Inflation 2023: 25% of Americans Are Cutting Their Retirement Savings

eggeeggjiew / iStock.com

Last year’s soaring inflation rate contributed to a big dip in retirement savings for millions of Americans, and the problem might not get much better this year unless inflation falls well below current levels.

Learn: Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

Find: 3 Signs You’re Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

One-quarter of U.S. workers cut their retirement savings in 2022 because of financial pressures created by the highest inflation rate in more than four decades, according to a new survey released on Thursday by the TIAA Institute and George Washington University’s Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center (GFLEC).

Of those workers, nearly half (12%) stopped saving entirely. Hispanic Americans felt the biggest impact, with 40% saving less and nearly one-quarter (24%) forced to stop saving altogether. Roughly 40% of Hispanic Americans, Black Americans and Gen Zers said they typically find it difficult to make ends meet.

“This steep of a drop — on top of a crisis where 40% of Americans already don’t have enough saved for retirement — means many families will have to work even harder to achieve a secure retirement,” Surya Kolluri, head of the TIAA Institute, said in a press release.

Those families still face a tough road ahead, even as the inflation rate continues to ease. The overall rate in March 2023 rose 5% from the previous year, according to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. That’s the lowest increase in two years and well below last year’s peak of 9.1%.

Even so, the current rate is still well above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%, and Americans continue to face high prices for many essentials.

Take Our Poll: Would You Put All of Your Savings in an Apple Savings Account?

“Inflation may be gradually coming down, but people aren’t feeling it yet,” Mickey Levy, chief Americas economist for Berenberg Capital Markets, told the Washington Post. “They’re going to the grocery store, gas station, restaurants, and still seeing prices edging up. There is growing frustration about persistence of inflation.”

Story continues

Until prices come down and stay down, many American families will face the same struggles they did last year, experts said.

The TIAA-GFLEC survey — formally known as the annual Personal Finance (P-Fin) Index — found that 30% of respondents had a hard time making ends meet in 2022. That was up from 24% in 2021. About one-quarter (26%) were debt constrained and 39% lacked nonretirement savings sufficient to cover one month of living expenses. Both of those figures were higher than the previous year.

The situation is especially dire for Americans with a very low level of financial literacy. They are four times as likely to have difficulty making ends meet as those with high financial literacy. Similarly, those with very low financial literacy are four times as likely to lack emergency savings sufficient to cover one month of living expenses.

Kolluri said there are “no simple solutions” to the short-term challenge of battling inflation. Longer-term, he recommended taking a holistic approach to retirement savings that combines health and wealth.

“We’re talking not only about whether people will have enough money to last throughout their retirement, but also whether their lifestyle in retirement will include health and caregiving considerations,” Kolluri told GOBankingRates in an email. “You can’t just get to retirement. You have to get through it.”

See: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

Explore: Dave Ramsey Says 401(k)s Have a Big Tax Downside – Pick This Retirement Plan Instead

Among the recommendations he shared is investing more money in a lifetime annuity or similar product that would “produce a guaranteed income for life.” He also cited research showing that retirees will spend twice as much money if they have guaranteed income.

“In other words, besides the financial benefits of lifetime income, people can mentally justify spending more money if they know it’ll be replaced throughout their lives,” Kolluri wrote.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Inflation 2023: 25% of Americans Are Cutting Their Retirement Savings