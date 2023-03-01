Inflexion announces acquisition of Nomentia

HELSINKI, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflexion is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Nomentia, a leading European treasury and cash management software provider, from current investors PSG Equity ("PSG"), a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies, and Verdane, a European specialist growth investor named one of the region's most active software investors. The investment is being made by Inflexion Buyout Fund VI.

Helsinki-headquartered Nomentia is a modular, cloud first software provider delivering a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to the cash & treasury management segment around bank connectivity, payments, cash visibility and forecasting, trade finance, and risk & reporting.

Nomentia's loyal base of 1,400+ blue chip customers spans across a wide range of industries and geographies across Europe. The solutions are used in over 80 countries and the company currently processes more than €1.2 trillion of payments through its bank connections annually.

The company aims to continue its growth across Europe both organically and through further acquisitions. "Nomentia has gone through an incredible journey under PSG and Verdane's ownership. We've established Nomentia as one of the leading players in the European treasury and cash Management space. Going forward, Nomentia plans to be even better at serving customers in its current markets and new ones by bringing new and innovative features to a growing client base. Management is very excited to partner with Inflexion to accelerate the company's growth further," commented Jukka Sallinen, CEO of Nomentia.

The investment is the fourth for Inflexion in the Nordics following its investment into EcoOnline earlier this year, the take-private of Infront in 2021, and the acquisition of Nordic Trustee by Inflexion portfolio company Ocorian that same year.

Flor Kassai, Partner at Inflexion and Head of Buyout Fund said, "Nomentia is a market leading SaaS business benefitting from a best-in-class offering for its clients. Now is the right time for the business to accelerate its growth across Europe whilst continuing to maintain its high level of customer service. We look forward to supporting Jukka and the team as Nomentia further penetrates the European market both organically and through acquisitions."

Story continues

Romain Railhac, Managing Director at PSG said, "Nomentia's immense success means the business is now ready to enter its next phase of growth, and we are confident Inflexion brings the right resources and expertise to drive further success. We have been delighted to actively support the entire Nomentia team in scaling the business, both organically and via M&A, into a comprehensive and genuinely pan-European provider of cash and treasury management software solutions."

Iikka Moilanen, Principal at Verdane, said, "Working with Nomentia's top quality management team has for me been one of the greatest learning opportunities of my career. Given the team's passion and talent, and Nomentia's market-leading product offering, it's no wonder that Nomentia is well-loved and trusted by the market, and has been recognised by an investor with a track record and reputation as strong as Inflexion."

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

