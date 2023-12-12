Inflation-busting broadband and phone price rises to be banned

Mobile and broadband contracts

Inflation-busting price rises on mobile and broadband contracts are to be banned under new proposals set out by the media regulator.

Ofcom said telecoms providers must clearly state any planned price increase in pounds and pence when customers take out a new contract, amid concerns complex inflation-linked figures are causing “substantial amounts of consumer harm”.

Companies including BT, Vodafone, TalkTalk and O2 have attracted criticism for pushing through sharp increases in bills earlier this year.

Most providers linked their mid-contract price rises to the rate of inflation, then added an additional 3.9pc. This meant customers faced increases of as much as 15pc at the height of the cost of living crisis.

Ofcom found that 40pc of broadband customers, or 11m people, and over half of mobile customers, 36m people, were on contracts subject to inflation-linked price rises as of April this year.

The watchdog said it expected around 60pc of all mobile customers would soon be on inflation-linked deals as Three and Virgin Media prepare to apply these types of contracts.

Despite the widespread nature of these contracts, the majority of people said they did not understand inflation measures such as consumer price inflation (CPI) and retail price inflation (RPI) and were unable to identify the increases in their own contracts.

Ofcom received more than 800 complaints about telecoms price rises in the year to October – almost double the number received in 2021.

Dame Melanie Dawes, Ofcom chief executive, said: “At a time when household finances are under serious strain, customers need prices to be crystal clear.

“But most people are left confused by the sheer complexity and unpredictability of inflation-linked price rise terms written into their contract, which undermines customers’ ability to shop around.

“Our tougher protections would ban this practice once and for all, giving customers the clarity and certainty they need to secure the best deal for their needs and budget.”

Shares in BT fell by as much as 4pc on the Ofcom announcement. Vodafone shares were down 0.7pc in early trade.

Ofcom acknowledged that average mobile and broadband prices have fallen in real terms in recent years, adding that services had improved and providers had to cover the cost of investing in their networks.

But the regulator warned that opaque price rises were undermining customers’ confidence to shop around and therefore harming competition.

Ofcom’s proposed new rules require any mid-contract price changes to be set out prominently in pounds and pence at the point of sale. This includes being clear about when any change would happen.

The regulator is consulting on the overhaul and will publish its final decision in the spring. It intends to introduce the new rules four months after that.

A separate Ofcom review into telecoms providers found that a small number may not have given customers clear information about price rises between March 2021 and June 2022.

The regulator said it has discussed these concerns with the companies and secured refunds for affected customers.

