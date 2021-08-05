InflaRx Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial & Operating Results

Severe COVID-19 trial enrollment reaches 299 patients; an independent data monitoring committee has recommended to continue the trial as planned after analyzing data from the first 180 evaluable patients





Type A meeting request submitted to further discuss primary endpoint for the Phase III clinical development of vilobelimab in Hidradenitis Suppurativa





First three patients dosed with vilobelimab in Phase II Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma trial





Dr. Korinna Pilz promoted to Chief Clinical Development Officer





Cash, cash equivalents and financial assets of approximately €127.5 million as of June 30, 2021



JENA, Germany, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, announced today financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

“I am very pleased to announce the promotion of Dr. Korinna Pilz to Chief Clinical Development Officer. Korinna has an impressive background with more than 20 years of drug development experience in biotech and large pharma. Korinna has been instrumental in leading the development of our pipeline programs and building the internal clinical team over the past few years. Our team has been impressed by her professional excellence and we are wishing Korinna a great start in her new role,” said Prof. Niels C. Riedemann, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of InflaRx. “Our team has continued to work hard to advance the clinical development of vilobelimab in several indications, including the initiation of our first clinical trial for treating cancer patients. We are pleased that the independent data monitoring committee has recommended that the COVID-19 trial shall continue as planned. Earlier clinical results with vilobelimab in this challenging disease showed promise and suggested that C5a inhibition might be beneficial in critically ill COVID-19 patients. We look forward to the results of the Phase III trial, which is on track to read out by the end of this year. We also expect data readouts from our clinical trials in ANCA-associated Vasculitis and Pyoderma Gangraenosum by year end. With upcoming data from these trials as well as plans to meet with the FDA to discuss next steps in Hidradenitis Suppurativa, it promises to be a busy second half of 2021.”

Story continues

Recent Corporate Highlights and R&D Update

Dr. Korinna Pilz promoted to Chief Clinical Development Officer

Dr. Pilz has been promoted effective August 1st, 2021, to the newly created role of Chief Clinical Development Officer. She joined InflaRx in January 2019 as Program Director Oncology and was promoted to Global Head of Clinical Research and Development in November 2019. She has 20 years’ experience in NCE and NBE development in several companies, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Merck KGaA and Bayer, and as a consultant. She has vast experience in early and late-stage clinical development and has helped in gaining marketing authorizations for several products. At InflaRx, she has established and grown the clinical development group and under her leadership the group has initiated several clinical trials, including for vilobelimab in cSCC and COVID-19. Korinna is a licensed Medical Doctor and holds a Diploma in Biology from the University of Düsseldorf. She is a member of ASCO, ESMO, AACR and IASLC.

Vilobelimab for Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)

InflaRx has submitted a Type A meeting request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the HS program to discuss the primary endpoint in the Phase III program. InflaRx expects to hold this Type A meeting by the end of Q3.

As previously reported in 2020, InflaRx received scientific advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) about the European pathway for regulatory approval, including supporting the use of the International Hidradenitis Suppurativa Severity Score System (IHS4) as the primary endpoint.

Once InflaRx receives final feedback from the FDA on the proposed Phase III primary endpoint, the Company will determine the best path forward for the global development program in HS.

Vilobelimab for Severe COVID-19

The Phase III part of the global Phase II/III trial evaluating vilobelimab in mechanically ventilated patients with COVID-19 was initiated in mid-September 2020, and recruitment has reached 299 patients, with 49 sites initiated across several countries, including the United States, Russia, South Africa and countries in Europe and Latin America. An interim analysis by an independent data monitoring committee (IDMC), which took place in July and analyzed the data of the first 180 patients evaluable for 28-day mortality, led to a recommendation to continue the study as planned. Per recommendations from EMA and FDA, the option to potentially stop the study early on the basis of efficacy was removed from the interim analysis. Additional trial sites are expected to be added, including in the United States. Topline data for all 360 enrolled patients at the 28-day mortality primary endpoint are expected to be available by the end of 2021.

Vilobelimab for ANCA-associated Vasculitis (AAV)

In the US IXPLORE clinical Phase II study of IFX-1 in AAV, all patients have completed treatment. In May 2021, InflaRx reported topline data for the study, which indicated that vilobelimab, when given in addition to best standard of care, was shown to be well tolerated. Furthermore, InflaRx previously reported that both Part 1 and Part 2 of the AAV Phase II study in Europe (IXCHANGE) are fully enrolled. Data from this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with 57 patients are expected by the end of 2021.

Vilobelimab in Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC)

The Company recently announced that the first patient had been dosed in the open label, multicenter Phase II study evaluating vilobelimab alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cSCC.

The study will investigate two independent arms: vilobelimab alone and vilobelimab in combination with pembrolizumab. The main objectives of the trial are to assess antitumor activity and safety of vilobelimab monotherapy and to determine the maximum tolerated or recommended dose, safety and antitumor activity in the combination arm.

So far, a total of three patients have been enrolled in the monotherapy arm. A safety assessment after at least five weeks of treatment will determine continuation of enrollment in the monotherapy and opening of the combination arm.

Vilobelimab in Pyoderma Gangraenosum

As previously announced, the Phase IIa open label trial has reached the target enrollment goal of 18 patients with moderate to severe PG at sites in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Promising initial data from the first five patients in the study were announced in 2020. A second interim analysis, including six patients treated at the second dose group until day 99, are expected to be available by the end of Q3 2021. Final results from all patients, including the highest dose group, are expected in the first half of 2022.

Financial highlights – Q2 2021

Research and development expenses incurred for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased over the corresponding period in 2020 by €1.6 million to €16.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. This increase was primarily due to the higher expense for the phase III part of our COVID-19 trial and was driven by an overall increase in third-party expenses of €1.0 million. The €0.7 million increase in personnel expenses was mainly related to equity-settled share-based compensation.

General and administrative expenses increased by €0.8 million to €5.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from €4.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. This increase is attributable to higher expenses from equity-settled share-based compensation recognized in personnel expenses. Furthermore, legal, consulting and other expenses increased by €0.1 million to €2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from €2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Net financial result decreased by €0.1 million to €1.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from €1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. This decrease is mainly attributable to higher foreign exchange gains, which increased by €2.6 million and higher foreign exchange losses of €2.2 million while interest on marketable securities declined by €0.7 million. Other finance expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 include a €43 thousand gain from a reduction in the allowance for expected credit loss on marketable securities.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was €20.9 million, compared to €18.3 million for the six month ended June 30, 2020.

On June 30, 2021, the Company’s total funds available were approximately €127.5 million, composed of cash and cash equivalents (€72.4 million), current and non-current financial assets and other non-current assets (€55.1 million).

Net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, increased to €18.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021, from €18.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Additional information regarding these results and other relevant information is included in the notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of June 30, 2021, as well as the financial statements as of December 31, 2020 in “ITEM 18. Financial statements,” which is included in InflaRx’s Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

InflaRx N.V. and subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and

Comprehensive Loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, (in €, except for share data) 2021

(unaudited)

2020

(unaudited)

2021

(unaudited)

2020

(unaudited) Operating Expenses Research and development expenses (11,299,270 ) (7,356,326 ) (16,206,155 ) (14,655,125 ) General and administrative expenses (2,697,839 ) (2,326,895 ) (5,720,177 ) (4,891,698 ) Total Operating Expenses (13,997,109 ) (9,683,221 ) (21,926,332 ) (19,546,822 ) Other income 15,216 102,332 20,678 197,292 Other expenses (279 ) (3,450 ) (844 ) (9,170 ) Operating Result (13,982,172 ) (9,584,339 ) (21,906,498 ) (19,358,701 ) Finance income 35,622 348,321 58,584 749,756 Finance expenses (3,050 ) (3,111 ) (6,734 ) (5,258 ) Foreign exchange result (826,303 ) (593,703 ) 905,367 547,974 Other financial result (5,000 ) (200,000 ) 43,000 (200,000 ) Income Taxes — — — — Loss for the Period (14,780,903 ) (10,032,832 ) (20,906,280 ) (18,266,229 ) Share Information Weighted average number of shares outstanding 44,186,279 26,172,023 39,024,533 26,138,639 Loss per share (basic/diluted) (0.33 ) (0.38 ) (0.54 ) (0.70 ) Loss for the Period (14,780,903 ) (10,032,832 ) (20,906,280 ) (18,266,229 ) Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign currency (1,427,302 ) (1,452,973 ) 2,077,397 260,895 Total Comprehensive Loss (16,208,205 ) (11,485,805 ) (18,828,883 ) (18,005,334 )

InflaRx N.V. and subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

in € June 30,2021

(unaudited)

December 31,

2020 ASSETS Non-current assets Property and equipment 334,556 408,263 Right-of-use assets 1,592,801 546,694 Intangible assets 291,969 350,183 Other assets 342,899 353,522 Financial assets 272,390 272,268 Total non-current assets 2,834,615 1,930,930 Current assets Current other assets 4,140,348 3,734,700 Current tax assets 852,464 1,419,490 Financial assets 54,837,260 55,162,033 Cash and cash equivalents 72,360,428 25,968,681 Total current assets 132,190,500 86,284,904 TOTAL ASSETS 135,025,116 88,215,834 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Issued capital 5,302,354 3,387,410 Share premium 280,261,994 220,289,876 Other capital reserves 28,946,783 26,259,004 Accumulated deficit (189,251,900 ) (168,345,620 ) Other components of equity (1,649,393 ) (3,726,791 ) Total equity 123,609,838 77,863,880 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 1,244,785 220,525 Other liabilities 33,990 33,323 Total non-current liabilities 1,278,775 253,847 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 8,930,859 8,258,133 Lease liabilities 360,221 338,516 Employee benefits 720,441 1,368,731 Other financial liabilities 124,982 117,727 Provisions — 15,000 Total current liabilities 10,136,503 10,098,107 Total Liabilities 11,415,278 10,351,954 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 135,025,116 88,215,834

InflaRx N.V. and subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’

Equity for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(in €, except for share data)



Issued

capital

Share

premium

Other

capital reserves

Accumulated

deficit

Other

components

of equity

Total

equity

Balance as of January 1, 2021 3,387,410 220,289,876 26,259,004 (168,345,620 ) (3,726,790 ) 77,863,880 Loss for the period — — — (20,906,280 ) — (20,906,280 ) Exchange differences on

translation of foreign currency — — — — 2,077,397 2,077,397 Total comprehensive loss — — — (20,906,280 ) 2,077,397 (18,828,883 ) Issue of ordinary shares 1,873,203 63,269,346 — — — 65,142,549 Transaction costs — (4,219,222 ) — — — (4,219,222 ) Equity-settled share-based payment — — 2,687,779 — — 2,687,779 Share options exercised 41,741 921,994 — — — 963,735 Balance as of June 30, 2021 5,302,354 280,261,994 28,946,783 (189,251,900 ) (1,649,393 ) 123,609,838 Balance as of January 1, 2020 3,132,631 211,006,606 25,142,213 (134,362,006 ) 2,227,228 107,146,673 Loss for the period — — — (18,266,229 ) — (18,266,229 ) Exchange differences

on translation of foreign currency — — — — 260,895 260,895 Total comprehensive loss — — — (18,266,229 ) 260,895 (18,005,334 ) Equity-settled share-based payment — — 1,484,972 — — 1,484,972 Share options exercised 19,797 477,149 — — — 496,946 Balance as of June 30, 2020 3,152,427 211,483,756 26,627,185 (152,628,234 ) 2,488,124 91,123,258

InflaRx N.V. and subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

in € For the six

months ended

June 30, 2021

(unaudited)

For the six

months ended

June 30, 2020

(unaudited) Operating activities Loss for the period (20,906,280 ) (18,266,229 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation & amortization of property and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets 337,581 353,976 Net financial result (1,000,217 ) (1,092,472 ) Share-based payment expense 2,687,779 1,484,972 Net foreign exchange differences 71,050 (789,528 ) Other non-cash adjustments — Changes in: Other assets 172,001 560,449 Employee benefits (662,388 ) (122,411 ) Other liabilities 7,020 341,012 Trade and other payables 672,727 (1,783,200 ) Interest received 371,665 1,096,651 Interest paid (5,491 ) (5,455 ) Net cash used in operating activities (18,254,553 ) (18,222,235 ) Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets, property and equipment (18,734 ) (35,107 ) Purchase of current financial assets (27,535,842 ) (59,196,096 ) Proceeds from the maturity of financial assets 29,497,122 79,504,059 Net cash from investing activities 1,942,546 20,272,857 Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common shares 65,142,549 — Transaction costs from issuance of common shares (4,219,222 ) — Proceeds from exercise of share options 963,735 496,946 Repayment of lease liabilities (183,128 ) (183,970 ) Net cash from financing activities 61,703,934 312,976 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 45,391,927 2,363,597 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 999,820 903,700 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 25,968,681 33,131,280 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 72,360,428 36,398,578

About vilobelimab (IFX-1):

Vilobelimab is a first-in-class monoclonal anti-human complement factor C5a antibody, which highly and effectively blocks the biological activity of C5a and demonstrates high selectivity towards its target in human blood. As a result, vilobelimab leaves the formation of the membrane attack complex (C5b-9) intact as an important defense mechanism, which is not the case for molecules blocking the cleavage of C5. Vilobelimab has been demonstrated to control the inflammatory response driven tissue and organ damage by specifically blocking C5a as a key “amplifier” of this response in pre-clinical studies. Vilobelimab is believed to be the first monoclonal anti-C5a antibody introduced into clinical development. Approximately 300 people have been treated with vilobelimab in clinical trials and the antibody has been shown to be well tolerated. Vilobelimab is currently being developed for various indications, including Hidradenitis Suppurativa, ANCA-associated vasculitis, Pyoderma Gangraenosum as well as COVID-19 pneumonia and Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

About InflaRx N.V.:

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information please visit www.inflarx.com.

Contacts:

InflaRx N.V.

Jordan Zwick – Chief Strategy Officer

Email: IR@inflarx.de

Tel: +1 917-338-6523

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold, Laurie Doyle, Andreas Jungfer

Email: inflarx@mc-services.eu

Europe: +49 89-210 2280

US: +1-339-832-0752

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and may include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current expectations concerning, among other things, our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company; the timing and our ability to commence and conduct clinical trials; potential results from current or potential future collaborations; our ability to make regulatory filings, obtain positive guidance from regulators, and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates; our intellectual property position; our ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding clinical trial data; our results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, growth and strategies; the industry in which we operate; the trends that may affect the industry or us and the risks uncertainties and other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in InflaRx’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.



