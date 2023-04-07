Influencer Marketing Platform Market size to grow at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the increasing partnerships and mergers and acquisitions - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The influencer marketing platform market is estimated to grow by USD 27.39 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (fashion and lifestyle, food and entertainment, travel and holiday, sports and fitness, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market share growth by the fashion and lifestyle segment will be significant during the forecast period. Influencer marketing helps fashion and lifestyle brands maximize their reach and promote their products and services in innovative ways. Fashion and lifestyle brands are investing more in influencer marketing practices owing to factors such as high penetration, the increasing use of social media platforms among millennials, and the need to adapt to fast-changing fashion trends. Additionally, the increasing number of partnerships and mergers as well as acquisitions is supporting the influencer marketing platform market growth. Vendors adopt strategies to get a competitive advantage and increase their market share. For instance, in September 2021, CreatorIQ acquired Tribe Dynamics to increase its global presence and expand its customer base. Hence, such strategies will drive the influencer marketing platform market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size during the forecast period (2022-2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Vendors : 15+, Including AspireIQ Inc., Brandwatch, Captiv8 Inc., Emplifi Czech Republic as, ExpertVoice Inc., Impact Tech Inc., IZEA Worldwide Inc., JuliusWorks, Inc., Klear.com Ltd., Launchmetrics, Linqia Inc, Lumanu Inc., Mavrck LLC, Modern Agency SAS, Onalytica Ltd., Quotient Technology Inc., Social Beat Digital Marketing LLP, SocialEdge Inc., The W Factory LLC, and Upfluence Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application (Fashion and lifestyle, Food and entertainment, Travel and holiday, Sports and fitness, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio's report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors. The vendors in the market offer moderately differentiated products to buyers. They compete based on pricing and services offered to customers. Vendors in the market are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and collaboration to gain a competitive advantage and increase their presence globally.

Major Trends -

Influencer marketing platforms are gaining customer trust and creating a brand image, which is one of the key influencer marketing platform market trends.

Organizations use influencer marketing platforms to create and improve their brand awareness. The target audience uses social media to get to know their brands.

Thus, the influencer marketing platform has become vital for organizations in order to create valuable content that enhances social media presence.

Moreover, influence marketing helps organizations build third-party credibility and long-lasting trust with their customer base.

Hence, customer trust and brand image will influence the growth of the influencer marketing platform market positively during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

The increasing number of fake followers is one of the factors hampering the influencer marketing platform market growth.

There has been a huge shift from TV to social media as well as other OTT channels. As a result, the use of influencer marketing techniques has been growing.

Organizations are competing with each other to engage with authentic and effective influencers to promote their products and services and ultimately increase their sales.

However, due to the growing competition, recognizing authentic influencers with a large number of followers has become one of the biggest challenges for organizations.

Many people purchase false followers or even completely functional Instagram accounts to gain access to influencer perks.

Many influencers use fake followers through bots to attract big brands. Such factors may hamper the influencer marketing platform market growth during the forecast period.

The influencer marketing platform market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Influencer Marketing Platform Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the influencer marketing platform market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the influencer marketing platform market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the influencer marketing platform market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of influencer marketing platform market vendors

Influencer Marketing Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 27.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 30.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AspireIQ Inc., Brandwatch, Captiv8 Inc., Emplifi Czech Republic as, ExpertVoice Inc., Impact Tech Inc., IZEA Worldwide Inc., JuliusWorks, Inc., Klear.com Ltd., Launchmetrics, Linqia Inc, Lumanu Inc., Mavrck LLC, Modern Agency SAS, Onalytica Ltd., Quotient Technology Inc., Social Beat Digital Marketing LLP, SocialEdge Inc., The W Factory LLC, and Upfluence Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

