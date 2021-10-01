Here for influencer-branded mac and cheese
Natasha and Mary Ann and Alex were all aboard this week under the guidance of Chris and Grace, meaning that we were running full-strength for our roundup of this super busy week.
Before we hop into the topics, you can follow the show on Twitter -- all the cool kids do! -- and keep in mind that on Mondays Equity provides a short kickoff to the week, we chat a single topic on Wednesdays, and Fridays are when we go through the full week.
Fiveable landed a $10 million Series A to become the digital hallways of the educational internet. It's their words, not ours, and Mary Ann had some fair questions on how they'll differentiate from other competitors.
Cobalt raised $2.8 million to help creators build and sell more stuff. As part of our continuing focus on creators more broadly, we had a few questions!
Found came out of stealth with $32 million in total funding from GV, Atomic and Define Ventures. The startup is focused on "weight care management" and it's notable that the co-founder of Atomic, which incubated this company, also co-founded hims and hers -- which also has a telehealth component. Found's new CEO is the former COO of Bumble, who drafted its S-1 while getting chemo treatment for stage 3 breast cancer.
From there we dug into trends! First up was the trend of startups going full-stack, which we kicked off with a look at AngelList's new Stack -- har har -- product. The suite screams Carta and Stripe, but then again, doesn't everything compete with each other these days?
Next up was consolidation, which echoed our first conversation. Discussing a recent deal in the RPA space, the Equity team made predictions about which sectors in the startup world are the most likely to see consolidation in the coming quarters.
And we closed with climate tech, a startup niche that could bring a small sliver of hope to our heating planet.
All this, and we still managed to sneak a Froyo metaphor into the running for best Official Equity comment of all time.
