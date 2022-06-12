U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.86
    -116.96 (-2.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,392.79
    -880.00 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,340.02
    -414.20 (-3.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.28
    -50.57 (-2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.47
    -1.04 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.20
    +22.40 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0094 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    +0.1120 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0189 (-1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4200
    +0.0420 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,021.33
    -255.07 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.44
    -26.16 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Inflation puts pressure on Powell: What to know this week

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WLY
  • WLYB
  • KR
  • ^IXIC
  • JBL
  • ORCL
  • ^GSPC
  • ^DJI

The Federal Reserve will dominate the conversation for investors this week.

The central bank's latest policy meeting will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14-15, with the Fed expected to announce at least another 0.50% increase in its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday's 2:00 p.m. ET policy announcement will be followed by a press conference with Fed chair Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Fed will also release its latest summary of economic projections on Wednesday, offering officials' forecasts for GDP growth, inflation, and future rate hikes.

Following last Friday's data on inflation, investors are now bracing for the potential of more aggressive interest rate increases from the Fed, perhaps as soon as this week.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 04: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on May 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. Powell announced the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates by a half-percentage point to combat record high inflation. This is Powell's first in-person news conference since the pandemic began. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on May 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' May Consumer Price Index (CPI) unexpectedly rose 8.6% in May, stoking worries on Wall Street that inflation has become more entrenched in the U.S. economy, potentially pushing Fed officials to take a more heavy-handed action in efforts to slow surging costs.

“The Fed's price stability resolve is going to be really tested now,” Principal Global Investors Chief Strategist Seema Shah said in a note. "Policy rate hikes will need to be relentlessly aggressive until inflation finally starts to fade, even if the economy is struggling."

This "relentlessly aggressive" stance could include raising interest rates by 0.75% on Wednesday, a move economists at Barclays said Friday is now their baseline expectation. "Historically, the US central bank has avoided surprising markets – say, by going 75bp when it is not priced in," Barclays economists led by Jonathan Millar said in a note to clients published Friday. "But next week, we feel, is likely to be an exception."

On a month-over-month basis, inflation climbed 1% in May, compared to 0.3% in April. "Core" inflation, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, rose 6% over the prior year in May, more than the 5.9% that was expected.

Rising inflation and the potential for more aggressive action from the Fed weighed on financial markets last week.

The benchmark S&P 500 plunged 2.9% on Friday, rounding out its worst weekly performance since January and close just above 3,900 – the lowest level in three weeks.

The decline also brought yearly losses to 18%, putting investors back on watch for a close in bear market territory, or 20% below recent highs. The Dow wiped out 880 points, or 2.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 3.5% by the end of Friday's session.

“The CPI report is another reminder that equity markets will no longer be coddled by monetary policy,” Comerica Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer John Lynch said in a note.

This downturn has also spilled into the bond market. The U.S. 10-Year Treasury note is having its worst year on record, losing 12.8% so far, per data from Compound Advisors. The yield on the 10-year has more than doubled in 2022, from 1.52% at the start of the year to 3.16% as of Friday's close.

"A higher-than-expected CPI number seals the deal on investors’ fears," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade. "And though consumers may be experiencing high prices in their day-to-day, especially at the pump, it's disappointing to see that we don’t have a lid on inflation yet, despite the Fed’s efforts."

In addition the Fed's announcement on Wednesday, investors will also keep a close eye on the latest retail sales report due out that same morning. The Commerce Department's data for May is expected to show retail sales rose 0.2% last month, a deceleration from April's 0.9% increase. Excluding autos and gas, the pace of retail sales likely slowed to 0.4% in May, compared to 1% the prior month.

“Spending growth ex of gas and groceries is showing signs of slowing across income groups,” economists at Bank of America said in a recent note. "The gap between three-year spending growth in states with high oil production and those with high gas prices has shrunk, suggesting that the pinch of inflation is being felt broadly.”

Also on the economic data front, traders will get another snapshot of the U.S. inflation picture this week from the Producer Price Index (PPI), set for release on Tuesday.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect producer prices rose 0.8% in May compared to 0.5% during the prior month; on an annual basis, expectations are producer prices rose 10.8% in May, a deceleration from the 11% increase seen in April.

Corporate earnings reports are expected to be sparse in the week ahead, with results from Oracle (ORCL) on Monday and Kroger (KR) and Adobe (ADBE) on Thursday serving as the week's highlights.

Economic calendar

Monday: No notable reports scheduled for release.

Tuesday: NFIB Small Business Optimism, May (93.0 expected, 93.2 during prior month), PPI final demand, month-over-month, May (0.8% expected, 0.5% during prior month), PPI final demand, year-over-year, May (10.8% expected, 11.0% during prior month)

Wednesday: MBA Mortgage Applications, week ended June 10 (-6.5% during prior week), Empire Manufacturing, June (5.0 expected, -11.6 during prior month), Retail Sales Advance, month-over-month, May (0.2% expected, 0.9% during prior month), Retail Sales excluding autos and gas, month-over-month, May (0.4% expected, 1.0% during prior month), Import Price Index, month-over-month, May (1.2% expected, 0.0% during prior month), Import Price Index excluding petroleum, month-over-month, May (0.6% expected, 0.4% during prior month), Import Price Index, year-over-year, May (12% during prior month), Export Price Index, month-over-month, May (1.3% expected, 0.6% during prior month), Export Price Index, year-over-year, May (18.0% during prior month), Business Inventories, April (1.2% expected, 2.0% during prior month), NAHB Housing Market Index, June (68 expected, 69 during prior month), FOMC Rate Decision, lower bound, June 15 (1.25% expected, 0.75% prior), FOMC Rate Decision, higher bound, June 15 (1.50% expected, 1.00% prior), Interest on Reserve Balances Rate, June 16 (1.40% expected, 0.90% prior)

Thursday: Building Permits, May (1.790 million expected, 1.819 million during prior month, revised to 1.823 million), Building Permits, month-over-month, May (-1.8% expected, -3.2% during prior month, revised to -3.0%), Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Index, June (6.0 expected, 2.6 during prior month), Initial jobless claims, week ended June 11 (215,000 expected, 229,000 during prior week)

Friday: Industrial Production, month-over-month, May (0.4% expected, 1.1% during prior month), Capacity Utilization, May (79.3% expected, 79.0% during prior month), Manufacturing (SIC) Production, May (0.2% expected, 0.8% during prior month), Leading Index, May (-0.4% expected -0.3% during prior month)

Earnings calendar

Monday

Before market open: No notable reports scheduled for release.

After market close: Oracle (ORCL)

Tuesday

Before market open: Core & Main (CNM)

After market close: Sprinklr (CXM)

Wednesday

Before market open: John Wiley (WLY)

After market close: No notable reports scheduled for release.

Thursday

Before market open: Kroger (KR), Jabil (JBL)

After market close: Adobe (ADBE)

Friday

Before market open: No notable reports scheduled for release.

After market close: No notable reports scheduled for release.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Just Split Its Stock: Here's What Comes Next

    Investors without access to fractional share purchases have had the chance to buy Amazon shares at a lower price for a week now, so it's time for shareholders old and new to refocus on the company's fundamentals. While Amazon Web Services is booming, Amazon's retail business is struggling. Amid all these cross-winds, here are the main issues investors should monitor for the rest of the year.

  • Larry Summers Says Fed Forecasts Look Ridiculous, Warns on Rate Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve has failed to account for its mistakes and to realize the damage to its credibility after the latest inflation data dashed hopes that a peak had been reached.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With New Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation Defeat‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flags

  • How to Make Money (or Even Get Rich) During a Stock Market Crash

    Nobody knows when a stock (or the stock market) has hit bottom. People can speculate -- and every analyst hoping for a little bit of television fame most certainly will -- but no person, no matter how many past predictions they claim to have gotten right knows when a stock or the market has fallen as low as it will go. Down markets, bear markets, market crashes -- whatever you want to call them follow no rules.

  • 2022 Has Been Rough for Major Indexes. Here's Why I'm Not Worried.

    After rallying from their early 2020 pandemic lows to new peaks this winter, the three most popular U.S. stock market indexes have tumbled this year -- so much so that people are wondering if this is the beginning of another recession. As of June 9, the S&P 500 was down 16% year to date, the Nasdaq Composite was down 25%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 11%. Stock market corrections and bear markets are inevitable.

  • Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • 10 Beaten-Down Asian Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 10 beaten-down Asian stocks to buy today. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Beaten-Down Asian Stocks to Buy Today. While the US dollar remains strong, Asian markets on June 10 stumbled on the back of higher rates guidance from the European Central Bank and […]

  • These 3 High-Dividend Canadian Stocks Are Worth a Look

    When searching for great dividend stocks, there is a wide variety of factors to consider. Among them are earnings durability, recession resilience, dividend safety, and competitive advantages. Canadian stocks listed in the US tend to be undervalued relative to industry peers based in the US, and that not only means the margin of safety is better for the shareholder, but dividend yields are higher as well.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Flashes Bearish Signals As Inflation Spikes; What To Do Now

    The Nasdaq closed below the low of its follow-through day, one of many bearish signals this past week. Here's what to do.

  • 3 Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    Nobody walks into a Best Buy and sees the 65-inch television they always wanted on sale at 50% off and questions the intrinsic value of the TV. Higher prices don't hurt Costco and may actually help the chain, which has seen its stock price drop by 16.85% over the past 6 months.

  • Will The Stock Market Crash Soon? This Leading Indicator Says Not Yet

    To anticipate if a stock market crash will happen soon, a deep dive into this leading indicator is required to understand how the smart money accumulates or distributes the shares.

  • Is DocuSign Stock a Buy Now?

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock plunged 23% during the after-hours session on June 9 following the release of its first-quarter earnings report. The e-signature and contract management services provider reported revenue growth of 25% year over year to $588.

  • Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Are Now Trading Below Book Value. Time to Pounce.

    The old saw is to buy Goldman Sachs when it trades below its book value—and investors once again have that opportunity. Shares of Goldman Sachs Group (ticker: GS) declined 5.5% during Friday’s selloff, ending at $287.56 each. Goldman now trades below its first-quarter book value of $293 a share, marking the first time since 2020 that the investment banking leader is fetching less than book, or shareholder equity per share.

  • Tesla 3-1 Stock Split: Here's What Elon Musk Needs to Happen First

    Electric vehicle maker says it wants to go forward with plans for another stock split, but there's something that has to happen first.

  • Down 45%, There Has Never Been a Better Time to Buy This Dow Growth Stock

    The broader stock market has had a rough six months, with the Nasdaq Composite down around 22%, the S&P 500 down 11%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 7%. In six months, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock has lost over 28% of its value and is down around 47% from its all-time high set in March 2021. Investors were able to count on Disney's dividends during past downturns.

  • Should You Be Looking at Bonds Rather Than Stocks?

    With the S&P 500 index having dropped 18% this year, conventional wisdom has it that you should take advantage of the opportunity to buy stocks at bargain prices. Zero return for stocks over the next decade would represent a problem for older people, who might want to cash out some of their stock money at that point.

  • Energy Stocks Are Hot, but It’s Not Too Late to Buy. 6 to Consider.

    After climbing more than 60% this year, energy stocks still have room to run. Six picks in the industry’s most promising areas.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    “Ball of confusion, that's what the world is today,” sang the Temptations on their 1970 classic, a sentiment which can readily apply to the stock market’s present state. It’s hard to get a grip on the market’s choppy action in 2022 and investors could use a clear signal to follow when considering a new investment. One way to get a head start is by tracking the moves of the insiders. These are the corporate officers with in-depth knowledge of the companies they helm. To keep the playing field lev

  • ‘Catastrophically bad’ inflation report is boosting chances of a 75-basis-point interest-rate hike next week

    Friday’s consumer-price index report for May — which showed the annual headline U.S. inflation rate climbing to 8.6% in May, with few signs of having peaked — is boosting the chances of a jumbo-sized rate increase by monetary-policy makers as soon as next week, and eliciting dire warnings that central bankers have completely lost control of prices. Fed funds futures traders now see a 21% chance of a 75-basis-point hike in June, up from just 3.6% on Thursday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Beneath the issue of where the Fed goes from here is a much more fundamental and serious problem: Some observers fear the U.S. central bank has already effectively lost control of inflation.

  • Treasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation Defeat

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury traders are throwing down the gauntlet to a Federal Reserve that’s fallen further behind in its fight to cool the hottest inflation in four decades.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With New Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation Defeat‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleA bruising bon

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The stocks that typically deliver the highest returns over time are ones where the underlying businesses are reporting blazing revenue growth with lots of opportunities to expand. The best companies to invest in will post high rates of revenue growth even during a bear market like we're seeing now, with the Nasdaq Composite down nearly 30% from its previous high. A small investment of $500 can multiply into thousands with the right growth stocks.