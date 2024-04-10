Inflation: Grocery prices reaccelerate, now 25% higher than pre-pandemic

Like the rest of inflation data, grocery prices are coming in hotter after slightly moderating last year.

The cost of groceries remained flat in March and are up 1.2.% year-over-year, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is the first month of year-over-year acceleration in US grocery prices since August 2022, breaking an 18-month streak of declaration, per a note from J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman.

Since COVID began in March 2020, the cost of food at home has jumped 24.6%.

But the cost of dining out continues to grow at a higher pace, due to persistent labor inflation, higher commodities costs, and other reasons. Since COVID, the price to dine out has increased 25.6%.

In March, meals at restaurants and bars cost 4.2% more than a year ago, though it's the smallest 12-month change since June 2021, per BLS economist Steve Reed. Price are up 0.3% compared to February.

Reed said that restaurant prices have been "a little bit slower to decelerate, but it has, sort of, finally been decelerating recently."

Consumers are still paying up, Wells Fargo agricultural economist Michael Swanson told Yahoo Finance.

"As consumers ... we haven't said no, yet. When you go out and look at restaurants, they're still quite full... so the restaurant industry is saying, 'Okay, if the demand is there, I'm going to price accordingly'," Swanson said.

Some grocery items are cheaper compared to the month prior, including cereal and bakery products (down 0.9%), ham (-2.7%), shelf stable fish and seafood (-1.9%), ice cream and related products (-0.5%), butter (-5.0%), and peanut butter (-2.4%).

Cereal and bakery products saw its largest month over month decrease since the BLS first started monitoring the index in 1989, per Reed. Swanson said "competition has caught up" for producers within this category, driving down prices.

"They're really started to focus on market share. They're using those promotions, whether it's buy one, get one, coupons, all those traditional ways of trying to get consumers to buy their brand and not somebody else's," he said.

Butter saw its biggest month over month drop since May 2002, while sugar and sweets had its largest decline since July 2020. The category has been under pressure, as cocoa prices surpassed $10,000 per metric ton for the first time last month.

Compared to a year ago though, sweets are up 4.3%, as producers face higher costs when it comes to ingredients, packing, labor and transportation.

"The consumer is thinking [sweets companies] are making outrageous profits, but when we look at the industry statistics, they're well below where they were pre-COVID ... even further below where they were maybe back five, six years ago." Swanson said.

For example, Hershey's (HSY) operating profit decline 11.8% year over year to $464.3 million in Q4 2023.

UNITED STATES - APRIL 6: A shopper takes a carton of eggs from the cooler in a grocery store in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, April 6, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Tom Williams via Getty Images)

Categories that saw prices tick higher in March include eggs (up 4.6% month over month), lettuce (5.9%), pork (1.1%), poultry (1.5%), and beef and veal (0.2%).

When it comes to eggs, the cost of a dozen large grade A eggs is one cent lower compared to February, now sitting at $2.99. Prices are down 6.8% year over year, but the index is "very volatile," per Reed.

Last week, top US egg producer Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) reported another case of avian influenza, or bird flu, at its Texas facility. The impact of the flu cannot be eliminated entirely, said Swanson, so now the industry has to focus on reducing the severity of the issue, and mitigating spread of the disease.

Lettuce saw the highest monthly jump since July 2019, up 5.9% in March, and up 5.8% compared to last year, as seasonality and trucking costs created volatility in pricing, according to Swanson.

Beef and veal is up 7.6% compared to last year, as cattle supply remains lower. The cost of ground beef saw a 20 cent increase last month to $5.42 per pound.

Swanson said the "sticking point" is that producers are finding that it's "not very profitable even at today's prices."

"People need to make a living, whether it is fixing cars, or being nurses, or being bankers, or being farmers they need to make a living. Today, we simply can't have $3 or $4 hamburger," he said.

Brooke DiPalma is a senior reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

