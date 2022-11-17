U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

Inflight Advertising Market Size to Reach USD 2.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.7% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Inflight Advertising Market Research Report: Information by Product (Inflight Magazines, Display Systems, Baggage Tags, In-Flight Apps and others), Aircraft Type (Business Aircraft and Passenger Aircraft) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) - Forecast till 2030

New York, US, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflight Advertising Market Summary:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Inflight Advertising Market Information by Product, Aircraft Type, and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market size is estimated to grow at a USD 4.1 Billion by 2030 at 11.7% CAGR by 2022-2030.

Inflight Advertising Market Scope:

The purpose of in-flight advertising is to attract new passengers on a particular airline. Salespeople from flight attendants are included, as well as advertisements in the in-flight entertainment, in the in-flight magazines or on boarding cards, on the seat-back tray tables, and in the overhead bins. In order to promote local restaurants, hotels, companies, and shopping, advertisements might be tailored to a specific location or set of locations served by a certain airline.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5299

Report Attribute

Details

2030 Market Size

USD 4.1 Billion

CAGR

11.7% (2022-2030 )

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product, Aircraft Type, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Key Market Drivers

  • The implementation of new technologies for creating advertisements in-flight has increased in recent years

Competitive Dynamics:

A few eminent market players operating in the global inflight advertising market are

  • Atin OOH

  • Blue Mushroom

  • Global Onboard Partners

  • EAM Advertising LLC

  • Global Eagle

Market USP:

Market Drivers

As the aviation industry expands, so does the market. There has been a rise in recent years in the use of cutting-edge technologies to produce in-flight commercials. Because of this, marketing strategies and approaches have found success with in-flight advertising. Many advances have been created by major participants in the industrial sector, ensuring their continued efficacy and driving the expansion of the market. Customers' preferences have shifted in favor of air travel as a result of the key growth drivers, which include the proliferation of low-cost carriers, increased investment in airport infrastructure development, and rising per capita income.

This market's growth is anticipated to be fueled by the rising number of airline passengers and the volume of imported and exported commodities. Increases in low-cost carriers, the global middle class's purchasing power, and airport infrastructure spending have all contributed to the market's expansion.

Due to smartphones and other forms of individualized computing, marketers can now target certain demographics of consumers with ads for specific products based on factors such as age, income, and education. Improved interactivity is boosting brand efficacy, and innovative in-flight advertising is gradually incorporating these elements into its mix of sound, sight, and motion.

Most airline passengers choose to watch television or read magazines while in flight. Media companies provide a variety of entertainment options, such as news, sports, short videos, and movies, on both large and small screens. Thus, advertisers can tailor their adverts to different travel classes, screen sizes, and ad formats. In-flight advertisements for restaurants, hotels, and other local businesses are currently adapted according to airline itineraries and area language.

As more and more businesses realize how easy it is to reach their ideal customers via in-flight advertising, demand is projected to rise in the coming years. As the number of economy class passengers increases and airline companies continue to provide cheap tickets, it is expected that the number of advertisers using in-flight advertising would increase as well. The expansion of the worldwide In-Flight Advertising industry can be attributed in large part to the aforementioned factors.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (146 Pages) on Inflight Advertising @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/inflight-advertising-market-5299

Market Restraints

Despite a significant drop-in market activity because of COVID-19, analysts predict that the market will experience growth as consumers adjust to the new normal. The high price of posting adverts across several platforms is a major hurdle for businesses in the in-flight advertising industry. In addition, a growing number of air carriers now provide free Wi-Fi and internet access to passengers, which could soon turn into a lucrative opportunity for in-flight advertising firms.

COVID-19 Analysis:

In 2021, the global onboard advertising business experienced major infrastructural damage due to the Covid-19 pandemic catastrophe. The supply chain was disrupted, companies were closed, few internal events took place, a state of emergency was issued in more than forty countries, stock market trading was halted, and the future was uncertain as a result of this pandemic. The electrical and semiconductor sectors were severely harmed by COVID-19, as were many others.

In just a few weeks, approximately 230 countries have been affected by this unprecedented event, which has led to the forced suspension of industry and transportation activity inside and across the countries. The expansion of the industry as a whole has suffered because of this. The effects of COVID-19 on the semiconductor and electronic equipment industries are predicted to exceed USD 30 billion. Transport constraints on major electronic and semiconductor raw material suppliers have a significant impact on the industry. However, the growing demand for semiconductors across a variety of sectors promises a swift market rebound going forward.

Buy Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5299

Market Segmentation:

By Product

For the most part, in-flight advertising is done through display systems. Digital billboards or video screens can be accessed through Display Systems, which include the windows, the seatbacks, and the overhead bins. Marketers can contact potential customers right where they are (on an airline seat) with the use of these display devices.

By Aircraft Type

There has been more expansion in in-flight advertising on passenger flights because of the greater potential audience size, as opposed to in-flight advertising on business aircraft, which often convey smaller groups of people.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5299

Regional Analysis:

In-flight commercial space was controlled by the North American market in 2019. The widespread use of in-flight entertainment systems by airlines is mostly to blame. More importantly, the Asia-Pacific area is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate during the anticipated time frame. Increasing passenger traffic is the primary driver of market expansion in this area.

In a similar vein, the economies of the Middle East and Africa have been growing rapidly in recent years. Increased air travel and expanding tourism are important elements propelling the region's economy. Local airlines in the area, led by Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad Airlines, are well-positioned to compete for air traffic worldwide because of the region's strategic location at the crossroads of Asia-Africa and Europe. It is anticipated that the market will see a significant and simultaneous impact as a result of the rapid expansion in the number of aircraft in the region.

Discover more research reports on Aerospace and Defense, by Market Research Future:

Commercial Airport Lighting Market Research Report: Information By Technology (LED, Non-LED), By Application (Airside Lighting, Terminal Lighting, Landside Lighting) - Forecast till 2030

Smart Textiles for Military Market Research Report: By Type (Passive Smart Textiles, Active Smart Textiles and Ultra-Smart Textiles), Application (Health Monitoring, Energy Harvest and Protection & Mobility) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2030

Electronic Flight Bag Market Research Report: Information By Type (Portable, Installed), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Platform (Commercial, Military) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America) – Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Dietary Supplements

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


