Influencer Charli D'Amelio Offends Walmart Worker Who 'Eats Sleep For Dinner'

While TikTok influencer Charli D'Amelio is racking up millions of views and millions of dollars every year, minimum-wage and near minimum-wage workers at Walmart Inc. and other retail outlets are living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to keep their heads above water.

In October, D'Amelio angered the online world with a promotional campaign in which she dressed up as a Walmart worker.

D’Amelio faced backlash after posting videos to promote her family’s popcorn brand, Be Happy Snacks, while pretending to work at Walmart.

Don't Miss:

The campaign, which showcased D’Amelio and her sister Dixie stocking shelves and working the register at a Walmart store, was intended to promote the availability of Be Happy Snacks in Walmart locations.

However, the videos drew criticism from viewers who accused the TikTok stars of being insensitive to the realities of minimum wage workers and those experiencing financial hardship​.

Critics on social media commented on the perceived insensitivity of “cosplaying” (costume playing) as a Walmart employee, with some expressing that it trivialized the financial struggles and working conditions of actual retail workers.

One comment highlighted the disparity between the average hourly wage of a Walmart employee in the U.S., which is reported to be $24.84, and the amount D’Amelio could earn from a single sponsored TikTok post, estimated at around $100,000.

Trending:

This startup is accepting investors for as little as 25 cents – what’s the catch?

Copy and paste Mark Cuban’s startup investment strategy according to his colorful portfolio.

But all of those comments pale in comparison to that of TikTok user Kemani (@thekidke_). He posted a video, which currently has more than 3.1 million views, satirizing the campaign.

Story continues

The video starts with Kemani staring into nowhere with this text on the screen:

"Me struggling living paycheck to paycheck, eating sleep for dinner, and crying myself to sleep because of this soul-draining 9-5 job."

In the comments section, many people shared their Walmart employment experiences, with many backing Kemani's view on the video.

"I wish I could cosplay being broke instead of just being broke."

"Watching this after working two jobs ... both eight-hour shifts....wish I could just pretend."

"Wish I didn't just get done with my shift of cashiering at Walmart and have this be the first thing on my FYP [For You Page]."

In a world where 62% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, this type of content from a millionaire influencer never ends well.

If you're struggling to stay afloat financially, consulting a financial adviser can provide additional guidance and support for getting back on track. Financial advisers offer personalized strategies to manage debt, create effective budgets and work toward long-term financial goals. They can help with everything from debt management to retirement planning.

Read Next:

Here is where your most successful angel investment may be hidden.

This Los Angeles startup is closing a real estate market gap worth hundreds of billions and you can invest in it with as little as $100.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Influencer Charli D'Amelio Offends Walmart Worker Who 'Eats Sleep For Dinner' originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.