U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    3,948.50
    +12.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,576.00
    +78.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,602.25
    +32.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.60
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.54
    +0.52 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.90
    -9.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0572
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.23
    +1.94 (+8.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2288
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1290
    +0.5790 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,972.13
    -198.14 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    397.77
    -8.47 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.62
    -16.01 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Inflation Was So Bad That It Even Crushed Inflation-Linked Bonds

1
Michael MacKenzie
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- As the US economy veered toward the biggest inflation shock in four decades, investors flocked to the one corner of Wall Street that seemed a sure-fire refuge: Treasuries that provide extra compensation to keep up with rising consumer prices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Then the brutal reality of bond-market math shredded that sense of safety.

The Federal Reserve’s unusually steep interest-rate hikes caused the securities to tumble severely along with the rest of the bond market — so deeply, in fact, that the price drop more than erased the extra payouts tied to the soaring inflation rate.

Even with the bonds rebounding over the past two months on speculation the Fed is poised to slow its rate hikes, the Bloomberg index of Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPs, is headed for a loss of nearly 10% this year. That’s the worst since they were created in the 1990s and only slightly smaller than the hit taken by standard Treasuries.

The drubbing caused a pullback from the securities for much of the year, with investors effectively seeing them fail just when they were needed the most — like an insurance policy that didn’t payout when disaster struck.

“The TIPs product is a not a pure play inflation hedge,” said George Goncalves, head of US macro strategy at MUFG. “You might think you are diversified, but TIPS have the same underlying interest rate risk exposure as other bonds. This was the ultimately a duration lesson for Tips holders which was perhaps inevitable given the low starting point for yields. You have not see a year like this in decades.”

The securities illustrate how broadly the abrupt-end of the Fed’s easy-money policies roiled every niche of US financial markets, even those seen as the most risk-free havens.

TIPs are similar to other US government bonds, with the interest rates fixed at the time of sale. The key difference is that principal — or what a bondholder is owed when it matures — is adjusted upward to keep pace with the consumer-price index. The twice-yearly interest payments are based on that principal, so they also grow as well when inflation is on the rise.

The arrangement guarantees that investors will be made whole if the bonds are held to maturity. But it provides little buffer from losses when prices plunge because of interest-rate increases, as they did this year when the Fed embarked on the most aggressive cycle of monetary policy tightening since the 1980s.

As interest rates rose and investors grew more confident that the Fed will bring down inflation, the yield on 10-year TIPs surged from as low as negative 1.25% in November 2021 to 1.82% by late October.

The swing “highlighted the fact that investors had paid so much for inflation protection,” said Jonathan Duensing, head of fixed income at Amundi US.

That steep jump in yields from post-pandemic lows has rekindled demand for bonds in general across Wall Street amid speculation that inflation is coming down from its peak and the Fed will stop raising rates in mid-2023. That’s also true for TIPs, which delivered positive returns over the last two months and may continue to gain, especially if inflation remains more persistent than expected.

Jay Barry, the co-head of US rates strategy at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said the break-even rate for intermediate maturity TIPs — or the inflation rate over the life of the bond needed for the returns to top those on typical Treasuries — now “looks cheap.”

It’s now at about 2.4% for five-year TIPs. That’s well below the current inflation rate: economists expect the Labor Department on Tuesday to report that the consumer price index rose at a 7.3% annual pace in November, down only slightly from the 7.7% a month earlier.

Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares investment strategy for the Americas at BlackRock Inc., anticipates that labor shortages and supply constraints will keep inflation over pre-pandemic levels. She said the current prices of 10- and 30-year inflation-protected Treasuries provides “an opportunity for clients to buy insurance as inflation stays higher than what the market currently expects.”

“Getting inflation down to 5% is the easy part, getting back to 2% is the real battle and that will take some time,” she said.

Given this year’s track record, though, investors may be in no rush to shift back into TIPs, especially if a slowdown in economic growth strengthens the conviction that the Fed will win its battle against inflation.

Getting “bullish sentiment among retail ETF type investors back towards Tips likely requires some kind of inflation scare,” said Amundi’s Duensing.

“As inflation declines and investors realize that TIPs interest-rate exposure overwhelmed inflation compensation in 2022, some may continue to withdraw assets from the product,” Ira Jersey, chief US interest rate strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence wrote. Such a retreat “could pose a challenge to a very sustained rally.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Futures Edge Up With Inflation, Rate Outlook in Focus

    U.S. stock futures edged higher as investors geared up for a pivotal week for markets that will include consumer-price data and a Federal Reserve policy update.

  • Analysis-Investors on alert for policy error after cheering slower rate hikes

    Central banks are starting to slow aggressive rate rises but are far from done even as recession looms, leaving investors alert to risks that prolonged tightening could hurt the economy more than necessary. So it's no surprise that signs central banks in the United States, euro area and Britain will follow smaller peers and slow the pace have sparked relief. U.S. stocks are up 13% from October's lows; 10-year Treasury yields slid by 0.38 percentage points, or 38 basis points, in November, the most since March 2020.

  • Retail Investors Clash With Pros Over Best Stock Trade Before the Fed Rate Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting — and in a year when many didn’t make the right calls — professional investors and do-it-yourselfers are sharply divided over the best way to position ahead of the central bank’s rate decision on Dec. 14.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina

  • Bond investors expect smaller Fed rate hike but brace for inflation shocks

    The U.S. Federal Reserve's likely shift to a smaller interest rate increase this week could offer some respite to bond investors hit hard by a string of super-sized hikes, though questions remain on how much damage the Fed is ready to inflict on the economy. The central bank has embarked on the fastest tightening of monetary policy in 40 years to contain the biggest jump in inflation in decades, but Chair Jerome Powell said last month that after four consecutive 75 basis points increases the pace of rate hikes could slow in December. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have declined to about 3.5% from over 4% in early November, and two-year Treasury yields - which tend to closely reflect monetary policy expectations - are down to 4.3% from a 15-year high of 4.8% early last month.

  • Aramco in Talks With Investors on $110 Billion Gas Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco has started talks with potential backers for its $110 billion Jafurah gas development, according to people familiar with the matter, as the oil producer plans to exploit one of the world’s largest unconventional gas fields.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medica

  • Futures rise ahead of CPI data, Fed rate decision in focus

    Wall Street's main indexes snapped a two-week winning streak last week, weighed down by fears of a potential recession next year due to extended central bank rate hikes. The Nasdaq shed 4%, and S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 3.4% and 2.8%, respectively. Consumer inflation data due on Tuesday is expected to show prices rose 7.3% in November on an annual basis, easing from the 7.7% rise in the previous month, while the core rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to have moderated to 6.1% from 6.3% in October.

  • CVS Wants to Be America’s Healthcare Provider. All It Needs Now Are Doctors.

    Late last year, CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch unveiled a new strategy: Rather than remain simply a pit stop for toilet paper and flu shots, CVS stores would become a place that Americans—particularly older ones—go to see their doctor. It was an appealing plan, one that would take advantage of the company’s breadth of vertically integrated assets, which include a major health insurer; the country’s largest pharmacy benefit manager, or PBM; and a sprawling network of stores. Lynch said the company aimed to add yet another powerful link by acquiring a primary-care provider, a move that could boost earnings and, ideally, improve healthcare for seniors along the way.

  • South Korean Authorities Say Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon in Serbia: Report

    South Korean authorities indicate that Terra's Do Kwon, also wanted by Interpol, moved to Serbia but could now be in a neighboring country.

  • Too good to be bad, too risky to be good, Fed managing 'unloved' economy

    After playing catch-up with inflation through the past year in a policy shift made urgent by relentlessly rising prices, the U.S. Federal Reserve now faces a more subtle judgment about whether the economy is strong enough to motor through even higher interest rates or is on the cusp of a crack-up. Financial markets and professional forecasters seem braced for the latter. U.S. investors from crypto rebels to index fund loyalists lost in excess of $8 trillion this year as markets wilted under the fastest Fed rate hikes in 40 years; bond markets seem convinced a recession is coming; economists, in surveys by Reuters and others, agree.

  • RICP vs. CFP Designations for Financial Advisors

    The retirement income certified professional (RICP) and certified financial planner (CFP) are two certifications for financial advisors. Here's how they differ, in terms of training and professional focus, and how to tell which may better serve your specific needs. For help … Continue reading → The post RICP vs. CFP Designations for Financial Advisors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Waning trust: China shadow banks pivot away from property to survive

    For more than a decade, Chinese developers' debt-fuelled construction boom enriched the country's shadow banks, who were eager to capitalise on the needs of an industry desperate for credit and too risky for traditional lenders. Now, in the wake of a government clampdown on real estate firms' debt binge, that credit demand has collapsed - and so too has the single biggest revenue stream for shadow banks, also known as trust firms. China's shadow banking industry - worth about $3 trillion, roughly the size of Britain's economy - is scrambling for new business, including direct investment in companies, family offices and asset management.

  • EU could face gas shortage next year, IEA warns

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union has enough gas for the winter but could face a shortage next year if Russia cuts supplies further, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday, urging governments to act faster to save energy and expand renewables. Despite Russia slashing gas deliveries this year, Europe has averted a severe shortage and started the winter with brimming gas storage tanks - thanks in part to emergency EU measures to fill storage, plus a lucky spell of mild weather and high gas prices that dampened demand for the fuel. If Russia was to cut the small share of gas it still delivers to Europe, and Chinese gas demand rebounded from COVID-19 lockdown-induced lows, the EU could face a gas shortfall of 27 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2023, the IEA said.

  • France requests emergency cut in electricity exports to UK as nuclear crisis deepens - live updates

    France's electricity network operator requested emergency help from Britain as the cold snap caused demand to surge across Europe.

  • Stock Market Today: Stocks Cautiously Higher As Fed Meeting Looms; Treasury Yields Slip

    Investors will navigate a full slate of data releases and central bank decisions over the final full trading week of the worst year for stocks since 2008.

  • FTX hearing, Fed decision, consumer inflation top week ahead

    FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to testify before Congress, consumer inflation may remain elevated and Delta to deliver investor update.

  • Dogecoin Plummets 9% as Crypto Markets Flash Red

    Dogecoin has led overnight losses among the market's top 10 largest cryptocurrencies, shedding around 9% over the past 24 hours.

  • How Much Interest Can I Earn On $200,000?

    Investing involves a series of constant tradeoffs and careful planning, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Different investments will provide different potential payouts over time. So when looking at how much interest you can earn with $200,000, the answer is … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can I Earn On $200,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Israeli lawmaker tables bill to limit banks raising mortgage rates

    The head of Israel's powerful parliamentary finance committee submitted a bill on Monday that would limit banks' ability to raise mortgage rates after central bank interest rate increases. The Bank of Israel has raised its benchmark interest rate by 3.15 percentage points to 3.25% since April, with more hikes likely. "To ease the financial burden, it is proposed that the interest rate set in a housing loan for the purchase of a single apartment used for living not change," Knesset Finance Committee chairman Moshe Gafni's bill said.

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • Microsoft to Buy 4% of London Stock Exchange Group on Cloud Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. agreed to buy a 4% stake in London Stock Exchange Group Plc in a $2.8 billion cloud-computing deal that pushes big tech further into financial markets.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluRussia Is Feeling the Pain