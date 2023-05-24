Inflation below 10pc for first time in eight months - latest updates

Inflation has fallen into single digits for the first time since August last year - Daniel Harvey Gonzalez/In Pictures via Getty Images

Inflation has fallen into single digits for the first time in eight months as the rising cost of living slows after last year's energy crisis.

The consumer prices index dropped to 8.7pc last month from 10.1pc in March, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It is the first time it has been below 10pc since August last year and leaves inflation at its lowest level since March last year.

The fall, which is the largest since the Bank of England began raising interest rates to tackle the cost of living crisis in 2021, comes as last April's sky high rise in energy prices drops out of the calculation.

The energy price cap jumped higher a year ago as wholesale prices rocketed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Last April, the energy price cap soared by 54pc to £1,971, but this year the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) has been kept at £2,500 since last October.

However, food and drink price inflation remains above 19pc, falling a sliver from 19.2pc in March to 19.1pc, near its highest level in 45 years.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and drink prices, rose to 6.8pc in April - its highest level since 1992.

07:38 AM

Chancellor refuses to act on food bills, say Lib Dems

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said the latest inflation figures were not a cause for celebration. She said:

Inflation is soaring and food prices are still at eye-watering levels. People are worried that there is no end in sight for the cost-of-living crisis. It is shocking that the Chancellor refuses to act on food bills. These latest figures show the cost of shopping is through the roof, leaving families and pensioners to struggle on without any help. Conservative ministers have shown to be completely out of touch with the cost of food crisis. Enough is enough, we need action now. That means immediately expanding free school meals, giving farmers more support with their energy bills and cracking down on profiteering by big supermarkets and food multinationals.

07:33 AM

Core inflation hits a new high

It is fair to say the reaction to inflation falling below 10pc for the first time in eight months has been a sober one.

Colin Dyer, client director at abrdn said:

While the rate itself might be slowly starting to make its way in a direction towards the Government's target, we are a long way from being on track. Most of us are unlikely to feel the impact of this dip immediately, and with grocery bills almost 20pc higher than last year, there is still a bumpy road ahead.

Economist Julian Jessop points out that core inflation hit a new high of 6.8pc:

So-so UK #inflation data.



Good news is that the headline CPI rate fell sharply, from 10.1% to 8.7%, but this was entirely accounted for by the fall in #energy price inflation.



Everything else looking sticky 👇



Core rate excl. food & energy hit a new high of 6.8%, up from 6.2%. pic.twitter.com/6bJgBdSqK8 — Julian Jessop (@julianHjessop) May 24, 2023

07:28 AM

Bank of England will still need to raise interest rates, says Premier Miton

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, said:

UK inflation is undoubtedly moderating, but much more slowly than expected. There is little good news in the CPI data released, which probably leaves the Bank of England with little choice but to keep interest rates moving higher when they next meet. With much of the economy remaining robust, they will probably think that it can cope with tighter monetary conditions; the problem is that when that bites, it could lead to a sharper slow down.

07:23 AM

Pound rises as inflation falls to 8.7pc

The pound spiked against the dollar following the announcement that the consumer prices index had fallen to 8.7pc.

Sterling has risen 0.2pc against the greenback to be worth more than $1.24.

The pound has gained 0.1pc on the euro, which is worth less than 87p.

07:20 AM

Families want proper windfall tax, says Reeves

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said:

As bills keep surging, families will be worried food prices and the cost of other essentials are still increasing. They will be asking why this Tory government still refuses to properly tackle this cost of living crisis, and why they won't bring in a proper windfall tax on the enormous profits of oil and gas giants. The reality is that never have people paid so much in taxes and got so little in return. Our economy is constantly lurching from crisis to crisis, when we should be protecting family finances and building our national economic security here in Britain. Labour's mission to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7 will make families across every part of our country better off.

07:18 AM

'Annual food price inflation near historic highs,' says ONS

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said:

The rate of inflation fell notably as the large energy price rises seen last year were not repeated this April, but was offset partially by increases in the cost of second-hand cars and cigarettes. However, prices in general remain substantially higher than they were this time last year, with annual food price inflation near historic highs.

07:13 AM

Food prices are still rising too fast, says Hunt

Inflation has fallen below double digits for the first time since August just a day after the IMF predicted the UK would no longer fall into recession this year.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

The IMF said yesterday we've acted decisively to tackle inflation but although it is positive that it is now in single digits, food prices are still rising too fast. So as well as helping families with around £3,000 of cost of living support this year and last, we must stick resolutely to the plan to get inflation down.

07:09 AM

Food and drink inflation still above 19pc

Electricity and gas prices contributed 1.42 percentage points to the fall in annual inflation in April, according to the Office for National Statistics.

However, elevated prices still contributed 1.01 percentage points to its latest reading of 8.7pc.

Food and drink prices were still a major factor, barely falling from 19.2pc in March to 19.1pc last month.

In the year to April 2023:



▪️ the cost of raw materials rose 3.9%, down from 7.3%

▪️ the cost of goods leaving factories rose 5.4%, down from 8.5%



➡️ https://t.co/EfnL6hhGJ6 pic.twitter.com/9i8cmUJfcb — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 24, 2023

07:06 AM

Inflation falls less than economists predicted

Inflation fell to 8.7pc in April from March's 10.1pc, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed.

Economists had forecast that the annual CPI rate would drop to 8.2pc in April, moving further away from October's 41-year high of 11.1pc.

Annual inflation has continued to ease in April 2023



▪️ Consumer Prices Index, including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 7.8% in the 12 months to Apr 2023, down from 8.9% in Mar 2023



▪️ CPI rose by 8.7%, down from 10.1%



➡️ https://t.co/0TK0uIn6Vo pic.twitter.com/RkBH7FY6QX — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 24, 2023

07:01 AM

Good morning

Inflation has fallen into single digits for the first time since August last year as the initial shock from rising energy prices drops out of calculations.

The consumer prices index has fallen to 8.7pc from 10.1pc in March as the impact of raising Britain's energy price cap last year in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine falls out of statisticians' methodology.

What happened overnight

Asian stock markets slid as the US government crept closer to a potentially disruptive default on its debt.

Tokyo's main market Nikkei 225 index fell 1.1pc to 30,619.21 while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5pc to 3,230.46.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.9pc to 19,260.11. The Kospi in Seoul retreated 0.2pc to 2,562.60 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.5pc to 7,222.60.

New Zealand and Bangkok gained while Singapore and Jakarta declined.

Wall Street stocks finished sharply lower on Tuesday while short-term Treasury yields surged as the deadline draws closer to raise the US government's $31.4trn borrowing limit or risk default.

The S&P 500 benchmark index declined 1.1pc to end at 4,145.58 points. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.3pc to 12,560.25 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.7pc to 33,055.51 points.

Yields on one-month Treasury bonds soared to record highs at 5.888pc as crucial negotiations over the debt ceiling remained at an impasse.

