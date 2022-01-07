INFLUENCIO Receives Strategic Investments from PLUTUSVC INC (Investor of Polkadot, MantraDao, and EOS) and other venture funds RioFund, Unionblock VC, and Firefly Capital

Technicorum Holding's latest SocialFi (Social Finance), GameFi (Game Finance), and Metaverse project, targeting the Social Media Influencers and KOLs market, receives strategic investments from PlutusVC INC, Unionblock VC, RioFund, and Firefly Capital.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Influencio, the first dedicated blockchain influencer marketing platform, which also incorporates NFTs, GameFi, SocialFi, and the Metaverse, developed by Technicorum Holdings' subsidiary Gravitas International Associates receives strategic investments from venture capital companies, PlutusVC INC followed with Unionblock VC, RioFund and Firefly Capital. Influencio had initially raised over US$3 million during private sales. The second round of investment was led by PlutusVC INC.

Commenting on the successful early-stage fundings, Daniel Daboczy, Chief Executive Officer of Influencio said, "The investment from PlutusVC INC and other supporting venture capital investors including Unionblock VC, RioFund and Firefly Capital will mark a shift in the investor's perception. Today is a momentous occasion for the Influencio team as we celebrate the recognition and significant support from PlutusVC INC ." Daboczy also added, "The funding will be used towards enhancing Influencio's project to develop, expand and execute a scalable digital economy for social media influencers and add exciting elements such as its auction platform that anyone can use."



The innovative venture capital companies PlutusVC INC , Unionblock VC, RioFund, and Firefly Capital, have funded a large portion of the US$3 million early-round investments into the Influencio project, taking it into the next stage of development. PlutusVC INC is the next-generation Innovation Venture Fund company primarily focused on China and US innovations and has supported many successful DeFi projects.



Commenting on the recent investment decision, Calvin Ng, General Partner, PlutusVC INC, said, "People are turning to their favourite Instagram stars, Twitter and TikTok personalities, and YouTubers for advice and recommendations, especially purchasing decisions." Calvin also added, "To get the most of the influencers you may use, it is crucial to start a community in an ecosystem for influencers to meet popular influencers around the world. Influencio is seemingly the first project that integrates the power of social media and blockchain technology. We strongly believe Infleuncio will be a key player towards shaping the market for multi-channel networks."



PlutusVC INC holds significant interests in innovation technology industries such as Telecommunication Mobile Technology (TMT), blockchain technology, and other diversified sectors. PlutusVC Inc has an extraordinary foresight for funding projects believed to have long-term growth potential. Some popular projects that PlutusVC Inc. strategically funded include Polkadot, MantraDao, EOS, and RioDefi.

ABOUT INFLUENCIO

Influencio is a new cryptocurrency (a BSC network token) designed to address friction and monetisation within the growing global influencer market. The project is supported by the most prominent YouTubers and influencers in South America, Europe, and the Nordic countries, and parts of Asia and will soon have a global presence as well. The project is led by CMO Danjal Kanani alongside CEO Daniel Daboczy. Influencio solves key market challenges using blockchain and NFTs, with DeFi, GameFi, and SocialFi elements. Influencio streamlines payments and processing, content marketing management, interaction monitoring and offers FinTech solutions to the industry.

For more information, please visit: https://influencio.io

ABOUT TECHNICORUM GROUP

Technicorum Holdings comprises several subsidiaries, some of which are regulated and specialise in various industries in the field of digital assets, DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, the Metaverse, etc. Its fully owned subsidiary, Gravitas International Associates Pte Ltd , is a Singapore-registered Fintech company certified by Singapore FinTech Association as an authorised blockchain & DLT provider, e-wallet, core banking, digital exchange Platforms, digitisation and tokenisation, platforms, products, and services. The Technicorum group has numerous reference projects and clients, including over 100 ICOs/IEOs/IDOs/STOs completed through its subsidiaries over the last four years.

Website: https://www.technicorum.com/

