERO flagship smartphone in Infinix history will finally be revealed, bringing users all-new fast charging technology and a brand new smartphone experience that will enhance their daily digital lifestyle in 2022.

About Infinix

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

About Royal Observatory Greenwich

The Royal Observatory Greenwich is home of Greenwich Mean Time and the Prime Meridian and one of the most important historic scientific sites in the world. Since its founding in 1675, Greenwich has been at the centre of the measurement of time and space, and visitors today can still stand on the historic Prime Meridian line. The Observatory galleries and Peter Harrison Planetarium help unravel the extraordinary phenomena of time, space and astronomy. In 2018 the Royal Observatory acquired the Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope (AMAT), the first new telescope to be installed in Greenwich in over 60 years, marking a new era for the world-famous site and restoring its status as a working Observatory.

The Royal Observatory Greenwich is part of Royal Museums Greenwich which also incorporates the National Maritime Museum, the Queen's House and Cutty Sark. This unique collection of museums and heritage buildings, which form a key part of the Maritime Greenwich UNESCO World Heritage Site, welcomes over two and a half million British and international visitors a year and is also a major centre of education and research. The mission of Royal Museums Greenwich is to enrich people's understanding of the sea, the exploration of space, and Britain's role in world history.

For further information, please contact:
Naomi Atkinson, Royal Observatory Greenwich
Press Office Tel: 020 8312 6790
Email: Natkinson@rmg.co.uk / press@rmg.co.uk

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infinix-and-royal-observatory-greenwich-renew-corporate-partnership-ahead-of-zero-ultra-launch-301630995.html

SOURCE INFINIX MOBILITY

