Inflation and market decline are causing people to rethink retirement, Quicken survey shows

·3 min read

Gas prices, recession fears, and interest rates spark caution about job changes

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken Inc., maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, today shared findings from a survey indicating that current economic conditions are causing Americans to rethink making changes to their job situation, including delaying their retirement plans.

Quicken Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quicken)
Quicken Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quicken)

Survey responses show that almost half (48%) of those who planned to retire in 2022 are reconsidering or have put that plan on hold. Another 25% of 58-74 year olds who were not planning on retiring in 2022 are now considering delaying retirement even further out.

Among those who are considering delaying retirement or unretiring, the changing economic climate is top of mind: 65% cited inflation pushing up costs; 45% pointed to the decline in the stock market, and 30% cited increased interest rates, all leading to the need to work longer; additionally, 12% said their partner's job or compensation had been negatively impacted, and they had to help fill the gap.

"Through the end of 2021, we were in an unusual environment with plenty of jobs, a buoyant stock market, and tame inflation. In 2022, it's a different story," said Eric Dunn, Quicken CEO. "Given our current economic conditions, it's more important than ever to have a financial plan and manage your spending wisely."

Half of those who had planned to switch jobs this year are reconsidering or have put those plans on hold, as well. When asked what has given employees hesitation about changing jobs in the last six months, 40% said gas prices, 30% said the potential for recession, 12% cited rising interest rates for homeownership, and 9% said rising interest rates for student loans.

Whether they decide to switch jobs or not, people often experience some level of angst about that choice. Those who have changed jobs recently claimed a higher level of happiness versus those who did not (40% vs 25%), but almost a third (30%) on both sides still felt "frustration" with their job situation. And those who switched also felt a higher sense of regret (15% vs 7%) and guilt (12% vs 6%) versus those who did not.

Feelings

Recent Job Change

No Recent Job Change

Happiness

40 %

25 %

Contentment

40 %

36 %

Frustration

30 %

30 %

Relief

25 %

28 %

Regret

15 %

7 %

Guilt

12 %

6 %

There is a bright spot, however, for employees who've been unhappy at work but haven't made a change due to the high value of their stock options. A quarter of employees with equity or stock options say the decline in the stock market has actually made it easier for them to consider a job change, with some already having made a switch.

You can read additional findings from the survey on Quicken's blog.

To help track and manage your financial health, visit https://www.quicken.com/products.

About Quicken Inc.

Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. For over 35 years, more than 20 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them take control of their finances. Quicken's award-winning suite of personal finance software and apps — including Quicken Starter Edition, Quicken Deluxe, Quicken Premier, Quicken Home & Business, and Simplifi by Quicken — cater to different financial needs and device preferences. Simplifi by Quicken, named the "best budgeting app" by The New York Times Wirecutter, was added to the Quicken product suite in 2020. Simplifi, a web and mobile app, is designed to help a new generation of digital natives easily stay on top of their finances.

Learn more about Quicken here and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Reddit. Click here to learn more about Simplifi by Quicken, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Simplifi is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Methodology: This SurveyMonkey online poll was conducted in June 2022. The survey consisted of a sample of 1,000 U.S. adults, ages 18 to 74, from the Cint consumer network.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inflation-and-market-decline-are-causing-people-to-rethink-retirement-quicken-survey-shows-301590182.html

SOURCE Quicken

