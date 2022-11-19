U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,965.34
    +18.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.69
    +199.37 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.06
    +1.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.73
    +10.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.11
    -1.53 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -11.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0046 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3250
    +0.0790 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,633.44
    +50.95 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.37
    -3.71 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     
1

Inflation adds cost to menstrual products on top of the 'pink tax' and pandemic

Sandra Salathe
·3 min read

Decades-high inflation is the big economic story of 2022, making it challenging for U.S. consumers to afford essential supplies including period products.

Menstrual hygiene, which already faced cost increases from state taxes (i.e., the so-called "Tampon Tax"), has also been hit by inflation on several fronts.

According to data from analytics firm NielsenIQ and provided to Yahoo Finance, the average unit price of tampons in the U.S. was over 10% higher year-over-year in each full month so far while the average unit price of sanitary pads was over 10% higher year-over-year in each month since April.

"It’s really been hard," Nadya Okamoto, Founder, and CEO of August, a lifestyle brand working to destigmatize periods while providing affordable period products to consumers, told Yahoo Finance. "We held out for as long as we could until we had to do a price increase a few weeks ago. That was really hard because obviously — we want to keep our period products as accessible as possible."

Okamoto added that shipping costs were a big factor in the price increase decision.

"We are currently shipping to thousands of cities around the U.S., and the inflation around shipping is insane," she explained. "We were losing a lot and in order for us to survive as a business we had to minimally increase our price, so we were definitely affected by it. I think every direct-to-consumer company was."

The average cost of menstrual products was $20 per cycle as of January 2021, according to National Organization for Women, before inflation hit decade-highs. That added up to an estimated $200 to $300 per year and thousands of dollars over the course of a lifetime.

The coronavirus pandemic also exacerbated the cost issue, as roughly 5 million women lost jobs in 2020 and were left with limited income while global supply chains were disrupted.

"So many women went into poverty," Dr. Padmini Murthy, global health lead at the American Medical Women’s Association, told Yahoo Finance. "Also, let's not forget the supply chain became broken — so that led to a shortage in so many places."

View of mentrual hygiene products at a Duane Reade in New York City on June 10, 2022. (John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx)
View of mentrual hygiene products at a Duane Reade in New York City on June 10, 2022. (John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx)

Adding another layer of difficulty for low-income households, federal government programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) do not cover menstrual supplies.

When people lack access to period products, they're forced to use less sanitary alternatives, such as diapers, rags, old blankets, and newspapers. This is a global issue referred to as period poverty and it affects an estimated 16.9 million people in the U.S.

"It's a major issue," Murthy said, describing the unequal access to products as "menstrual inequity."

A 2019 report from the University of Leeds Nuffield Centre for International Health and Development found that when a woman has a negative experience with their period, it can often lead to discomfort, distraction, and absenteeism in both the workplace and at school, along with general "psychosocial stress."

"This affects women worldwide, and even in our own county, the United States, we have a lot period poverty because women do not have enough of these supplies," Murthy said. "And so, this kind of really debilitates how they respond those first few days when an individual gets their period. They can't work, or they're embarrassed, or girls can't go to school, and it is very stressful."

Sandra Salathe is an editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @srsalathe

Click here for the latest economic news and economic indicators to help you in your investing decisions

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Longtime Broncos superfan Ralph "Limo Driver" Williams brings the magic every season

    Ralph "Limo Driver" Williams has been rooting for the Denver Broncos since he moved to Colorado in the early 1970s. In 1998, he started driving his limo wrapped in Broncos pride to add a little more magic to every football season.

  • Jordan-Mondo denied modification of 2019 manslaughter sentence

    An Aberdeen woman who admitted responsibility in the 2018 death of another woman, was denied a modification of her 40-year sentence.

  • U.S. job market little affected by pandemic, says researchers

    For all the tumult and disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. labor markets have come out on the other side not far from the strong conditions that prevailed before the crisis, a paper presented at a Boston Fed research conference said. Almost all of the hit the U.S. labor market took in 2020, when COVID-19 struck, was tied to temporary layoffs which were swiftly rescinded, said the paper presented on Saturday. Adjusted for these temporary shifts, “the labor market remained surprisingly tight throughout the crisis, despite the dramatic job losses” and by the spring of this year had recovered and returned to extremely tight conditions.

  • Tesla recalls 300,000 vehicles over taillight software glitch

    Tesla is recalling more than 300,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a software glitch can make taillights go off intermittently, increasing the risk of a collision.

  • It's hard to feel like a normal student when I can't reveal the real reason I came to the UK

    To others at his university, Theo seems like an ordinary international student, working hard at his studies and improving his English. They might also consider him a little aloof. That’s because he’s unable to tell anyone the real reason he is in the UK.

  • China reports 24,473 new COVID cases; some Beijing businesses shut

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported a slight decline in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as numerous cities battled outbreaks, and as restaurants and other businesses in Beijing shut after authorities urged people to stay home over the weekend. Authorities have recently sought to ease the impact of their tough zero-COVID policy, which is battering the world's second-biggest economy and sowing frustration and anger as case numbers have risen to their highest since April. Numerous businesses in Beijing's Chaoyang district, the capital's main business and diplomatic area, have shut or announced only limited services.

  • Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for November

    To help cope with ongoing inflation, you could be receiving a check to provide some relief to your household budget. Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It's Worth Checking Your Spare ChangeLearn: 5...

  • GOP billionaire mega-donors distance themselves from Trump's 2024 run

    Former President Donald Trump is pressing on with another bid for the White House. But this time around, Trump will be missing support from some prominent benefactors who once stood in his corner.

  • What's Behind 2020's Medicare Part B Premium Sticker Shock?

    The surprisingly big jump in Medicare Part B premiums for 2022 reflects the sky-high cost of a controversial Alzheimer's disease drug. The premium hike will put more than a dent in the newly increased Social Security cost-of-living allowance, which worked out … Continue reading → The post Why 2022 Medicare Part B Premiums Soared appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ardelyx (ARDX) Up 41% After FDA Committee Endorses CKD Drug

    The FDA's CRDAC recommends granting marketing approval to Ardelyx's (ARDX) oral pill to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

  • Why Iovance Biotherapeutics Is Crashing Today

    The FDA is asking the drug development outfit for more information regarding its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy.

  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals Surges On New Review Date For Eye-Disease Treatment

    Apellis Pharmaceuticals said Friday the Food and Drug Administration will review its new eye-disease drug in February, and APLS stock surged.

  • Rockville’s MacroGenics scores $60M from Provention Bio’s FDA approval

    Rockville’s MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) just had its second big win within a month, after inking a major deal with a U.S. pharmaceutical company in October. MacroGenics said late Thursday the Food and Drug Administration has approved teplizumab, a Type 1 diabetes treatment candidate that Provention Bio Inc. bought from MacroGenics in 2018. As part of that deal, Red Bank, New Jersey's Provention agreed to pay $60 million to Macrogenics upon receiving the agency’s green light to take the drug to market.

  • Tetra Bio-Pharma Provides Update on Its REDUVO™ New Drug Submission

    Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development is providing its shareholders with a regulatory status update on the REDUVO™ New Drug Submission (NDS).

  • A Goldilocks climate at home could protect you from COVID this winter

    Researchers at MIT suggest that indoor relative humidity may have an affect on the transmission of COVID-19.

  • Provention Bio gets FDA approval for treatment that can delay onset of Type 1 diabetes

    Shares of Provention Bio Inc. were down 3.9% in trading on Friday morning, the day after the Food and Drug Administration approved the company's treatment that can delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes in some patients. The intravenous therapy, Tzield, can delay the onset of Stage 3 Type 1 diabetes in patients with Stage 2 Type 1 diabetes. Stage 3 is usually when patients are diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. "It cannot be emphasized enough how precious a delay in the onset of Stage 3 T1D can be from

  • Editas (EDIT) Pauses Eye Disease Study on EDIT-101, Stock Down

    Editas (EDIT) pauses enrollment in the phase I/II BRILLIANCE study evaluating EDIT-101 for treating blindness due to Leber congenital amaurosis 10. Stock falls.

  • Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in Theranos fraud case

    Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and CEO of failed blood-testing company Theranos, has been sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in federal prison for her role in

  • California mom killed baby by suffocating her during breastfeeding, authorities say

    A California mother suffocated one of her newborn daughters while breastfeeding, authorities said.

  • FDA approves 1st drug to delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes

    The drug, called Tzield, is the first-ever FDA approved treatment intended to delay the onset of type 1 diabetes in adults and children ages 8 and up.