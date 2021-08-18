U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

Infobase Adds New Enhancements to Learn360, Making the Ultimate Resource for K-12 Schools

·5 min read

Reintroducing Learn360 with new playlist editors, predictive filtering, fully responsive new design, and more!

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Infobase Holdings, the award-winning provider of the Infobase Media Cloud and the Infobase Learning Cloud, announced exciting new enhancements to its robust award-winning platform, Learn360. Already a powerful tool for flipped classrooms, blended instruction, project-based learning, and 1:1 environments, teachers, students, and parents will find it easier than ever to discover, filter, and edit content.

Learn360 releases new enhancements to make discovering, filtering, and saving content easier.
Learn360 releases new enhancements to make discovering, filtering, and saving content easier.

These advancements allow educators to engage students and facilitate learning via innovative, intuitive technology.

With significant mobile responsiveness improvements, including speed and page load times, Learn360 is poised to engage young audiences by displaying interactive content faster. Users of all ages, including classroom teachers, curriculum directors, and parents can benefit from predictive search results, saving options, and notifications throughout the site.

Learn360 currently serves more than 22 million students in 26,900+ schools across the United States and Canada.

"Customer experience drives every decision we make at Infobase—it helps us deliver the most versatile, powerful, and useful product possible," said Paul Skordilis, CEO of Infobase. "These advancements to Learn360 allow educators to better engage students and facilitate increased learning via innovative, intuitive technology."

Learn360 Offers Access to the Best Educational Content Available Through Any Internet-Enabled Device, Anytime, Anywhere.

Learn360 is the ultimate streaming multimedia resource for K–12 schools. Users will discover engaging content with landing pages that make it easy to find the wealth of videos, interactives, printables, audio content, maps and flags, and the entire site and all landing pages can be filtered by grade level (all grades, elementary, or middle/high) for targeted browsing. On its platform, users will discover content from PBS, BBC, National Geographic, Sesame Street, Smithsonian, The History Channel, Jim Henson, ClickView, Franklin, LeVar Burton Kids, and more!

Learn360's new features and enhancements include:

  • Available 24/7 onsite or with remote access, without the need for a native app

  • An entirely revamped homepage, with more engaging, enhanced, user-friendly navigation

  • Completely revamped search results, with improved content tabs and a locked filter display during scrolling

  • New and improved Advanced Search page—all available filters are exposed and dynamic from the start

  • Improved speed and page load times

  • Customizable notification settings with intuitive new options

  • New predictive results for count display and filtering

  • Faster filtering options, allowing you to get to the content that matters most to you, as quickly as possible

  • Completely overhauled playlist editing capabilities that now support drag/drop features

  • A simple, custom-segment clipping feature and an in-video quiz widget, bringing even more focus and engagement to your Learn360 collection

A Leader in Remote and Blended Learning

Infobase learned last March that Tech & Learning awarded Learn360 an Award of Excellence in their new category "Best Remote/Blended Learning Tools for Primary Grades. "Despite the many challenges schools have had to face this past year, technology continues to be one of the key drivers for innovation," Christine Weiser, Tech & Learning's Group Publisher, said. "The winning products recognized here have supported continuous instruction throughout the pandemic, and we expect this momentum to continue into next year and beyond."

Easy Integration Into Any Learning Management System or LTI

Access to award-winning educational technology that delivers multi-media content and interactive experiences designed to make course building easier and learning more engaging hinges on easy integration to the learning management systems available to educators and students alike. L360 is fully accessible to all districts and users.

  • Single sign-on (Clever, ClassLink, Edmodo, Microsoft, or Google), LDAP, and IP authentication

  • Seamless LTI integration

  • Google Sign-In allows users to easily access Learn360 with their Google credentials

  • Comprehensive admin portal with COUNTER 5 reporting and SUSHI exporting

  • Searchable Support Center with valuable help materials, how-to tips, tutorials, and live help chat.

Now, with the new enhancements, Learn360 prioritizes the access to, discoverability, filtering of, and engagement with more than 182,000 media resources across all subjects, including but not limited to:

  • Full-length videos and video clips, including newsreels

  • Teacher guides

  • Interactive games and lessons

  • Student activities and worksheets, including more than 1,100 printable ideas, activities, and worksheets from The Mailbox®

  • Audiobooks, music tracks and sound effects

  • Audio and video speeches

  • Science diagrams and experiments

  • Images

  • Encyclopedia articles and fact sheets

  • Math activities

  • Maps and flags

  • Timelines

  • Spanish-language content

The subjects covered include Career Development, Engineering & Technology, English/Language Arts, Health & Guidance, History, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Visual & Performing Arts, and World Languages, plus titles on teaching practices and professional development.

To learn more about Learn360, trial the platform, or contact a representative for discussion, contact Infobase at onlinesales@infobase.com.

For an in depth overview, please feel free to check out the webinar.

  • Reintroducing LEARN360, August 26 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am EDT

About Infobase:

Infobase, a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company, is an educational solutions provider facilitating the connection between content, people and the learning experiences that empower all users to evolve personally and professionally throughout their life. Infobase delivers award-winning multimedia reference content, online tools and technology, and professional development and training solutions to the school, academic, and public library communities.

Enabled by such well-known brands as Facts On File, Learn360, Credo, The Mailbox®, Films Media Group, Bloom's, Ferguson's, and Vault / Firsthand, Infobase provides students, educators, librarians, parents, and professionals with the broad range of solutions they need to inspire, enable, and inform lifelong learners. For more than 80 years, Infobase has been a reliable, authoritative resource providing flexible options for accessing educational content whether in school, at the library, or at home. To learn more, visit www.Infobase.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Infobase)
(PRNewsfoto/Infobase)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infobase-adds-new-enhancements-to-learn360-making-the-ultimate-resource-for-k-12-schools-301357465.html

SOURCE Infobase

