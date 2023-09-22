Inflation, economic concerns aren't keeping lakeshore employers from growing

Inside the new $1.7 billion expansion of LG Energy Solution in Holland.

OTTAWA COUNTY — At a time when concerns abound about inflation and the economy, a recent report by Lakeshore Advantage shows strength amongst primary employers in Ottawa and Allegan counties.

To compile the report, Lakeshore Advantage interviewed 120 local business executives between June 2022 and May 2023.

The report, released earlier this month, shows 91 percent of primary employers saw increased or stable company sales — and over 50 percent plan to expand in the next three years.

More than 60 percent of respondents felt somewhat or very prepared to incorporate smart technologies into their operations.

“Manufacturing is the backbone of this economy,” said Jennifer Owens, president of Lakeshore Advantage. “Companies that are investing in technology are growing. We are focused on helping small to mid-sized manufacturers understand the tools and resources available to leverage so they can stay competitive and create safe, good-paying jobs.”

That's not to say growth is without challenges. LG Energy Solution, for example, continues to work on a $1.7 billion expansion in Holland that will enhance production of lithium-ion batteries and expedite the transition to EVs and clean energy. But the company has pushed back a deadline to hire 1,000 additional employees, given a tight labor market.

Barriers to employment include housing and childcare, which have become a local priority.

In November 2022, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners approved 24 projects totaling $33.5 million intended to create affordable housing and encourage business stabilization.

A rendering of the future Gentex Discovery Center, which will provide preschool and daycare to employees.

One project, a $7.5 million investment through the Outdoor Discovery Center Network, aims to create an additional 1,000 childcare slots in Ottawa County, including a new facility at Gentex. That building will provide cost-effective, convenient childcare to first and second shift employees.

“Our job is to ensure that current and future generations want to live and work in the lakeshore region,” said Lakeshore Advantage Vice President of Business Solutions Amanda Murray. “Our focus is on primary employers. They make a choice to be in this community and we need to keep them healthy and growing.”

The report also found 86 percent of primary employers plan to introduce new products, services or capabilities in the next two years, and 70 percent reported tuition reimbursement offerings, up from the national average of 48 percent.

