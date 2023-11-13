Inflation expected to have ticked down in October amid falling gas prices

On Tuesday, investors will digest one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision: October's Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The report, set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show headline inflation of 3.3%, a deceleration from September's 3.7% annual gain in prices, according to estimates from Bloomberg. Over the prior month, consumer prices are expected to have risen 0.1% in October, a slower clip than September's 0.4% monthly increase.

Lower energy costs are likely to have held the headline figures to a smaller gain. Bank of America anticipates a 1.8% month-over-month drop in energy prices, driven by lower gas prices, which fell sharply during the month of October.

Food inflation should continue at a pace of 0.2% month-over-month, the bank said.

On a "core" basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in October are expected to have risen 4.1% over last year — matching the annual increase seen in September, according to Bloomberg data. Monthly core prices are expected to have climbed 0.3%, also matching September's monthly rise.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell attends a press conference in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Nov. 1, 2023. The U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at a 22-year high of 5.25-5.5 percent, as yields on long-term U.S. Treasury bonds have spiked in recent months. Still, inflation has remained significantly above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua via Getty Images) (Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images)

"Subdued increase in October’s headline CPI is likely to be overshadowed by another firm reading in the core," Wells Fargo wrote in a note ahead of the report.

The bank said core CPI is likely to signal "slower progress on inflation," adding: "While shelter disinflation likely resumed in October, the steady drag from health insurance is set to flip to a boost with this month’s release. Goods deflation probably has paused."

Wells Fargo's team expects core CPI to continue to rise about 3% annually by this time next year, noting "slower inflation in the months to come does not necessarily mean victory on inflation."

Inflation has remained significantly above the Federal Reserve's 2% target, although investors are largely betting the Federal Reserve won't raise rates in December — especially given Fed Chair Jerome Powell's rhetoric at the prior meeting.

"Slowing down is giving us, I think, a better sense of how much more we need to do, if we need to do more," Powell said earlier this month after the central bank held rates steady for a second consecutive meeting.

As of Monday afternoon, markets were pricing in a roughly 86% chance the Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged in December, according to data from the CME Group.

