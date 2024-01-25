InflaRx N.V.'s (NASDAQ:IFRX) top owners are individual investors with 55% stake, while 23% is held by institutions

Key Insights

Significant control over InflaRx by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 44% of the company

Institutional ownership in InflaRx is 23%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 55% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 23% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of InflaRx, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About InflaRx?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

InflaRx already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at InflaRx's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 9.7% of InflaRx. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is Suvretta Capital Management, LLC, with ownership of 9.7%. The second and third largest shareholders are Tang Capital Management, LLC and Staidson (Beijing) BioPharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 4.8%. In addition, we found that Niels Riedemann, the CEO has 1.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of InflaRx

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in InflaRx N.V.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$7.3m worth of the US$101m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 55% of InflaRx. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 4.8% of InflaRx. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

