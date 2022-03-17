U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

INFINOX launches global end-to-end crypto trading solution

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">INFINOX now provides instant and leveraged crypto trading, available 24/7, with zero deposit or withdrawal fees - all in one platform</span>

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global trading solutions provider INFINOX has officially launched an end-to-end cryptocurrency trading solution on its platform. The solution will be available across Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia, and will allow users to trade crypto CFDs seamlessly.

By trading cryptocurrencies on the INFINOX platform, traders can now trade both the bull run AND any crashes in global crypto markets, through different trading strategies. The newly-launched service comes with no deposit or withdrawal fees.

The INFINOX crypto trading solution is available to retail and professional traders, all under one roof. With the solution, traders can:

  • Buy and sell crypto instantly

  • Take advantage of 24/7 crypto trading

  • Hedge risk through long and short positions

  • Enjoy the liquidity benefits of fast entries and exits

  • Pay zero fees on deposits or withdrawals

  • Trade crypto through a regulated platform

  • Copy proven crypto strategies through IX Social, an automated copy trading community app

  • Access some of the most popular coins

A total of 18 new cryptocurrencies have been rolled out on the INFINOX platform. This includes popular cryptos such as Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Ethereum (ETH/USD), altcoins such as Cardano (ADA/USD), and meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOG/USD).

"The crypto wave is undeniably here. Yet from an industry perspective, there's a lot to be done to make sure that crypto trading products are accessible globally and without exorbitant fees. This is what we're committed to achieving," said Sam Chaney, Head of Sales at INFINOX.

"Through our expertise of more than 10 years as an FX & CFD broker, and our dedication to top-grade customer service, our newest crypto solution ensures that traders can gain access to this rapidly growing market, and trade crypto pairs of their choice."

About INFINOX

INFINOX is a global online trading provider with a presence in 15 countries. Founded in 2009, it puts world-class trading power at investors' hands. Thousands of clients across Europe, Asia and beyond enjoy a full range of asset classes, from forex to equities, and now crypto.

Its business is built on integrity and trust, and it offers customers access to a range of market intelligence tools as well as dynamic products, competitive trading parameters and premium, one-on-one customer service.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infinox-launches-global-end-to-end-crypto-trading-solution-301504778.html

SOURCE INFINOX

