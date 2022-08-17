U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,290.13
    -15.07 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,086.07
    -65.94 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,007.44
    -95.11 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.82
    -23.71 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.81
    +1.28 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.20
    -7.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.22 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0191
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    +0.0530 (+1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2068
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0150
    +0.8000 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,473.86
    -354.19 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.71
    -14.10 (-2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Inflation Reduction Act Adds Dynamic Glass to the Investment Tax Credit

·3 min read

Passage of this legislation will have a transformative impact on the electrochromic glass industry

FARIBAULT, Minn., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- President Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes numerous provisions to help decarbonize the US economy, including the addition of a new tax credit for dynamic glass. The bill added electrochromic glass to Section 48 of the Internal Revenue Code, commonly referred to as the Investment Tax Credit (ITC). The credit can cover up to 30% of the costs associated with dynamic glass, moving it towards cost parity with traditional glazing and shading solutions.

SageGlass Harmony smart glass installation
SageGlass Harmony smart glass installation

The passage of this bill is both a recognition of the decarbonization potential of electrochromic glass as well as the importance of the tax code as a market driver for newer technologies. "The ITC has a long track record of stimulating increased investment in renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. We applaud Congress and the Biden Administration for recognizing the importance of dynamic glass as a tool to combat climate change, while simultaneously improving the health and well-being of building occupants," said Michael Lane, VP of Sales for SageGlass. "This is a true game changer for the industry," Lane continues. "Dynamic Glass has proven itself for years in larger and larger applications, but first cost has remained an obstacle to large-scale adoption. This tax credit can go a long way towards making the technology more accessible."

The bill also contained additional changes for the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) which has a direct bearing on dynamic glass, including provisions for direct pay and credit transfer mechanisms. These new tools potentially enable certain tax-exempt entities to benefit from the credit [1]. "There are lots of important details related to credits like this and we look forward to consulting with our customers to help them understand the nuances of these changes," said Lane.

About SageGlass

SageGlass is the global leader in electrochromic glass and is transforming the human experience in the built environment. With this smart technology, dynamic glass tints and clears automatically to optimize daylight and regulate temperature — all while maintaining unobstructed views of the outdoors.

With SageGlass, building occupants comfortably experience the biophilic benefits of the outdoors, including stress reduction, enhanced creativity, and greater wellbeing. Architects choose SageGlass to solve solar control challenges elegantly without sacrificing aesthetics. And SageGlass can help building owners use less energy and achieve sustainability and wellness certifications. The SageGlass Symphony® control system can be integrated into smart, connected building systems.

SageGlass holds more than 1,300 patents and counting. And as a wholly owned subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, SageGlass is backed by more than 350 years of building science expertise that only the world leader in sustainable environments can provide.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction, and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME."

€44.2 billion in sales in 2021
More than 166,000 employees, located in 70 countries
Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more details on Saint-Gobain, visit http://www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain.

[1] https://www.natlawreview.com/article/inflation-reduction-act-key-provisions-regarding-itc-and-ptc

SageGlass Saint-Gobain (PRNewsfoto/SageGlass)
SageGlass Saint-Gobain (PRNewsfoto/SageGlass)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inflation-reduction-act-adds-dynamic-glass-to-the-investment-tax-credit-301607897.html

SOURCE SageGlass

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Upstart Are Falling Today

    The Nasdaq Composite had given up about 1.3% as of this writing. Shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) also traded more than 6% lower, while shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were down 6.6%. Investors are also trying to determine what kind of recession may be coming in the U.S. later this year or in 2023.

  • Warren Buffett Finally Throws In The Towel On 4 Lousy Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to say his favorite holding period for an S&P 500 stock is forever. But that's definitely not always the case.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock: ‘The optimism is there,’ retail trader says

    YouTube host and investor Matt Kohrs joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest on meme stocks including Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop, AMC, and Robinhood as well as what retail investors are looking for when making trades.

  • Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Warren Buffett loaded up on for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Despite the high inflation and rising rates battering the US economy since […]

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • Coinbase pauses ethereum transactions during the cryptocurrency's merge

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith details how Coinbase is halting deposits and withdrawals during ethereum's big merge.

  • Traeger and Weber are facing a 'deflationary' grill replenishment rate: Analyst

    The grill replenishment rate is so low that outdoor cooking companies Traeger and Weber are initiating inventory control measures.

  • Investors Heavily Search The Boeing Company (BA): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Boeing (BA) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Target misses on earnings, inventory up 35% year over year

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung break down Target earnings.

  • Warren Buffett's 6 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks

    These top-notch Buffett-owned income stocks are doling out between 3.6% and 5.3% annually to their shareholders.

  • 10 Best Airline Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 10 best airline stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our discussion on the airline industry, you can go directly to 5 Best Airline Stocks To Buy Now. According to The International Air Transport Association (IATA), demand for air travel continued its robust upward momentum […]

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks From the Prospering Industry

    Higher production of commodities is boosting demand for pipeline and storage assets, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry. Some of the frontrunners in the industry are Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream (MMP).

  • FOMC members saw no sign of easing inflation in July

    Federal Reserve officials said last month that the pace of future interest rate increases would hinge on incoming data, with some saying rates would need to stay at a "sufficiently restrictive level" for "some time" in order to control inflation, according to the minutes of the July 26-27 session. Rather, we think the intended message was much more nuanced.

  • Dow Jones Slides Ahead Of Fed Minutes; Retail Sales Miss; BBBY Stock Skyrockets 45%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Wednesday ahead of the Fed minutes from the bank's latest policy meeting.

  • TJ Maxx parent reports mixed earnings, cuts outlook

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi break down second-quarter earnings for TJX companies.

  • Sea Limited (SE) Incurs Loss in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y

    Sea Limited's (SE) second-quarter 2022 results benefit from a solid uptick in e-commerce as well as digital financial services businesses.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 safe dividend stocks with over 4% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Safe Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. During the current market situation, of all the asset classes, dividend stocks seem to perform well this […]

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • 13 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 13 best marijuana stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now. According to Grand View Research’s Marijuana Market Analysis, the global legal marijuana market was valued at $13.2 billion in […]

  • Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 17th

    PERI, SQM, and XOM made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on August 17, 2022.