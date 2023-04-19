Inflation remains above 10pc as food prices soar - latest updates

The Office for National Statistics has revealed its latest inflation data - Belinda Jiao / Alamy Stock Photo

Inflation once again failed to fall below 10pc for the first time since August, maintaining pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates.

The consumer price index fell to 10.1pc in March, down from a 41-year high of 11.1pc in October, according to the Office for National Statistics.

However, it remains in double digits, where it has been since August last year. Economists had expected the figure to fall to 9.8pc.

It had also been expected to fall back into single digits last month before an unexpected increase to 10.4pc amid soaring food prices.

Food and non-alcoholic drink prices were the key driver of inflation, rising by 19.2pc in the year to March - the sharpest increase in 45 years.

Vegetable shortages had helped push food and non-alcohol prices up to 18.2pc in February.

08:03 AM

Mixed open on markets after inflation data

It has been a mixed open on the markets after inflation fell marginally to 10.1pc in Britain in March.

The FTSE 100 has risen by 0.1pc to 7,887.74 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 has dropped nearly 0.5pc to 19,202.95.

08:01 AM

UK inflation increases outlook for European interest interest rate rises

Stubbornly high inflation in Britain is also affecting the markets outlook for interest rates in Europe:

Front end EUR rates react sharply to the UK inflation print out this morning

=> peak policy rate at 3.84% (deposit rate), still some 30bp below the peak



Markets price 34bp for May. pic.twitter.com/c69RigmwTW — Piet Haines Christiansen (@pietphc) April 19, 2023

07:49 AM

Pound edges higher as market prices in interest rate rise

The pound has risen by 0.2pc after the data showing inflation remains high, indicating markets had already priced in an increase in interest rates by the Bank of England next month.

Sterling is worth well over $1.24 and has risen 0.3pc against the euro, which has fallen below 88p.

The markets are pricing in a 105.6pc chance that the Bank of England will raise interest rates in May.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said:

Business remains extremely concerned by the rate of inflation and wants to see it under control. While it is a relief that the headline rate of inflation is now pointing downwards again, following the surprise rise last month, the Bank of England's job is not yet done.

07:44 AM

Food prices rise at fastest level since 1977

The Office for National Statistics revealed food prices increased by 19.1pc year-on-year, the sharpest jump since August 1977.

Bread, cereals and fruit prices increased, while the impact of vegetable shortages also continued to weigh on inflation.

This was partly offset by lower fuel costs, with petrol and diesel costs down 5.9pc against the same month last year after prices had spiked following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mark Grant of Gloucester-based business finance broker The Business Finance Branch said:

Macro global events triggered steep rises in inflation via soaring energy and food costs, and as we move beyond 12 months since these took hold we can reasonably expect a significant reduction in the inflation rate, but it's not happening as quickly as many expected. Inflation has been running at well over 10pc year-on-year for a while now and businesses remain under intense pressure. These same pressures are being felt by their suppliers, so continued support in terms of cashflow funding will be necessary to level out the cash that businesses need to pay overheads today versus their income at a later point from customer payments. Businesses that plan for price inflation will stand a better chance of riding out this cycle in our experience.

07:40 AM

'They reversed the bus back over me,' says former CBI boss

Tony Danker has been talking to the BBC about the misconduct allegations made against him and separate allegations of sexual misconduct made against other members of the CBI.

The former head of the business lobbying group said he had endured "a week of coverage saying 'Tony Danker sacked in rape scandal'" but pointed out that "none of that was to do with me".

He said: "That was all before my time."

He said he had taken calls from people about reports of the scandals, which he said made clear in "paragraph eight" that they did not happen during his time at the business lobbying organisation.

Referring to the CBI's decision to sack him, he said: "They didn't just throw me under the bus. They reversed the bus back over me."

07:36 AM

Bank of England's biggest mistake would be to 'claim victory prematurely'

Official data this week showing the strength of UK wage growth suggest the Bank of England will keep raising interest rates for their current level of 4.25pc, with headline inflation remaining well above its 2pc target.

Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, said "another 25 basis point rate hike appears highly likely in May".

Mr Gimber added:

The Bank must stand ready to take further action unless economic data shows more definitive signs of cooling. Policymakers have come a long way in their fight against inflation. Going forward, the biggest mistake would be to claim victory prematurely.

07:31 AM

Traders price in interest rate rise

Markets are expecting the Bank of England to raise interest rates at its next meeting after inflation fell by a smaller than expected amount to 10.1pc.

Traders are pricing in a 107.9pc chance that interest rates will rise by 0.25 percentage points to 4.5pc at the Monetary Policy Committee's next meeting in May.

Joseph Calnan, corporate FX dealing manager at Moneycorp:

Some might say the fall in CPI inflation heralds the beginning of the end of the Bank of England's relentless monetary tightening cycle - but let's be honest, we've been here before. The truth is, many of the wider macroeconomic forces, such as high wage growth, that have fed into recent rate hikes are still very much in play. So the Monetary Policy Committee will need to remain prudent and resist the temptation to buckle under pressure unless the right moment really has arrived.

07:21 AM

Sacked CBI chief Tony Danker says he is a ‘fall guy’ for sexual misconduct crisis

The former head of the CBI has said he has been made the "fall guy" for a wider crisis within Britain's biggest business lobbying group, amid allegations of drug use and rape.

Tony Danker said his reputation has been "totally destroyed" by the misconduct claims, which were unrelated to his dismissal but came to light around the same time. Mr Danker was sacked by the CBI following an investigation into claims he sent staff members unsolicited messages. In his first interview since his dismissal, Mr Danker acknowledged that he had made some staff feel "very uncomfortable" and apologised.

Read how Mr Danker said his termination letter had cited four reasons for dismissal.

Tony Danker acknowledges he made some staff feel 'very uncomfortable' - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

07:18 AM

Falling cost of petrol and heating oil behind drop in inflation

As inflation fell to 10.1pc in March, Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office for National Statistics, said:

Inflation eased slightly in March, but remains at a high level. The main drivers of the decline were motor fuel prices and heating oil costs, both of which fell after sharp rises at the same time last year. Clothing, furniture and household goods prices increased, but more slowly than a year ago. However, these were partially offset by the cost of food, which is still climbing steeply, with bread and cereal price inflation at a record high.

07:13 AM

We are 'on track' to halve inflation, insists Hunt

As inflation remained above 10pc, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

These figures reaffirm exactly why we must continue with our efforts to drive down inflation so we can ease pressure on families and businesses. We are on track to do this – with the OBR forecasting we will halve inflation this year - and we'll continue supporting people with cost-of-living support worth an average of £3,300 per household over this year and last, funded through windfall taxes on energy profits.

07:08 AM

Bank of England had expected inflation to fall to 9.2pc

Despite falling in March, Britain's inflation rate was the highest in Western Europe.

Last month the Bank of England said it expected inflation to "fall significantly" in the second quarter. In February, the Bank of England had forecast March inflation of 9.2pc.

While inflation is likely to fall naturally as the sharp increases in energy prices seen last year fall out of the annual comparison, the Bank is trying to judge how fast it will decline.

Recent indicators have looked mixed on that front, with data on Tuesday showing stronger-than-expected wage growth. Business surveys however show cooling cost and selling price pressure.

Financial markets on Tuesday pointed to a roughly 80pc chance that the BoE will raise interest rates next month.

07:07 AM

Inflation remains above 10pc

The rate of consumer prices index inflation decreased to 10.1pc in March from 10.4pc in February, the Office for National Statistics said.

Annual inflation has slowed following a rise in Feb 2023:



▪️ Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 8.9% in the 12 months to Mar 2023, down from 9.2% in Feb 2023

▪️ CPI rose by 10.1%, down from 10.4%



➡ https://t.co/xKfB2k07mc pic.twitter.com/Ab0eVpqiiN — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 19, 2023

07:05 AM

Good morning

Inflation has remained above 10pc as soaring food prices heap pressure on households.

The consumer prices index slipped to 10.1pc in March, down from 10.4pc in February.

However, economists had expected the figure to drop into single digits for the first time since August last year.

