Inflation Mindset Taking Root in Japan Boosts Case for BOJ Hikes

Toru Fujioka
3 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Higher inflationary expectations and price tolerance are taking root in Japan, a development that supports the central bank’s moves to normalize policy and raise interest rates further.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A recent survey by Tsutomu Watanabe, a leading inflation expert in the nation, found that Japanese consumers’ tolerance of price changes is holding up and is higher than levels seen among shoppers in some other major economies. The survey showed for the third-year running that more than half of respondents would continue to buy a product at the same supermarket even if prices rose by 10%.

The result is another indication that Japanese consumers are accepting inflation for the first time in decades and are shedding their reputation for being among the most price-sensitive consumers in the world. The survey, which has been cited by the Bank of Japan in the past, suggests Japanese are more resigned to price hikes than their peers in the UK, Germany and Canada.

A government report last week showed a key price gauge rose by 2.6% in March, keeping price growth at or above the BOJ’s 2% price target for a full two years. It’s forecast to accelerate this summer.

“This is a big shift for Japan’s economy,” said Tomo Kinoshita, global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management, commenting on the report. “Unless there is a huge policy mistake, Japan probably won’t go back to a deflationary mindset.”

For now the risk for Japan’s price expectations is to the upside, with the prospect of elevated oil prices due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, and with the yen trading around a 34-year low. Energy prices and the currency have historically been primary drivers of price swings in the nation, which relies heavily on imports for food and energy.

An upward shift in inflation perceptions makes price growth stickier as the BOJ counts it as a key element to support price growth. The bank concludes a two-day policy gathering Friday after ending its massive monetary easing program last month. BOJ watchers expect authorities to stand pat Friday, with a focus on any shift in the assessment of upside risks for hints to the timing for an additional interest rate hike.

Japanese households expect annual price growth of 5% over the next five years, marking the highest rate for eight straight quarters, the longest streak in data going back to 2006, according to a quarterly BOJ survey released on April 12.

The central bank’s Tankan data this month revealed that Japanese businesses see the annual inflation rate at 2.1% five years ahead, staying at the highest level for five quarters in data going back to 2014.

“Following decades of little to no inflation, there are signs that the recent inflation episode has led more firms to raise prices,” Louis Kuijs, S&P Global Ratings’ Asia-Pacific chief economist, wrote in a report on April 17. “The spike was kickstarted by higher commodity and energy prices and currency depreciation. Importantly, firms’ inflation expectations have risen.”

The International Monetary Fund echoes that view, projecting Japan’s price growth will stay above 2% through 2025. Nada Choueiri, its mission chief to Japan, expects the BOJ to achieve its sustainable inflation target.

“The usual consumer mindset for somebody who lives with inflation is starting to appear in the Japanese economy,” Choueiri told Bloomberg last week.

Wage growth will be a key to anchoring expectations at around the BOJ’s 2% goal. Rengo, Japan’s biggest umbrella group for labor unions, has reported that this year’s wage negotiations resulted in the biggest pay increase in three decades, boosting expectations for real wages to turn positive sometime this year.

“Inflation expectations have changed,” said Junki Iwahashi, economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank. “Still it’s uncertain if they will be anchored at 2% as the BOJ aims for. Wage increases are very important.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Currencies calm but cautious after a weary week

    The euro and yen were relatively steady in early Asian trading on Monday and the U.S. dollar stayed near its highs after last week's hectic policy and geopolitical developments. Eyes are on the yen this week, with the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) Friday policy review the notable item on the economic calendar. The yen hit 154.70 per dollar, not far from last week's 34-year low of 154.79 and close enough to the 155-level that is next on traders' alerts for possible intervention by Japanese authorities.

  • ECB’s Villeroy Says Oil Uncertainty Won’t Stop June Rate Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank won’t be swayed from a first interest-rate cut in June by oil price uncertainty, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Ber

  • Tesla cuts the price of its "Full Self Driving" system by a third to $8,000

    Tesla knocked roughly a third off the price of its “Full Self Driving” system — which can’t drive itself and so drivers must remain alert and be ready to intervene — to $8,000 from $12,000, according to the company website. Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk promised in 2019 that there would be a fleet of robotaxis on the road in 2020, but the promise has yet to materialize, and the system still has to be supervised by humans. The cuts, which occurred on Saturday, follow Tesla's moves to slash $2,000 off the prices of three of its five models in the United States late Friday.

  • Salesforce Talks with Informatica Cool Over Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc.’s takeover talks with Informatica Inc. have cooled with both parties struggling to agree to terms, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernan

  • BNP Paribas Hires 30 to Build Up New China Securities Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA has hired close to 30 people to launch its securities operation in China, re-entering the market after exiting a local joint venture 17 years ago, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayThe Fed’s Forecasting Method

  • Portugal's Galp says field off Namibia could contain 10 billion barrels of oil

    Portuguese oil company Galp Energia said on Sunday it had concluded the first phase of exploration in the Mopane field off the coast of Namibia and estimated it could have at least 10 billion barrels of oil. Galp said it conducted testing operations at the Mopane-1X well in January and the Mopane-2X well in March. The Mopane field is located in the Orange Basin, along the coast of the southern African country, where Shell and France's TotalEnergies have made several oil and gas discoveries.

  • My Nvidia Stock Prediction for 2024

    AI stocks are losing momentum after the scorching-hot performance to begin 2024.

  • Opinion: These 2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks Will Be the Largest Companies in the World by 2030

    There is still a lot of growth left for these technology giants, despite their immense size.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Nvidia, Super Micro Plunge; Tesla Slashes Prices With Earnings Due

    Futures loom after the Nasdaq's worst week since 2022 as Nvidia and Super Micro dived. Tesla slashed prices over the weekend with earnings due.

  • 5 reasons why the stock market's multi-week sell-off will end soon, according to a Wall Street bull

    "Equities had a strong first quarter 2024, so the fact that stocks are consolidating and even drifting lower is not entirely a surprise."