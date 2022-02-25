U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

INFLUENCIO by Technicorum Holdings Receives Strategic Investments from Decentralised Venture Fund DAO KONDR VC

·3 min read

Influencio by Technicorum Holding's, the first comprehensive blockchain platform aggregator for the social media industry, receives strategic investments from DAO KONDR VC, a decentralised VC fund for retail investors and blockchain projects.

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / FEBRUARY 25, 2022 /Influencio, the first dedicated blockchain influencer marketing platform, which also incorporates NFTs, GameFi, SocialFi, and the Metaverse, developed by Technicorum Holdings' subsidiary Gravitas International Associates receives strategic investments from a venture capital company DAO KONDR VC. Influencio had initially raised over US$3m during the first two funding rounds. The extended investment round is led by DAO KONDR VC.

Commenting on the successful funding round for Influencio project, Malcolm Tan, Chief Strategic Advisor of Technicorum Holdings said, "The investment from DAO KONDR VC will enable us to bring Influencio's project growth to another level. The recognition and significant support from DAO KONDR VC will help Influencio speed up building exciting elements of its influencer platform. Malcolm Tan also added, "We are excited to see such an experienced VC team demonstrating trust in Influencio and its vision of creating a new type of scalable digital economy for social media influencers."

The innovative venture capital company DAO KONDR VC is investing over US$250k to help further accelerate development of Influencio's platform. DAO KONDR VC is a decentralised venture capital fund representing a diversified crypto community of both small retail investors and large venture capital investors interested in blockchain projects in the fields of GameFi, DeFi, NFT, and Metaverse.

Commenting on the recent investment decision, Alexander Kondrashov, Founder of the DAO KONDR VC, said, "We strongly believe in the blockchain technology and potential solutions it may provide across different fields." Kondrashov also added, "Influencio is seemingly the first comprehensive project to connect social media influencers with their followers and brands through blockchain technology. It will bring all sides closer together and enable them to benefit from the relationship in a much more efficient and exciting way. This is the future of social media which Influencio is well-positioned to lead."

DAO KONDR VC has successfully raised funding for various blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and GameFi projects. Making the most of its exceptional established industry relationships, extensive personal experience, and a vast online crypto community (Telegram: kriptokondrashov, Instagram: @kondrashov), DAO KONDR VC invests in the most promising projects in the industry. The company uses an innovative approach by focusing on connecting projects with committed retail investors for community-based investments.

ABOUT INFLUENCIO

Influencio's new INFLUENCE and ACTS cryptocurrencies (BEP20 tokens) are designed to address friction and monetisation within the growing global influencer market. The project is supported by the most prominent YouTubers and influencers in South America, Europe, Nordic countries, and Asia. It will soon have a fully global presence as well. The project is led by CMO Danjal Kanani alongside CEO Daniel Daboczy. Influencio solves key market challenges using blockchain and NFTs with DeFi, GameFi, and SocialFi elements. Influencio streamlines payments and processing, content marketing management, interaction monitoring and offers FinTech solutions to the industry.

For more information, please visit https://influencio.io.
Visit ​​https://bit.ly/InfluencioTechLauncher to purchase your INFLUENCE tokens

Telegram: https://t.me/influencio
Instagram: https://instagram.com/influencioofficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/InfluencioCoin
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/influencio.io/
Discord: https://discord.gg/fvU5RMF5

ABOUT TECHNICORUM GROUP

Technicorum Holdings comprises several subsidiaries, some of which are regulated and specialise in various industries in the field of digital assets, DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, the Metaverse, etc. Its fully owned subsidiary, Gravitas International Associates Pte Ltd, is a Singapore-registered Fintech company certified by Singapore FinTech Association as an authorised blockchain & DLT provider, e-wallet, core banking, digital exchange Platforms, digitisation and tokenisation, platforms, products, and services. The Technicorum group has numerous reference projects and clients, including over 100 ICOs/IEOs/IDOs/STOs completed through its subsidiaries over the last four years.

Website: https://www.technicorum.com/
Media Contact: vytautas@technicorum.com

Press Contact
Company Name: Influencio
Contact Person: Vytautas Visinskis
Email: vytautas@technicorum.com
Country: Singapore
Website: https://influencio.io/

SOURCE: Influencio



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690405/INFLUENCIO-by-Technicorum-Holdings-Receives-Strategic-Investments-from-Decentralised-Venture-Fund-DAO-KONDR-VC

