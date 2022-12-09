U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,959.95
    -3.56 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,690.54
    -90.94 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,083.32
    +1.31 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.40
    -11.89 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.63
    +0.17 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.50
    +9.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.48 (+2.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0550
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4700
    -0.1600 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,157.09
    -91.32 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.66
    -2.58 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Influenza Diagnostics Market Value to reach US$ 4.5 Billion in 2032; Influenza A+B Tests to account for 81% of Total Product Utilization: Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Among the end-user segments, diagnostic reference laboratories are expected to hold a share of 79% of the influenza diagnostics market.

Rockville, MD, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, the global influenza diagnostics market will grow at a CAGR of 5% during the 2022-2032 forecast period, reaching US$ 4.5 Billion. With strong demand for rapid disease diagnosis, rising influenza prevalence, and researchers focusing more on developing diagnostic technologies, the market is expected to offer growth opportunities for diagnostic technology providers.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, home testing for infectious diseases has gained prominence. Various viral and bacterial pathogens are now being tested at home, resulting in considerable commercial interest. Despite this, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not yet formalized the regulatory science regarding approval of home infectious disease tests and the procedures that laboratory professionals and test manufacturers will need to follow, except for the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) guidelines for COVID-19 tests.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6682

Using smartphones to screen for diseases has contributed to an increase in market revenue in recent years. Advances in molecular and biomedical technologies have paved the way for a wide range of influenza diagnostic and monitoring technologies. Novel influenza viruses are discovered using these new genomic and proteomic detection methods. Furthermore, they offer the opportunity for companies to increase their surveillance of infectious diseases and detect them faster, which can translate into increased revenue for them.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global influenza diagnostics market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5% through 2032.

  • It is expected that influenza A+B tests will hold an 81% market share as a result of their simplicity and rapidity, and the market will continue to grow at an equivalent pace.

  • By region, North America is expected to hold 37% of the share of the revenue for influenza diagnostics over the next few years.

  • Among the end-user segments, diagnostic reference laboratories are expected to hold a share of 79% of the influenza diagnostics market.

  • Over the next decade, influenza diagnostic product sales are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.3%.

“Demand for the at-home flu test is expected to increase in the future, along with research and development activities and rapid results for screening for flu. As a result, there will be a huge demand for influenza diagnostics in the years ahead,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments Covered in Influenza Diagnostics Industry Research

  • By Test :

    • Traditional Influenza Diagnostic Tests

      • Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDTs)

      • Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Tests

      • Viral Culture

      • Serological Assays

    • Molecular Influenza Diagnostic Tests

      • Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)

      • Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (INAAT)

      • Loop-Mediated Isothermal-based Amplification Assays

      • Transcription Mediated Isothermal-based Amplification Assays

      • Transcription Mediated Isothermal-based Amplification Assays

  • By End User :

    • Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories

    • Diagnostic Reference Laboratories

    • Academic/Research Institutes

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6682

Market Competition

Several strategies are used by the major players to gain market share in the global influenza diagnostics market, including mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships. The global influenza diagnostics market is characterized by new product launches and regulatory approvals.

  • In 2022, JMIR Publications published a report in JMIR Public Health and Surveillance titled "Diagnostic Accuracy of a Self-test for Influenza At Home: Prospective Comparative Accuracy Study," which suggested that individuals could access influenza rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) at home to increase access to testing and reduce influenza's impact on health systems by reducing access to testing. The better accessibility of testing could reduce the time between symptom onset and diagnosis, enabling faster intervention for those who test positive, such as changing behavior to reduce the spread of the disease.

  • One Health and One World company Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics LLC is developing vaccines and diagnostic tools for zoonosis and global public health concerns. In a recent study, the company published data on an adjuvanted composite peptide vaccine containing multiple conserved epitopes from influenza viruses and Coronaviruses. ALFQ (Autologous Liposomal Fluid) was used as a composition adjuvant in Longhorn's lead vaccine candidate LHNVD-105. A balanced immune response is generated by both vaccines.

Major Influenza Diagnostic Market Players

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Hologic

  • Quidel Corporation

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Becton

  • Dickinson and Company

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Meridian Bioscience

  • bioMérieux SA

  • Luminex Corporation

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

  • GenMark Diagnostics

  • Sekisui Diagnostics

  • LLC altona Diagnostics GmbH

  • SA Scientific

  • ELITech Group

  • Coris Bioconcept SPRL

  • Mast Group Ltd.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6682

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the influenza diagnostics market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market by Test (Traditional Influenza(Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDTs), Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Tests, Viral Culture, Serological Assays), Molecular Influenza Diagnostic Tests(Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAAT)(Loop Mediated Isothermal-based Amplification Assays, Transcription Mediated Isothermal-based Amplification Assays), By End User (Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories, Diagnostic Reference Laboratories, Academic/Research Institutes), and Region.

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market: At the end of 2021, the global pelvic floor diagnostics market was valued at US$ 164.2 million. The market is anticipated to evolve at 5.4% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 289.9 million by the end of 2032. As per a detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, anorectal manometry systems dominated the global in 2021 in terms of revenue and market share, accounting for 50% market share.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market: The global sepsis diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2032. The market is being driven primarily by rising demand for assays and reagents across regions. As of 2021, the industry was valued at US$ 690 Million, and witnessed a Y-o-Y expansion of 9.4% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 755 Million. By 2032, the market is poised to reach US$ 1,630 Million.

Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy Market: Key players and manufacturers in electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy market are taking immense efforts in developing advanced minimally invasive technology for the purpose of catering to early diagnosis as well as treatment of the lung cancer. Pulmonary physicians are likely to drive the demand for electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy owing to increasing demand from patients for treatments at curable stages.

Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market: Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has performed detailed analysis of the industry and researched all the factors that affect market growth. As per the study, the ovarian cancer diagnostics market amassed revenue worth US$ 1.3 Bn in 2020.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Recommended Stories

  • FDA authorizes Omicron booster shots for children as young as six months old

    Yahoo Finance health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani outlines the FDA's latest authorization of COVID-19 booster shots developed to protect young children from the Omicron variant.

  • Trafigura Posts Record $7 Billion Profit in Blowout Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Trafigura Group earned a record $7 billion in its last financial year, more than the previous four years combined, as the commodities trader cashed in on wild price swings and arbitrage opportunities driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla M

  • Find out how much Wayne Smith will be paid now that he's no longer a CHS executive

    The former CEO announced earlier this month that he will retire as executive chairman of the board of directors at CHS, effective Jan. 1. Smith will remain on the board as the non-executive chairman.

  • The Brains Behind Starbucks Rewards Help Push Coffee Chain Giant Into Web3

    Starbucks Rewards is one of the most successful loyalty programs in retail, with about 60 million memberships worldwide. Adam Brotman, the brains behind Starbucks Rewards, is now the co-CEO of Forum3 and helping the coffee giant with Starbucks Odyssey, its Web3-powered loyalty program. As one of CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022, Brotman joins "The Hash" to discuss the significance of expanding the rewards system to blockchain and incorporating digital collectibles.

  • Olive Garden manager out of a job after time-off tirade

    Workers at Italian chain's restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas, were told to "look for another job" if they call out sick.

  • Google, Oracle, Amazon, Microsoft to share $9 billion ‘return of JEDI’ defense contract

    Alphabet's Inc. Google, Oracle Corp., Amazon.com Inc., and Microsoft will share a $9 billion hybrid contract to provide secure cloud services for the Pentagon worldwide, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

  • Free Cash Flow Is Key to Business Survival, and It's Why I Like These 2 Stocks

    A logistics giant and a small biotech have seen their shares struggle this year, but they are producing solid cash flow and look undervalued.

  • GE Healthcare Plans to Reduce Debt and Costs, Pursue Tuck-In Acquisitions

    General Electric’s healthcare division plans to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after its spinoff in early January, finance chief Helmut Zodl said Thursday at an investor event in New York.

  • Wall Street's surprising consensus forecast for 2023: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Friday, December 9, 2022.

  • Boeing Stock Rises After United Airlines Announcement, As This 50-Year Era Ends

    Bank of America upgraded Boeing stock as the Dow aerospace giant reportedly nears a deal with UAL for dozens of 787 Dreamliner jets.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Peabody (BTU) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Peabody (BTU) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Shares of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer maker jump on stronger forecast

    Shares of clothing maker Oxford Industries Inc. rose 6.3% after hours on Wednesday after the company raised its full-year outlook, following strong demand for its Tommy Bahama brand, gains from "another period of robust full-price selling" and confidence heading into the holidays. The company, which also owns the Lilly Pulitzer resort-wear brand, said it expected full-year net sales of between $1.395 billion and $1.410 billion, up from a prior forecast of between $1.3 billion and $1.325 billion.

  • New Tax on Buybacks Is Weeks Away, but Finance Chiefs Aren’t Too Worried

    A new corporate tax on stock buybacks hasn’t worried finance chiefs enough for them to rethink their strategy. In the third quarter, S&P 500 companies spent $210 billion on stock buybacks, down around 10% from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from S&P Dow Jones Indices, a unit of ratings firm S&P Global The companies spent roughly $220 billion in the second quarter, up 10.5%, and $281 billion in the first, up nearly 58% from the prior year. Companies in the S&P 500 would have paid a combined $1.93 billion in taxes and lost about 0.45% in operating income had the levy been in effect for the third quarter, according to Howard Silverblatt, a senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Hershey 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Among Top Growth Stocks, This Leading 5G Play Is Worth Your Watchlist

    Among top growth stocks to watch, Digi International has rallied to record highs in the wake of its positive fiscal 2023 outlook.

  • Why stock bulls are sitting on their hands again: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

  • Peru Extends Its Steepest Rate Hikes as Inflation Tops Forecasts

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru extended its steepest-ever series of interest rate increases after inflation topped all forecasts in November, and a political turmoil shakes the country. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressBe Careful, Here Come the Predictions for 2023Why Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedr

  • Apple supplier Foxconn pushed China to ease COVID curbs - WSJ

    Apple supplier Foxconn's founder-director Terry Gou had warned China that the government's zero-COVID stance would threaten the position of the world's second-largest economy in the global supply chain, the Wall Street Journal reported. The appeal, sent by Gou in a letter more than a month ago, played a major role in convincing China's leadership to quickly reopen the economy and move away from its zero-tolerance COVID-19 policies, the report said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Foxconn, which is the biggest assembler of iPhones, declined to comment, while Gou's office did not immediately respond.

  • Don’t Count on a Santa Rally. Here’s What the Stock Market Is Saying.

    The expected Santa Claus rally started around Halloween, potentially leaving little room for more gains the rest of December. Santa Claus dropped off gifts early this year—before Halloween, in fact—raising questions if there are any left unopened for the market before the New Year. Market strategists don’t expect to see the trend soon reverse, essentially dashing hopes of a Santa Claus rally.

  • China Asks Insurers to Buy Bonds as Retail Investors Pull Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators asked the nation’s biggest insurers to buy bonds being offloaded as retail customers pull their cash from fixed-income investments, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study S