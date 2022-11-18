Influencer Marketing Platform Market Size to Grow by USD 27.39 Billion, Fashion and Lifestyle to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The influencer marketing platform market size is expected to grow by USD 27.39 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This report segments the influencer marketing platform market by application (fashion and lifestyle, food and entertainment, travel and holiday, sports and fitness, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market 2022-2026

Influencer Marketing Platform Market: Segmentation Analysis

The fashion and lifestyle segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Influencer marketing helps fashion and lifestyle brands in maximizing their reach and promote their products and services. Factors such as high penetration, increasing use of social media platforms among millennials, and the need to adapt to fast-changing fashion trends are encouraging brands to invest in influencer marketing practices. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for influencer marketing platforms, which will drive the growth of the influencer marketing platform market during the forecast period.

North America will lead the influencer marketing platform market during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the growing implementation of ad-blocking solutions by users.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Influencer Marketing Platform Market: Vendor Analysis

AspireIQ Inc., Brandwatch, Captiv8 Inc., Emplifi Czech Republic as, ExpertVoice Inc., Impact Tech Inc., IZEA Worldwide Inc., JuliusWorks, Inc., Klear.com Ltd., Launchmetrics, Linqia Inc, Lumanu Inc., Mavrck LLC, Modern Agency SAS, Onalytica Ltd., Quotient Technology Inc., Social Beat Digital Marketing LLP, SocialEdge Inc., The W Factory LLC, and Upfluence Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Story continues

Impact Tech Inc. - The company offers an influencer marketing platform, which gives the customer flexibility and data intelligence to build and optimize influencer programs.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. - The company offers Shake, which is a marketplace where customers can buy or sell digital creative services. The platform helps individual influencers, photographers, writers, and musicians collaborate and transact with marketers.

JuliusWorks, Inc. - The company offers Julius, an influencer marketing platform for customers from a variety of backgrounds and industries to power their influencing marketing campaigns.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Influencer Marketing Platform Market: Key Drivers

The increasing partnerships and mergers and acquisitions are driving the influencer marketing platform market growth. Vendors are adopting various strategies to get a competitive advantage and increase their market share. For instance, in September 2021, CreatorIQ acquired Tribe Dynamics to increase its global presence and expand its customer base. In April 2022, Mavrck acquired Later (formerly Latergramme), a marketing platform for Instagram. Such strategies will support the influencer marketing platform market growth during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The growing focus on engaging the audience through email marketing is driving the market growth. Marketing emails are becoming primary communication channels and offer an efficient advertising platform for business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) marketers. The growing focus of SMEs and large enterprises on implementing advanced marketing strategies is accelerating the use of marketing email platforms.

Programmatic Advertising Spending Market by Application, Display Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: High penetration of digital advertising is driving the market growth. Since the last decade, digital advertising has gained immense popularity, which is owing to the increased adoption of digital platforms. In Q4 2020, worldwide smartphone shipments reached 359.6 million units.

Influencer Marketing Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 27.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AspireIQ Inc., Brandwatch, Captiv8 Inc., Emplifi Czech Republic as, ExpertVoice Inc., Impact Tech Inc., IZEA Worldwide Inc., JuliusWorks, Inc., Klear.com Ltd., Launchmetrics, Linqia Inc, Lumanu Inc., Mavrck LLC, Modern Agency SAS, Onalytica Ltd., Quotient Technology Inc., Social Beat Digital Marketing LLP, SocialEdge Inc., The W Factory LLC, and Upfluence Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Communication Services Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Fashion and lifestyle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Food and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Travel and holiday - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Sports and fitness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Emplifi Czech Republic as

10.4 ExpertVoice Inc.

10.5 Impact Tech Inc.

10.6 IZEA Worldwide Inc.

10.7 JuliusWorks, Inc.

10.8 Launchmetrics

10.9 Linqia Inc

10.10 Lumanu Inc.

10.11 Mavrck LLC

10.12 Upfluence Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/influencer-marketing-platform-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-27-39-billion-fashion-and-lifestyle-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-application-segment---technavio-301681205.html

SOURCE Technavio