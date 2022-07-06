Influenza Vaccines Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline & Others
DUBLIN , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Influenza Vaccines: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report explains critical trends in the influenza vaccine industry. It discusses the market determinants, which act as motivating or restraining factors, and provides insights to stakeholders and potential entrants. This report study includes only human vaccines; animal vaccines have not been considered in this report.
The fast growth rate of the inactivated vaccines is attributed to increasing company investments in IIV development and the excellent stability profile of this vaccine type, which has a proven record of safety and immune response.
Report Includes
An updated overview of the global market for influenza vaccines within the biopharmaceutical industry
Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales) data for 2019-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Evaluation and forecast the market size for influenza vaccines, and corresponding market share analysis by type, technology, age, and region
Information on baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza) vaccine, along with types of influenza virus strains used for vaccine preparation like influenza type A with H3N2 virus strain, influenza type A with H1N1 virus strain, and influenza type B virus strain
Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Australia, Japan, China and India
Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market over the next five years (2021 to 2026)
Discussion of technology advancements in influenza vaccines development, product innovations, government regulations, clinical trials, and other key market strategies
Coverage of key merger acquisition strategies and collaboration agreements in the marketplace
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19
Chapter 5 Influenza Vaccines Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Competitive Landscape
Company Share Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type
Global Influenza Vaccines Market, by Type
Inactivated Vaccines
Market Size and Forecast
Live-Attenuated Vaccines
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Technology
Global Influenza Vaccines Market, by Technology
Egg-Based
Market Size and Forecast
Cell-Based Vaccine
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Age
Global Influenza Vaccines Market, by Age
Pediatric
Market Size and Forecast
Adults
Among Adults, Who Should Not Get the Flu Vaccine?
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
