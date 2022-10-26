U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,840.25
    -30.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,823.00
    -54.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,519.25
    -194.25 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.00
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.59
    +0.27 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.60
    +15.60 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    +0.29 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0017
    +0.0048 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.45
    -1.40 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1558
    +0.0086 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2920
    -0.7250 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,571.88
    +1,302.37 (+6.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.57
    +36.18 (+8.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,978.40
    -35.08 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     
1

Inflation: Chipotle CEO says some consumers are being priced out

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

Chipotle's inflation-driven price increases may be freezing some out of the market for a burrito or burrito bowl.

"We continue to see a widening of trends by income level with the lower-income consumer further reducing frequency," Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said on a late Tuesday earnings call.

Chipotle last raised prices by a mid-to-high single digit percentage in August to help offset higher costs for wages and food inputs. The company raised prices by about 4% in the first quarter as well.

"While it is difficult to predict the macroeconomic impact on future spending trends," Nichol added, "we know our value proposition remains strong and we experienced minimal resistance to our price increase in the quarter."

People are served in a Chipotle outlet in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People are served in a Chipotle outlet in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Fortunately for Chipotle, the burrito chain caters increasingly to a higher income consumer that is able to absorb the chain's price hikes. In turn, that is allowing Chipotle to continue to deliver strong quarterly sales and profits.

Here is how Chipotle performed compared to Wall Street estimates in the third quarter.

  • Revenue: $2.2 billion versus $2.24 billion expected

  • Adjusted EPS: $9.51 versus $9.23 expected

  • Same-store sales: 7.6% versus 7.38% expected

Chipotle CFO Jack Hartung added on the earnings call that Chipotle's same-stores in October are trending up by a mid-single digit percentage.

The company expects same-store sales to rise by a mid to high single digit percentage for the fourth quarter, supported by its recent price hikes and the release of the new garlic steak.

Chipotle stock was basically unchanged in premarket trading.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

  • 10-year Treasury yield ticks up to 14-year high

    Treasury yields are mixed as the U.K. attempts to move past recent bond-market turmoil with its next likely prime minister.

  • Young investors can retire rich—or super rich — by following these steps

    Real life provides us with literally millions of individual financial scenarios, making it hard to dish out blanket investment advice. But if you’re in your early or mid 20s, you have a golden opportunity, and I’m going to point out four ways you can turn that opportunity from gold to platinum — and maybe even to titanium.

  • British Pound Recovers Under New Prime Minister Sunak. A Weaker Dollar Is Helping.

    Sterling hit its highest level since before the fiscal plan presented by former Prime Minister Liz Truss sparked a market panic.

  • Tug of War: Will Fan Favorites Upset the Rally Bandwagon?

    First of all, from yesterday we already know that we were heading into a short-term overbought reading in the latter part of the week so a pullback is not out of the question. You can see it more clearly when I use volume for the Summation Index.

  • Waterland Targets Almost $500 Million for Fund to Retain Top Assets

    Waterland Private Equity is targeting roughly $493.7 million for its first vehicle dedicated to reinvesting in assets sold by its own funds, according to documents prepared for a New Mexico State Investment Council investment committee meeting

  • Intel Stock Gets Support As Mobileye IPO Values Self-Driving Unit At $16.7 Billion

    Mobileye, Intel's self-driving unit, raised $861 million from a firmer-than-expected IPO that values the Israel-based group at around $16.7 billion.

  • EU Sanctions Already Crimping Russian Crude Sales to Prime Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union sanctions aimed at Russia’s crude exports may be starting to have an impact already, six weeks before they’re due to come into effect.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesSeabo

  • A key bullish factor people are overlooking: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Microsoft stock dips despite beating Q1 earnings, revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's first-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • 10 Penny Stocks Poised To Explode

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten penny stocks poised to explode. If you want to skip our introduction to these tricky stocks, then jump ahead to 5 Penny Stocks Poised To Explode. The ongoing bloodbath in the stock market that has been compounded by high inflation and monetary policy tightening […]

  • 3 Extremely Safe Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2028

    These highly profitable and time-tested stocks can deliver triple-digit total returns for patient investors over the next six years.

  • Will Q3 Earnings Spark Amazon Stock?

    Trading 36% from its highs, Amazon will give valuable insight into the state of e-commerce and cloud computing amid economic uncertainty. This will also be the company's first earnings report since its 20-1 stock split in July.

  • Microsoft Plunges on Forecast for Lackluster Azure Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. gave a lackluster forecast for sales growth in its Azure cloud-computing services business, a closely watched measure of corporate demand, sending the shares reeling in early trading Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayAdidas-Kanye D

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%. As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • Visa beats on earnings and boosts dividend by 20%

    Visa Inc. topped earnings expectations for its latest quarter as the payments giant continued to call out strong consumer spending trends.

  • Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife and is she a billionaire?

    Rishi Sunak's wife came under fire in April after it emerged she was registered as non-domiciled for tax purposes.

  • Why Datadog, MongoDB, and HubSpot Rallied Today

    Shares of enterprise software companies Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) all rallied today, up 6.5%, 9.3%, and 7.2%, respectively, as of 1:21 p.m. ET. The synchronous move across these software names likely has to do with a decline in long-term bond yields today. A decline in interest rates is great news for unprofitable growth stocks, with the bulk of their profitability out into the future.