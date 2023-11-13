Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,411.55
    -3.69 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,337.87
    +54.77 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,767.74
    -30.36 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,705.50
    +0.18 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.59
    +1.42 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.70 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0702
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6320
    +0.0040 (+0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2280
    +0.0056 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.7160
    +0.2440 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    36,537.70
    -646.41 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    764.74
    -3.55 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.83
    +65.28 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,585.11
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

Inflation expected to have ticked down in October amid falling gas prices

4
Alexandra Canal
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read

On Tuesday, investors will digest one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision: October's Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The report, set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show headline inflation of 3.3%, a deceleration from September's 3.7% annual gain in prices, according to estimates from Bloomberg. Over the prior month, consumer prices are expected to have risen 0.1% in October, a slower clip than September's 0.4% monthly increase.

Lower energy costs are likely to have held the headline figures to a smaller gain. Bank of America anticipates a 1.8% month-over-month drop in energy prices, driven by lower gas prices, which fell sharply during the month of October.

Food inflation should continue at a pace of 0.2% month-over-month, the bank said.

On a "core" basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in October are expected to have risen 4.1% over last year — matching the annual increase seen in September, according to Bloomberg data. Monthly core prices are expected to have climbed 0.3%, also matching September's monthly rise.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell attends a press conference in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Nov. 1, 2023. The U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at a 22-year high of 5.25-5.5 percent, as yields on long-term U.S. Treasury bonds have spiked in recent months. Still, inflation has remained significantly above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua via Getty Images)

"Subdued increase in October’s headline CPI is likely to be overshadowed by another firm reading in the core," Wells Fargo wrote in a note ahead of the report.

The bank said core CPI is likely to signal "slower progress on inflation," adding: "While shelter disinflation likely resumed in October, the steady drag from health insurance is set to flip to a boost with this month’s release. Goods deflation probably has paused."

Wells Fargo's team expects core CPI to continue to rise about 3% annually by this time next year, noting "slower inflation in the months to come does not necessarily mean victory on inflation."

Inflation has remained significantly above the Federal Reserve's 2% target, although investors are largely betting the Federal Reserve won't raise rates in December — especially given Fed Chair Jerome Powell's rhetoric at the prior meeting.

"Slowing down is giving us, I think, a better sense of how much more we need to do, if we need to do more," Powell said earlier this month after the central bank held rates steady for a second consecutive meeting.

As of Monday afternoon, markets were pricing in a roughly 86% chance the Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged in December, according to data from the CME Group.

Alexandra Canal is a Senior Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @allie_canal, LinkedIn, and email her at alexandra.canal@yahoofinance.com

Click here for the latest economic news and indicators to help inform your investing decisions.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Advertisement