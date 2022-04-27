Inflectra Hosts In-Person Event to Increase Education in the Software Management Lifecycle

InflectraCON 2022 will feature industry-leading speakers in digital transformation

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra , a leading maker of IT Software Lifecycle Management Solutions, today announced that it will host InflectraCON 2022 in collaboration with software test professionals and STPCon. The two-day, multi-track conference will take place on May 5-6, at the Kellogg Conference Center at Gallaudet University in Washington D.C. Attendees will learn about the newest programs in software development, testing, agile, DevOps, cyber, leadership, and innovation space. The conference will also feature a robust training and certification component for the users of Inflectra's award-winning platforms Spira and Rapise.

InflectraCON will feature four highly regarded keynote industry leaders that are influencing the future landscape of agile and DevOps in addition to lightning talks from testers, developers, and agile practitioners. The conference will conclude with a 16th-anniversary reception party for Inflectra.

"Innovation in software test management is rapidly evolving. Our team is delighted to host a conference that will allow attendees to expand their skills and learn about the best-in-tech," said Inflectra CEO Adam Sandman. "We are honored to host some of the biggest names in the software industry at an event that will provide unique perspectives on their careers."

Sessions at the event will cover what's on the horizon for technology in 2022 and beyond. Keynote sessions and speakers include:

Tech, Gaming, and Metaverse - Jennifer Bonine, founder and CEO of PinkPowered Innovations

Myths About Myths About Automation - Paul Grizzaffi, principal automation architect at Cognizant Softvision

Discussions Testers Should No Longer Be Having - Mike Lyles, founder and CEO of Mike Lyles Consulting

Alphabet Soup - What Do DevOps, DevSecOps, DevTestOps, SecDevOps, etc. Really Mean? - Jeffery Payne, CEO of Coveros

For a full list of speakers and sessions or to register, visit: https://www.inflectracon.com/

About Inflectra

Inflectra offers a suite of intuitive, turnkey enterprise solutions to manage the entire software lifecycle. Its industry-leading products for application test management, test automation, and lifecycle management help customers streamline their operations, allowing developers, testers and managers to allocate their time and resources to business-critical assignments. Among our most popular products are SpiraPlan, giving you the ability to synchronize what matters, with agile program development; and Rapise, providing fast and easy test automation for everything—web, mobile, desktop, and APIs. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in the United States, Inflectra now has offices in more than 10 countries, along with a global partner network that covers more than 5,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at www.inflectra.com .

