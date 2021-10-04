U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,323.75
    -20.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,034.00
    -133.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,663.50
    -98.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.30
    -10.30 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.43
    -0.45 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.10
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.05
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1600
    +0.1520 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,777.09
    -102.48 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.17
    +1.10 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Infobip Kicks-Off Global Startup Tribe Programme for Asia Pacific

·5 min read

New global accelerator programme aims to support Hong Kong's burgeoning startup ecosystem

HONG KONG, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global communications company Infobip today announced the launch of its Infobip Startup Tribe programme in Hong Kong and the wider Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The accelerator programme, which offers home-grown startups an opportunity to utilize Infobip's deep industry knowledge, expertise, and tools to fast-track their growth, was kicked-off with an APAC focused webinar, which saw participation from various startups and ecosystem players from across the region.

In a world where borders no longer pose a limit and growth is determined by online presence, Infobip wants to be the ideal partner that can support the digitalisation journey for startups. With this global programme, qualifying startups will be able to apply for substantial credit allowances on Infobip's products and services worth up to $60,000 (HKD 467,000) that will enable them to grow their customer base through omnichannel communication.

Infobip will also provide hands-on support in the sales and product fields though its vast global teams. The Infobip Startup Tribe will have at their disposal the resources of Infobip's 65+ global offices, wherever available, as well as an opporunitity to showcase and pitch their businesses at Infobip Shift – the largest developer event in Southeastern Europe. In addition, they will have direct access to advisor investors from the most reputable global and local Venture Capital funds and accelerators, among others.

Speaking at the webinar titled 'Bringing Next-Gen Customer Engagement to Startups', Nikola Pavesic, Director of Startup Ecosystem for Infobip, said: "After leading initiatives and being part of the industry for many years, I am looking forward to adding value to startups on a mission and help them fast-track their growth. This inaugural event marks our foray into connecting many notable and aspiring startups with creative aspirations that make up this thriving ecosystem in APAC. I'm really excited to be bringing Startup Tribe to APAC and I can't wait to see how the community grows after leveraging on trusted accelerators like our expert council, extensive resources, and global networks."

Infobip's Startup Tribe webinar also featured guest panelists including Vishal Harnal, Managing Partner of 500 Southeast Asia, one of the leading venture capital firms in the region; Michael Kim, Head of Google for Startups APAC; and Richard Ker, VP, Global Partnerships and Ecosystem Development of Aerodyne Group, a global drone-tech innovation leader from Malaysia.

During the panel session they discussed the opportunities for customer-centric solutions for startups and the many challenges and opportunities they have encountered.

Harnal spoke about APAC's startup ecosystem advancement over the last seven years and why some of the future opportunities lie with customer engagement. He highlighted that over 30 startup unicorns now exist in the region, with household names such as Bukalapak, Carsome, and Grab - all of which are customer-centric at their core. He also shared how a strong communications support system is necessary if they want to stand out amongst the competitive crowd, especially in an 'always on' era. This includes delivering satisfactory customer experiences and streamlining operations for cost efficiency.

Apart from discussing the thriving startup ecosystem in APAC, the panelists also spoke about challenges that startups in the region have already faced. Kim said: "Many startups are currently not able to meet their partners face-to-face, which challenges them to find new innovative ways to go global and to have business growth abroad while staying within their country. In markets like Seoul and Tokyo, we are seeing founders grow their business exponentially within their country and many of them are actively looking to expand overseas, especially to Southeast Asia. Through our various Google for Startups programmes, we are working with startups to enhance their online interactions and strengthen their online sales techniques."

In an industry that has evolved beyond basic application programming interfaces (APIs) for messaging and voice capabilities since the pandemic began, Infobip – with the backing of its trusted accelerators and venture capitalists, makes for an ideal partner for startups. Specifically, those that want to build a strong communications foundation and provide better customer engagement and personalised experiences that can be tailored to more vertical markets. These ongoing efforts enabled Infobip to be recently ranked as a market leader in the Mobile Messaging space on the Juniper Research Competitor Leaderboard. This further strengthens Infobip's position to help businesses build connected customer experiences across all stages of the customer journey at scale.

Learn more and apply to join the Infobip Startup Tribe by visiting https://startups.infobip.com/ and https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651648/Factsheet__Infobip_Startup_Tribe.pdf.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected customer experiences across all stages of the customer journey at scale, with easy and contextualized interactions over customers' preferred channels. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication, security and contact centre solutions help clients and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications, grow their business, and increase loyalty – all in a fast, secure, and reliable way. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 65+ offices on six continents offering natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

SOURCE Infobip

Recommended Stories

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit sale - Global Times

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Distressed developer China Evergrande will sell a half-stake in its property management unit to Hopson Development for more than $5 billion, Chinese media said on Monday, after both Evergrande and Hopson requested trading halts ahead of a major transaction. Once China's top-selling developer, Evergrande is facing what could be one of the country's largest-ever restructurings as a crackdown on debt leaves it unable to refinance $305 billion in liabilities. Evergrande said it requested a trading halt pending an announcement about a major transaction and Evergrande Property Services Group said the announcement constitutes "a possible general offer for shares of the company."

  • Evergrande Shares Halted Amid Report of Unit Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its property services arm were halted in Hong Kong stock trading amid a report that the developer agreed to sell a controlling stake in the unit to raise much-needed cash. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Dis

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Attempt Begins, 7 Stocks Showing Strength; Tesla Deliveries Surge

    Friday marked day one of a market rally attempt, but it's still a correction. Tesla deliveries jumped.

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) For Its Next Dividend

    It looks like AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save It

    (Bloomberg) -- As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in

  • BofA warns oil could hit $100 this winter and spur crisis — protect yourself this way

    BofA's red flag could mean a huge profit opportunity for investors.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Investors Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    Danny Vena (Roku): There's little doubt that cord-cutting has reached epic proportions. The migration to streaming is undeniable and the biggest beneficiary of this trend is Roku. Roku provides a host of boxes and devices that provide access to all the major streaming services, but it doesn't stop there.

  • Food stamps just got boosted by a record 30% — here's what it means for families

    A huge change has come to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy Ahead Of Chipmaker's Third-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Stocks, Futures Reverse Early Gains to Trade Lower: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures started the week on the back foot, as investors weighed the prospects for growth and monitored the situation at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseJapan

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. A 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management showed that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. While it's clear that profitable, time-tested companies paying a dividend have delivered superior long-term returns, the question remains: Which dividend stocks to buy?

  • Nio Doubles Q3 EV Sales; BYD, Xpeng, Li Auto Sales Nearly Triple

    Xpeng soared above Q3 delivery targets. Chinese EV rivals Nio and Li Auto also beat. EV giant BYD boomed.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    While stocks still trade well above bear market territory, the massive increase in many key stocks since March 2020 has prompted concerns that a pullback could come sooner rather than later. Given those factors, stocks such as Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) can serve investors well in a challenging market.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 3 Reasons Why Your Social Security Check Was Short This Month

    If you recently started receiving Social Security benefits, here are three reasons why you may be getting less than you expected.