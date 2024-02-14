Inflation holds steady in unexpected boost for Sunak

supermarket

Inflation unexpectedly held steady at 4pc in January, raising hopes that the Bank of England will be able to start cutting rates sooner than expected.

Wednesday’s update surprised analysts after they predicted that inflation would rise to 4.1pc given the recent jump in energy bills.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the numbers showed that the UK had made “huge progress in bringing inflation down from 11pc”.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that lower furniture and food prices helped offset the impact of a rise in the energy price cap.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said: “Prices of furniture and household goods decreased by more than a year ago and food prices fell on the month for the first time in over two years”.

The flatlining offers a glimmer of good news for Rishi Sunak and borrowers, who hope that interest rates will soon come down from a 16-year-high.

However, policymakers at the Bank of England still face a challenging outlook after numbers on Tuesday showed that wages are still rising faster than what they see as consistent with bringing inflation back down to its 2pc target.

Consumer price rises are still twice as high as the Bank’s target after a previous uptick in December.

It comes after inflation in the US fell less than anticipated in January, tempering hopes of imminent rate cuts and underlining the challenges facing rate-setters on both sides of the Atlantic.

Services inflation, a particular concern for the Bank’s policymakers, rose slightly from 6.4pc to 6.5pc in January.

Shoppers looking for furniture last month will have found that prices were 5.2pc lower than in December by one measure of inflation, marking the largest monthly fall since January 2020.

The cost of items like kitchen units, leather settees and vacuum cleaners registered the biggest reductions.

But families are still facing cost of living pressures, as food prices in January were 6.9pc higher than they were a year ago.

Inflation is expected to fall significantly in the coming months, although analysts warned that spending pledges ahead of the next general election could pose a risk.

Suren Thiru, economics director at ICAEW, said: “While interest rates could start falling over the summer, large tax cuts in next month’s Budget would risk pushing the Bank of England to keep policy tighter for longer by refuelling concerns over inflation.”

Marion Amiot, senior economist at S&P Global Ratings, said she did not expect any interest rate cuts until August.

She said: “The latest inflation print is another reflection of what is happening in the labour market: a tight labour supply is sustaining high wage growth and thus underlying inflationary pressures, especially in services.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Inflation is still higher than the Bank of England’s target and millions of families are struggling with the cost of living.”

However, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves warned that prices in shops had risen by £110 since the last election.

