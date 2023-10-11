Inflation expected to have moderated in September as energy prices cooled

On Thursday, investors will watch closely for one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision: September's Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The report, set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show headline inflation of 3.6%, a slight deceleration from August's 3.7% annual gain in prices, according to estimates from Bloomberg.

Over the prior month, consumer prices are expected to have risen 0.3% in September, a slower clip than August's 0.6% monthly increase.

Oil will continue to be a big area of focus after energy prices drove the bulk of August's price increases. Energy prices, which have fluctuated amid the ongoing crisis in Israel, are expected to have moderated last month, with Bank of America anticipating a modest month-over-month increase of 0.4% following the 5.6% jump seen in August.

The bank also expects continued upward pressure in food prices, which increased 4.3% in August on an annual basis and 0.2% month-over-month.

On a "core" basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in September are expected to have risen 4.1% over last year — a slowdown from the 4.3% annual increase seen in August, according to Bloomberg data.

Monthly core prices are expected to have climbed 0.3%, matching August's monthly rise. Within core, used car prices are expected to have fallen further last month, after dropping 1.2% month-over-month in August and 1.3% in July.

"This could be the last significant decline in used car prices in the near-term as wholesale prices increased modestly in August and more significantly in the first half of September," Bank of America analyst Michael Gapen warned in a note ahead of the report. "Outside of used cars, goods prices should be little changed as we forecast core goods excluding used cars to be unchanged on the month."

The bank added it expects airfares to rise again, along with lodging and shelter inflation, while rent and rent owners' equivalent rent, or the the hypothetical rent a homeowner would pay, will likely be little changed from August.

"Should the print come in as we expect or above our expectations, it would keep a November hike in play," Gapan said.

Inflation has remained significantly above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. A labor market that, while softening in certain areas, is still tight, coupled with an upside surprise in wholesale inflation data, suggests the Federal Reserve could continue to raise interest rates.

But dovish Fedspeak as of late has prompted markets to expect the central bank to pause its hikes at its policy meeting next month. As of Wednesday afternoon, markets were pricing in a roughly 91% chance the Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged, according to data from the CME Group.

