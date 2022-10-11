U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

Influenza Medication Market Size (2022-2030) - Sanofi S.A., Lupin Limited, Novartis AG, Vitaris AG and AstraZaneca Plc

Growth Plus Reports
·4 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Influenza Medication Market is expected to clock US$ 1510 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. As an upsurge in cases of influenza is noted annually, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of this market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Influenza Medication Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Market Drivers

The global influenza medication market is expected to grow due to factors such as an increase in the number of influenza patients and increased research and development for drug development efforts. Technological advancements that result in a strong pipeline of novel medications may present this market with a growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/influenza-medication-market/7859

Excerpts from ‘By Treatment Type’

The global influenza medication market has been divided into treatment types such as

  • Oseltamivir Phosphate

  • Baloxavir Marboxil

  • Others (Including Zanamivir)

Currently, oseltamivir phosphate dominates the global influenza medication market. The factors influencing the demand for oseltamivir phosphate are the broad prescription of this drug and its high efficacy in treatment. It is also effective in blocking the action of both influenza types, A and B. Oseltamivir phosphate shortens the duration of flu symptoms such as a runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever, and chills. Also, it works by attacking the flu virus and preventing it from multiplying in the human body, thereby reducing the flu symptoms.

Excerpts from By Influenza Type’    

Influenza A and Influenza B are two types studied for this scope. Between these, influenza type A captures larger revenue share, due to the high incidence rate. Influenza type A has further variants, which makes it very difficult to distinguish. Type A influenza is generally thought to be more severe than type B influenza due to more severe symptoms presentation. Type A influenza is also more common than type B influenza. According to the researchers, most adults have more immunity to type B influenza than type A.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global influenza medication market is divided into four regions:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

North America holds a majority share of the global influenza medication market. The high diagnosis rate of influenza, a more extensive drug discovery and development base, widespread availability of treatment approaches, and more significant healthcare expenditure contribute to the dominance of the North American market. The Asia Pacific has the world's second-largest share of the influenza medication market. High prevalence, government initiatives for controlling the disease, and increased healthcare expenditure influence this growth. A significant increase in the European markets is also anticipated within the forecast period due to an increased disease incidence rate and the considerable presence of associated risk factors for influenza in the general population. An estimate from NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information) states that 27,600 respiratory deaths were related to seasonal influenza in the 28 EU countries each winter, and 88 percent were among people 65 and older. Mortality rates in this age group were roughly 35 times higher than those 65 and younger.

Speak to our Analyst to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/influenza-medication-market/7859

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

  • Sanofi S.A

  • Lupin Limited

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

  • Shionogi & Co. Ltd

  • Macleods Pharmaceutical Ltd

  • Alvogen Pvt. Ltd

  • AstraZaneca Plc

  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd

  • Novartis AG

  • Vitaris AG

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Technological Trends

    3. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL INFLUENZA MEDICATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TREATMENT TYPE

    1. Oseltamivir Phosphate

    2. Baloxavir Marboxil

    3. Others (Zanamivir)

  6. GLOBAL INFLUENZA MEDICATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INFLUENZA TYPE

    1. Influenza Type A

    2. Influenza Type B

  7. GLOBAL INFLUENZA MEDICATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 

    1. Hospital Pharmacies

    2. Online Pharmacies

    3. Retail Pharmacies

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase a Premium Copy of Influenza Medication Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=PgYYOC3MNLTmUtG3PcnPkhwe6YBZPzv1Lm2UfWmv&report_id=7859&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/


