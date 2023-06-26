Inflation crisis driven by rising corporate profits, claims IMF

IMF's Gita Gopinath said firms should allow their profit margins to decline to bring down inflation - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Rising corporate profits played a bigger role in driving Europe’s inflation crisis than the energy shock caused by the war in Ukraine, according to analysis by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Profit increases accounted for almost half the increase in the eurozone’s post-pandemic inflation rate, according to research by IMF staff, as “companies increased prices by more than spiking costs of imported energy”.

The research is likely to be seized on by trade unions as evidence of “greedflation” as they demand pay rises for their members.

Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s deputy managing director, urged companies to abandon efforts to protect their margins in the face of higher costs.

Speaking at a conference in Sintra, Portugal, she said: “If inflation is to fall quickly, firms must allow their profit margins—which have shot up during the past two years—to decline and absorb some of the expected rise in labour costs.”

It comes after a string of British companies reported increased profits in the past few months.

On Monday, Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) raised its outlook for the year on Monday as it said shoppers had absorbed price increases for food and clothing.

The company said the value of its sales was up 16pc in the quarter to May 27, even though the volume of goods sold was close to flat.

Eoin Tonge, finance director, insisted the business had still sacrificed some profitability even with these increases. He said: “We didn’t raise prices in line with inflation. We chose to completely banjax our margins so that we could stay true to our consumers.”

Ms Gopinath said that history suggested that workers were also likely to ramp up pay demands in an attempt to protect living standards. She said: “Some wage catch-up is to be expected.”

IMF researchers Niels-Jakob Hansen, Frederik Toscani and Jing Zhou added that if pay increased by the 5.5pc rate needed to guide real wages back to their pre-pandemic level by the end of next year, companies’ profit share would have to drop to its lowest level since the mid-1990s for inflation to return to target.

Ms Gopinath warned that companies are likely to resist any declines in profits, “especially if the economy remains resilient, while workers may demand payback for their real wage losses.

Such dynamics would slow inflation reduction and likely feed into expectations and increase susceptibility to further upside cost or resource pressures”.

Sainsbury’s announced this week that it will plough £15m into cutting prices of its own-branded products from Tuesday alongside cuts in the price of jam, honey and cornflakes. Prices of chicken breasts will also be matched to Aldi for the first time.

