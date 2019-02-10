For ‘Inflation Guy’ (and Shiller), Medical TIPS Are ‘Holy Grail’

(Bloomberg) -- When the traders and investors who advise the U.S. Treasury floated the idea of selling bonds indexed to inflation in health care and education, they were drawing on work that Nobel laureate Robert Shiller began a generation ago.

It’s also work that Michael Ashton, a money manager who specializes in hedging specific inflation risk, latched onto more than a decade ago. That’s when he and Shiller tried -- unsuccessfully -- to create an exchange-traded mechanism for hedging the medical-care component of the Consumer Price Index.

“Being able to trade subcomponents is the holy grail,” said Ashton, whose Twitter handle is @inflation_guy. “Everybody has different exposure to inflation, a different experience of it. So one-size-fits-all eventually has to go away, because not everyone wants a black Model-T.”

Shiller, a Yale University economics professor, had been involved in the creation of a comparable product tied to oil prices and, later, launched one for single-family home prices. Both efforts ultimately failed, and the latest bond proposal may struggle to gain traction. Still, Ashton and Shiller say that hedging CPI components is a worthy idea whose time will come.

Consider the Risks

“There are a lot of risks people are facing without insurance -- health care and education among them,” Shiller said in an interview. Global warming is another, he said. “There are all kinds of assets that should be created.”

The U.S. began issuing Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities linked to the CPI in 1997. The idea that the government could sell debt tied to health-care and education costs was among those that the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee presented at the end of last month. TBAC, comprising 17 bond-market professionals who relay industry opinion to the nation’s domestic-finance managers, had been asked for a report on how the U.S. could better handle its growing borrowing need.

In a list that also included Treasuries maturing in 15-20 years, perpetual horizon debt and zero-coupon bonds, TBAC said the new TIPS “are likely to result in more cost savings than those linked to the whole CPI basket.”

The current approach “is not a good hedge for investors exposed to specific inflation risks,” the report said. For example, corporate and state health-care plans might prefer TIPS indexed to medical costs, while college savings plans might like education-linked securities.

Familiar Feeling

Reading TBAC’s report at his office in Morristown, New Jersey, Ashton recognized the rationale for the proposal he’d worked on with Shiller in 2007 and 2008. In 2004, he’d given a presentation on the potential for trading CPI components at a Barclays Capital inflation-linked-bond conference in Key Biscayne, Florida. At the time, Ashton was in charge of inflation derivatives at Barclays in New York.

Ashton says he predicted in Key Biscayne that within five years, people would be trading the components of inflation.

“It’s just taking longer than I thought,” he said. Ashton’s firm, Enduring Investments LLC, was founded in 2009 and helps clients hedge large or unusual inflation risks.

Tools Lacking

The topic of Ashton’s 2004 presentation aligned with work that Shiller did for his 1993 book ‘Macro Markets: Creating Institutions for Managing Society’s Largest Economic Risks.’ The book’s main idea is that financial markets lack easily created tools that would allow investors to build portfolios that address individual risks.

“Things like this take a long time to get established,” Shiller said. “People are not as calculating as economists like to assume.”

Shiller in 1999 co-founded MacroMarkets LLC, an investment manager that developed MacroShares -- a legal structure for exchange-traded trusts (friendlier to individual investors than futures are) that would make distributions based on price changes in specific commodities or indexes. In 2006, it listed MacroShares Oil Up and MacroShares Oil Down, referencing crude oil.

At the time, Ashton was working for Natixis Capital Markets, making markets in inflation derivatives. He pitched Shiller’s firm on using the MacroShares model to list medical-care inflation securities, and the two took the idea to asset managers including Calpers, Pimco, TIAA-CREF and Western Asset Management.

Story continues