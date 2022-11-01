Inflation: More than 70 million Americans feel unprepared to pay for health care costs, Deloitte finds

Inflation isn't just hitting people at the grocery store or the shopping mall. A new report from Deloitte shows that it's also influencing how consumers approach their health care.

To understand how inflation is affecting consumers’ perspectives on health care spending, the Deloitte Center for Health Solutions conducted two nationally representative consumer surveys. The company found that more than 70 million Americans feel unprepared to pay for health care costs in the coming year.

"Health care prices have historically risen faster than the rest of the economy, but this year it's the opposite," Dhar said, leaving people with even less money available for their health care needs.

The report found that concerns about inflation are already impacting consumers’ health care decisions. Some are delaying routine care, cancer screenings, preventive care, and other essential medical needs.

For some individuals that could lead to more severe health needs — and much higher costs — down the line.

Dhar noted that many people had put off routine care as a result of the pandemic. "Clearly, there's a general concern for all of us that there may be some lagging preventative health. There was some catch-up last year, but not enough to catch up on all the screening, etc. required to get people caught up (on their health)," Dhar said.

"And so people are starting to wonder how do they manage against these unexpected costs and what is the most appropriate thing. And the smartest thing is to plan for them and figure out how to use their health plan and benefits in the smartest way possible," Dhar said.

A rise in telehealth

The spike in costs has prompted more and more people to look for new health care plans and ones that include telehealth options.

The report found that 26 percent of consumers who don’t have a health plan that covers virtual visits intend to change their health plans to accommodate. Nearly two-thirds of consumers who had virtual health care visits last year cited either convenience (38%) or cost (27%) as the top reasons why they sought virtual health.

The pandemic accelerated the use case for telehealth, especially in rural areas and for low-income individuals. And with the federal government allowing payments for virtual visits, and many health plans adopting a pandemic plan, the user base for telehealth spiked briefly in the past two years.

Whether or not that is sustained in coming years is going to be important for consumers, Dhar said.

