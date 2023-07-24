Inflation now driven by demands for higher wages, warn businesses

Morning commuters on London Bridge head towards the City of London

Inflation is now being driven by higher wages as companies pass on rising salary costs to their customers, bosses have warned.

The economy is slowing sharply, with the manufacturing sector shrinking and the dominant services industries running out of steam, according to the purchasing managers’ index (PMI), an influential survey from S&P Global.

Price rises are slowing from last year’s highs but still remain “robust”, the monthly survey found, with remaining inflation now “largely due to the pass through of higher staff wages across the service economy” rather than the energy price spikes or pandemic disruption that initially forced up costs over the past two years.

The findings will worry officials at the Bank of England, who are concerned about inflation becoming embedded in the economy through a wage-price spiral.

George Moran, economist at Nomura, said: “The risk which the Bank of England is especially attentive to is that strong service price inflation will feed back to inflation via expectations and a wage-price spiral. This is largely why we still think the Bank of England still has some way to go in terms of rate hikes.”

The Bank has so far increased rates from 0.1pc in December 2021 to 5pc now.

Financial markets anticipate another increase to 5.25pc next month, with rates peaking at 5.75pc by the end of the year.

The headline PMI figure slowed from 52.8 in June to 50.7 in July, representing the weakest performance since January. Any score of above 50 indicates growth, meaning the economy is effectively stagnating.

Growth in the services sector slowed again to a score of 51.5, while manufacturing is contracting more quickly than before at 46.5.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global, said the figures show “the UK economy has come close to stalling”.

He said: “Rising interest rates and the higher cost of living appear to be taking an increased toll on households, dampening a post-pandemic rebound in spending on leisure activities.

“Meanwhile, manufacturers are cutting production in response to a worryingly severe downturn in orders, both from domestic and export markets.”

The pound slipped a quarter of 1pc against the dollar to $1.282 as traders hoped that slowing growth would limit the extent of future rate rises, while the Government’s borrowing costs edged down.

Although Britain’s PMI points to a gloomy period for the economy, the outlook is stronger than that facing the eurozone.

The currency area’s PMI fell further into contractionary territory at 48.9, with the French private sector shrinking at its fastest rate since November 2020 and Germany suffering its sharpest contraction since November of last year.

Jens Eisenschmidt, economist at Morgan Stanley, said he now expects the eurozone’s GDP to shrink by 0.1pc in the third quarter of the year, in part because of “a deep manufacturing recession in Germany”.

The European Central Bank is expected to raise its headline deposit rate to 3.75pc at this week’s policy meeting.

Tullia Bucco, economist at UniCredit, said this could be the last rate rise for now as the economy weakens.

She said: “The central bank will raise rates this week as planned, but with economic weakness spreading, the outcome of the September meeting is becoming an increasingly close call.

“With headline inflation decelerating and the labour market starting to soften, a forward-looking analysis would point to no more tightening beyond this week.”

