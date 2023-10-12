Inflation: Consumer prices rose 3.7% over last year in September, matching August's increase

Consumer prices moderated in September as energy prices cooled compared to the previous month, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Thursday morning.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation rose 0.4% over last month and 3.7% over the prior year in September, a deceleration from August's 0.6% month-over-month increase but a match with August's 3.7% annual gain in prices.

Both measures were slightly higher than economist forecasts of a 0.3% month-over-month increase and a 3.6% annual increase, according to data from Bloomberg.

On a "core" basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in September climbed 4.1% over last year — a slowdown from the 4.3% annual increase seen in August. Monthly core prices rose 0.3%, on par with August.

Both measures were also on par with economist expectations.

The energy index decreased 0.5% for the 12 months ending in September on an unadjusted basis, although prices increased 1.5% on a seasonally adjusted month-over-month basis after rising 5.6% in August.

Gas prices rose 2.1% in September following a 10.6% increase in the previous month.

Within core inflation, rent prices continued to surge. The index for rent and owners' equivalent rose 0.5% and 0.6% on a monthly basis, respectively. Owners' equivalent rent is the hypothetical rent a homeowner would pay.

The shelter index was the largest factor in the monthly increase of core inflation, increasing 0.6% month-over-month — higher than August's 0.4% monthly jump. The index rose 7.2% over the last year, down slightly from August's 7.3% annual gain.

Other indexes that rose in August included lodging away from home, motor vehicle insurance, recreation, personal care, and new vehicles, BLS noted.

The indexes for used cars and trucks and for apparel were among those that decreased over the month. The monthly prices for used cars and trucks dropped another 2.5% in September after seeing prices fall 1.2% in August.

The food index increased 3.7% in September over the last year, with food prices rising 0.4% from August to September. The index for food at home increased just 0.1% over the month, after rising 0.2% in August.

The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 0.5% in September as the index for pork increased 1.6%. The index for other food at home increased 0.3% over the month and the index for dairy and related products rose 0.1%, according to the BLS

Bucking previous months, egg prices increased 0.9% month-over-month after falling 2.5% in August and 2.2% in July.

