Inflation: Prices are cooling, but the cost of home rentals is still too high

The latest inflation data may have revealed a cooling housing market, but costs are still too pricey for many Americans.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI- U) for shelter dipped 0.2%, to 0.4% monthly in June on a seasonally adjusted basis, compared to 0.6% in May, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this morning.

The overall primary residence component jumped 7.8% year-over-year compared to June 2022 - a drop from the 8% annual increase recorded last month. That reflected a decelerating inflation for housing that includes homeownership and rent.

“Rents were rising at 8.8% in the early part of the year, so this is the slowest gain in 7 months,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, said in a statement. “The one-month rent gain of 0.5%, or a 5.8% annualized gain, is suggesting further calming in rents in upcoming months.”

But even as the housing inflation is falling monthly and annually compared to previous month, high home costs - especially rent - are still a burden to the majority of the renters.

"People's housing costs have gone up as a percentage of their income over time," Katherine McKay, associate director at the Aspen Institute Financial Security Program, told Yahoo Finance recently. "And as more people have faced those housing burdens, renters have been less able to save for emergencies."

Rent Inflation

The indicator for residential rent in the CPI-U increased 0.47% in June, a similar level seen in May, according to the US Bureau's release. The figure reflected a cooling rental market when compared to the surge seen in the last couple of years - when the index swelled by an average of 6% from 2021 to 2022.

But while rent inflation has stabilized, historical rental CPI-U data shows the rental index has increased 12.8% in the last 3 years, and just north of 47% in the last 10 years.

“While we are seeing some cooling or leveling off,” Jonathan Miller, the president of Miller Samuel Inc., a real estate appraisal and consulting firm, wrote in an email, “rents remain 20-25% above pre-pandemic levels in many markets, so it would take a price correction to meaningfully reduce the pressure it places on one third of CPI.”

In June, ‘shelter’ remained as the largest component - at about 35% - in the CPI index basket, the nation’s main gauge for inflation. This component is made up of four categories, but rent and owners' equivalent rent (OER), or the rent homeowners would pay for similar homes, are the two largest. The shelter component also includes lodging away from home—and insurance.

Now Leasing - Rental inflation has stabilized in June compared to May, but prices are still too high for many Americans.

"The weights in the basket are a reflection of your spending patterns.” Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management, the owner of Yahoo Finance, previously explained, “And therefore, housing has gone up so much that the weight of housing has increased in the last few years because people are now spending even more money on housing rather than on restaurants, travel, and hotels.”

Lower rents

The good news? The median US asking rent declined to $1,995 in May from $2,006 a year ago, an annual decline of 0.6%, according to Redfin's rental tracker.

However, the decrease is still not enough to offset the exuberant hike from last year, when the national median asking prices jumped 16.5% year-over-year in 2022.

Renters looking for homes in California.

The median asking price of $1,995 is typically affordable for households earning $79,800 or more, using the maximum 30% of income rent rule. “Thinking about the amount of money that I make, I should spend about 30% on my housing in order to have money left over for everything else,” McKay explained.

But the average income was $70,784, per the US Census Bureau, meaning average household would need to spend more than 30% of their income on apartments.

Even with more rental construction coming live, one-third - or 36% - of the new listings are priced higher than $2,050, according to Harvard University's housing studies. The income requirement to afford these new apartments is higher than $82,000, making them unaffordable for most Americans.

What is also hurting renters is that even the affordable apartments are barely affordable. Older and generally cheaper rentals - known as Class B and class C buildings - had hiked their average asking rent by nearly 98% in the last two decades to $1,432 in 2022 from $725 in 2000, according to data from Moody's Analytics. The growth is substantially higher than the cumulative inflation rate of 77% between 2000 and now.

Unfortunately, unless there is an economic recession with substantial job loss, ‘it’s hard to imagine a significant improvement in rent affordability over the next few years,’ Miller said.

Rebecca Chen is a reporter for Yahoo Finance and previously worked as an investment tax certified public accountant (CPA).

