Influencer Choice List Revealed for Holiday 2021 by The Toy Association & Clamour

Family Influencers Voted on their Top Toy Picks for this Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With families scrambling to get their holiday toy shopping done early this year amid global supply chain bottlenecks and toy shortages, The Toy Association and Clamour have announced the "Best of Holiday 2021" Influencer Choice List to make it easy for shoppers to discover top toys & games and get their hands on them now. The list, which highlights winning playthings as voted on by leading toy and family content creators, includes everything from educational and STEAM products to beloved classics the whole family will love.

The Toy Association logo (PRNewsfoto/The Toy Association)

Top-tier digital influencers were invited to vote on products submitted by companies in September; voters were required to have at least one million monthly views on their main platform and a social reach of more than 500,000. The influencers reviewed product details, photos, and physical samples (when available) before voting for their favorites.

"We are excited to unveil a well-rounded list of skill-building, creative, and innovative toys and games that will get the entire family playing together this holiday season," said Adrienne Appell, senior vice president of marketing communications at The Toy Association. "Our partnership with Clamour gave toy companies a unique chance to get their brands in front of digital content creators and their followers ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season, and the list of winning products will provide parents with an amazing gift guide as they look to complete their shopping early amid all the uncertainties related to shipping and potential product shortages in the weeks ahead."

"The influencers had an amazing selection of new products to see for Holiday 2021 – they've selected fun options for the whole family," added Victoria Fener, COO of Clamour. "We noticed that STEAM products were particularly highlighted in this season's favorites along with innovative designs and reinvented classics."

Story continues

The Best of Holiday 2021 Influencer Choice List

(Listed alphabetically)

Artie Max™ The Coding Robot (Educational Insights)

Bio Chem Creatures (Klutz)

Candy Claw Machine (Thames & Kosmos)

Chompin' Charlie (Goliath)

Connetix 92 Piece Rainbow Ball Run Pack (Connetix Tiles)

Crayola Spill Proof Washable Paint (Crayola)

FAO Schwarz Stage Stars- Guitar & Amp Set (MerchSource, LLC)

FGTeeV Mr. BEATS (Bonkers Toy Company)

Flybar Bumper Car (Flybar Inc.)

Glow Battle Ninja (Starlux Games, LLC)

Go Go Bird Butterfly (Zing)

Got2Glow Fairy Finder (WowWee)

Iscream Care Bears Onesies (Iscream)

Jenga GIANT JS6 (Art's Ideas)

Junkbots Factory Collection Large Factory Habitat – Metro Sewer System (Innovation First International)

KidiZoom® PrintCam™ (VTech)

LeapLand Adventures™ (LeapFrog)

Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron (Moose Toys)

Make-A-Fort Explorer Kit (Make-A-Fort)

Mini Deluxe Foldable (Micro Kickboard)

Moji The Lovable Labradoodle (Skyrocket)

Ms. Pac-Man Pocket Player (dreamGEAR, LLC (My Arcade))

Ninja Kidz Mystery Giant Ninja Ball (Blip Toys, LLC)

PLAYMOBIL Volkswagen Beetle - Special Edition (70827) (PLAYMOBIL)

Smashers Lava Light Up Dino MEGA Surprise (ZURU)

Snowglobe Bellies (Aurora World Inc.)

Space Invaders Arcade Cabinet Nanoblock Character Collection Series (Bandai Namco Collectibles DBA Bluefin)

TeeTurtle Reversible Plushies (TeeTurtle)

The Amazing Prediction Putty (Crazy Aaron's Puttyworld)

Toniebox Starter Set (tonies)

VIP Pets Color Boost Mega VIP Pet (IMC Toys)

For more information about the Best of Holiday 2021 Influencer Choice List, contact Clamour's Victoria Fener or Jonathan Katz. No employees/representatives of Clamour nor The Toy Association had any role in determining the selected products.

About The Toy Association www.toyassociation.org / www.thegeniusofplay.org / www.playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $98.2 billion, and its roughly 900 members drive the annual $32 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.

As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair New York and Toy Fair Dallas; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

About Clamour http://www.clamour.co / www.clamoursummit.com

Clamour is a trusted influencer marketing resource for elite brands and the video influencer community. Since launching in 2016, Clamour has innovated experiential marketing in the toy industry with its annual Clamour Summit, a three-day networking retreat for over 300 top-tier video influencers, industry thought leaders, and toy brands. Clamour Summit influencers have a combined reach of over 7 billion and each year's video content generates more that 500 million earned views. Clamour events regularly host global launches of new product lines and allow brands to form priceless personal relationships with influencers for future collaboration. Past toy sponsors include Spin Master, Mattel, Hasbro, ZURU, Nintendo, PlayMonster!, Moose Toys, YULU, WowWee, MGA, Bandai, Goliath Games, Jazwares, Maya Toys, Wicked Cool Toys, JAKKS Pacific, Beverly Hills Teddy Bear, Redwood Ventures, and Zing Toys.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/influencer-choice-list-revealed-for-holiday-2021-by-the-toy-association--clamour-301398413.html

SOURCE The Toy Association