U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,290.36
    +30.84 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,492.06
    +317.99 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,213.31
    +83.35 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.67
    -4.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.33
    +1.31 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.60
    -29.80 (-1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    25.98
    -0.28 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3084
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.8660
    +0.7360 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,505.02
    +513.64 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.62
    +23.68 (+2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,184.21
    +85.12 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Infoblox Opens up Threat Research and Its DNS Security Service

·3 min read

Offerings help organizations defend their digital infrastructures against elevated risks

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 11, 2022 /Prnewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc., the leader in DNS management and security, is committing its top threat intelligence to GitHub to share its most relevant research with the broader security community as the invasion of ukraine has placed organizations around the world on elevated alert for cyberattacks.

Infoblox (PRNewsfoto/Infoblox Inc.)
Infoblox (PRNewsfoto/Infoblox Inc.)

Already, Infoblox's threat researchers have reported on three separate campaigns that weaponized the crisis in Ukraine to deliver malware infections (Agent Tesla and Remcos) and financially fleece well-intentioned people. These fast moving cyber campaigns prompted the company to share its threat intelligence in the form of machine readable files that make it easy for defenders to integrate threat data into their systems. Today, Infoblox's GitHub repository contains over 800 indicators, including malicious and suspicious domains, as well as legitimate domains that might be blocked by other vendors through automated analytics. Detailed information is available to Infoblox customers in the Threat Indicator Data Exchange (TIDE) database.

Infoblox will continue to contribute high priority threat intelligence indicators related to major world events to the GitHub community and publish higher level attack campaign analysis on the Infoblox community site. These efforts will provide more resources to security defenders when they face elevated risks as often during crises.

On the product side, customers of BloxOne Threat Defense can boost their protection by leveraging the latest threat indicators for Ukraine that the team has already added into the product feeds. BloxOne Threat Defense automates the application of these indicators to simplify protection against these threats. BloxOne Threat Defense can also enable customers to block traffic from specific eastern European countries, including Russia, instead of the entire region as well as monitor sanctions lists to enable compliance with associated trade laws and regulations.

For organizations that are not Infoblox customers, the company is providing free limited-time access (register here) to BloxOne Threat Defense Advanced, the industry's trusted DNS security solution, to protect against cyber threats, including modern malware, data exfiltration, domain generation algorithms, and more.

"We're committed to doing what we can to protect organizations from cyberattacks," said Craig Sanderson, VP of Product Management, Infoblox. "The escalating risks require that we collectively help critical infrastructure, supply chain vendors, and other potential targets defend themselves. This is also why we are bringing product enhancements, like more granular threat feeds, and free access to BloxOne Threat Defense to bolster customers' cyber arsenals."

About Infoblox
Infoblox is the leader in next generation DNS management and security. More than 12,000 customers, including over 70% of the Fortune 500, rely on Infoblox to scale, simplify and secure their hybrid networks to meet the modern challenges of a cloud-first world. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com.

Media Contact
Lise Feng
lise@infoblox.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infoblox-opens-up-threat-research-and-its-dns-security-service-301500745.html

SOURCE Infoblox Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Nokia set to replace Huawei gear in parts of Vodafone Idea's India network - sources

    Nokia is in talks to replace Huawei 4G radio equipment from parts of Vodafone Idea's telecom network in India, in one of the largest swap deals for the Finnish company, three sources familiar with the matter said. The deal will see Nokia deploying 12,000 5G-ready radio sites and 4,000 small cells in Vodafone Idea's network in India's capital Delhi, the sources said. Telecom operators in India have been reducing their dependence on Huawei after certain security concerns and Vodafone Idea's move is a blow to Huawei's prospects in the country, telecom experts said, adding more operators may choose to replace the Chinese company as supplier.

  • Panasonic Readies New Battery Tesla Sees as Key to $25,000 EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Panasonic Corp. is gearing up to become a major manufacturer of a new, more powerful battery championed by Tesla Inc. that the Japanese electronics maker says meets the demands of its high-flying customer.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Cites ‘Positive’ Developments in TalksRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina T

  • Should you get Apple's new iPhone SE?

    Apple has debuted a new iPhone SE with the company's latest smartphone processor and improved camera for $429. Should you get it?

  • Should You Buy the Dip In This Top Automotive Chip Company?

    Starting with model year 2024, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) DRIVE Orin chip and sensor system will be available for use among automakers. One of them is small chip designer Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA). After more than doubling its stock price over the last three years (which includes the recent 60%-plus sell-off from all-time highs), Ambarella is putting up solid numbers as its computer vision chips find their way into more automaker technology designs.

  • Best Cybersecurity ETFs for Q2 2022

    The global cybersecurity market is expected to expand at a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% through 2028, as cybercrime and cyberattacks affect more individuals, companies, and governments.

  • Boohoo sees growing returns as sales increase

    The fashion business said customers are returning more clothes after trying them on.

  • UK's financial regulator orders shutdown of all Bitcoin ATMs

    All cryptocurrency ATMs in the UK are illegal, the Financial Conduct Authority said.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Nosedive, XRP Trades Near Crucial Juncture

    Bitcoin price reversed from the $42,500 resistance, Ethereum’s ETH declined over 7%, XRP is still struggling to clear a major hurdle at $0.80.

  • Nomad’s new MagSafe charger looks like floating glass — and it's the perfect desk or nightstand accessory

    While most tech accessory brands rushed to release their MagSafe products, Nomad took its time to design this masterpiece.

  • Samsung adds performance throttling controls to the Galaxy S22

    Samsung is rolling out a Galaxy S22 update that adds performance throttling controls, at least in South Korea.

  • Can Shiba Inu Repeat Last Year's Gain?

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) stood out from the crowd last year in one particular area, and that's performance. Since then, like many other cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu has lost momentum. Now, investors might wonder if Shiba Inu's declines are just part of a temporary, general market downturn -- and if the cryptocurrency has what it takes to burst out of the doldrums and rebound.

  • Xiaomi, Oppo in Talks With India Firms to Make Phones for Export

    (Bloomberg) -- Three of China’s largest smartphone brands have opened discussions with Indian manufacturers about making phones locally for global export, a concrete step toward establishing the country as a hub for electronics production.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Cites ‘Positive’ Developments in TalksRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering S

  • Microsoft’s Return Puts Focus on Workers Who Are Skipping the Office

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. has begun calling employees back to its headquarters in recent weeks, but its return-to-office strategy hinges on hybrid work. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Cites ‘Positive’ Developments in TalksRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delisting Fears Alarm TradersFrom

  • Denon's Home Subwoofer lets you create a wireless 5.1 surround sound system

    High-end HiFi manufacturer Denon has unveiled the wireless Denon Home Subwoofer that brings extra bass to its wireless Home speaker lineup.

  • The Morning After: President Biden tackles cryptocurrency

    Today’s tech headlines: President Biden tackles cryptocurrency, LimeWire is back, and Patient dies two months after groundbreaking pig heart transplant.

  • Amazon’s 40% Off Deal On This Portable Power Generator Keeps You Disaster Ready

    Stay prepared for the unexpected.

  • Google pauses Play Store and YouTube payments in Russia

    The tech giant said it's due to 'payment system disruption.'

  • What Web 3 Can Learn From Steve Jobs

    Legendary technologist and Apple (AAPL) CEO Steve Jobs may have been better with words than he was with design. When Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone in 2007, he emphasized its innovative user interface that replaced the typical smartphone keyboard with a wide, multi-touch screen. Its differentiating technology, smart contracts made up of immutable code and data on the blockchain, aims to cut out the need for middlemen in finance to help creators retain ownership and more.

  • Zoe Covid-tracking app loses government funding

    Zoe app co-founder says it could have been the tool to protect the UK from the next pandemic.

  • Feast your eyes on the new green iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

    Check out our hands-on pictures of the green iPhone 13 mini and alpine green iPhone 13 Pro, as well as some other green phones.